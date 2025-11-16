Hey Female Pandas, What’s The Rudest Thing A Man Has Done To You? (Closed)

Sometimes men can be really sexist.
#1
Dare BP To publish this… Rape.
#2
I have autism. I don’t stare at people, but I zone out frequently. Well, this one guy decided to make my life a living hell. He called me a stalker, made most of my friends turn against me, and literally made authorities against me so he wouldn’t get in trouble. He would bully me verbally, and I’ve told me to kill myself when I was just reading a damn clock! Ik this prolly isn’t what you are thinking about, but he is a guy, and it was the rudest thing a guy has done to me, especially as I was depressed and my nana died at that time too.
#3
Grabbed my boobs whilst asking if he could touch them, every woman you know has been a victim of sexual assault in some way. It is not OK.
#4
Super cute guy from work asked me out, I was new to the city and happily accepted. He picked me up, we had a great dinner and a couple of drinks (he neglected to tell me that he was in recovery) and then wanted to take me to a party. Okay, why not? Well we hadn’t been there 5 minutes and cutie disappears .. I don’t know a soul, or even where we are, and start looking around for him. Nowhere to be found! MF left me!!! I found out at work on Monday that he went on a huge bender and ended up in jail for stealing some jet skis. Worst night of my life. Probably dodged a huge bullet tho
#5
I already see submissions that are criminal vs rude, but I’m going to stick with rude. So many examples to choose from, but I’ll go with a classic that I suspect many of you will identify with.
Buying a car with my husband. We are very interested in one in particular, and while we are both asking many questions the salesman is only answering my husband. Offers him to test drive. Really focused on him. We go in the office to discuss. When we sit down, my husband says “I like the car, but the final decision is up to the CFO here, so you are going to have to negotiate price and financing with her”. You could see on the guys face that he knew me messed up.
#6
I used to work at a John Deere Dealership and was the mechanic handling all the recall warranty repairs. No particular reason, I was the one randomly selected to do it. It got so I was fast, I could tear down the mower in 15 minutes flat, make the parts swap and have it back together in a little over half an hour.
Enter The Guy. The Guy doesn’t want a woman touching his mower. Women can’t be mechanics, and I’d only mess it up. The Guy actually said that to my face. And he was gonna watch! To make sure I didn’t get my lady germs on his manly mower, I guess.
Shout out to my boss, who told The Guy he’d personally handle the repair and then had me walk him though the entire process. Boss asked the most inane questions, grabbed the wrong tools, tried to install the part upside down (all this was on purpose.) The Guy stood there a watched for the two hours my boss dragged it out. Coulda’ had it in a quarter of the time, but you know, cooties.
#7
Male supervisor (but not MY supervisor) liked to stand above me while I was at my desk and look down the front of whatever I was wearing. Once, I moved away to a coworkers desk to help her edit a letter and pointed to a sentence on the page and said “Take it off”. The male supervisor leered at me and said “Yeah, take it ALL off!” He was fired the next day for sexual harassment. Jack@ss.
#8
Back in college while on a first date, we ran into my dates best friend. My date placed his hands on my shoulders, turned me so I was directly facing his friend, and said, “So what do you think?” His friend then started to guess my bra size. I am ashamed to say that I was so stunned that I just stood there and said nothing. Needless to say, I never went on a second date with that jerk.
#9
A creepy stranger in his 40’s came up to me on the street when I was late teens and said I look sexy… I just turned on my heels and ran as fast as I could away from him. Can’t help but feel I dodged a bad one there… Guys don’t ever tell a woman that she looks sexy unless you are in a relationship with her! It’s just wrong on all levels.
#10
Told me there was no point in saving for university because I was just going to end up “barefoot and pregnant anyway.” Direct quote. From my father. In 1993. I have a Master’s now.
#11
My first bf r@ped me and then tried to blame the bad atmosphere on me and making me feel guilty by saying “don’t you love me enough to sacrifice that little thing for me?” I promptly said no -and then he didn’t speak to me for days! (I lived with him and had nowhere to move away to. So I half-heartedly stayed with him for a month or so afterwards. Not my best choice ever but I was 18 years old and did NOT want to end up on the streets, risking having to stop going to high school).
I think that is the rudest thing a person can ever do to another. Rude is a nice way of saying it. 😤
A lighter one:
I was an intern at a museum when I was in my early 30s. There was this volunteer that was at the museum each Thursday. He was an elderly man (ca. 75 years old). The first 1-2 months he made it clear that he disliked young girls that didn’t know a thing about history while he was looking in my direction (he was talking to another guy at the museum). The old man never said a word to me.
UNTIL the day he figured out that I had graduated from the university and had studied religion and history. Suddenly he enjoyed having conversations with me about all sorts of things. At some point he made a comment to me about something that he thought I’d learn or come to terms with by the time I turned 30. “Sir, I’m 32….” oh, the look on that man’s face 😁
#12
When I was 20, I was sitting on a log by a river in a nature preserve in the European city where I was studying. (I’m not naming the city, because I don’t want to slam it.) A guy sat down next to me and started chatting. I made brief pleasantries, but didn’t express interest. He walked away for a moment, and I thought, “Good.” Next thing you know, he’s back with his pants down, stroking himself. He followed me through this wooded area, and it was clear he was thinking it was a good day to rape somebody. I ran for a while, then scrambled up a hill and picked up a large rock. The look on my face must have said, “Dude, you’re gonna die,” because he gave up and left. So yeah. That was pretty rude. Can’t say I’ve ever done anything like that to a guy.
#13
I really hate when people use “balls” to mean courage. I mean, what braver, jiggly little f**k sacks or a hole that spews forth blood and children? Just say “guts” or “courage”
#14
Oh! I have another one. So I got back from my piano lesson and was waiting for my tram to get home.
This dude stood next to me, he complimented the colour from my jacket, no biggie.
Then he was like “May I kiss you?”
He had a very strong accent and my english isn’t the best so I wasn’t sure what he wanted.
After I understood I told him that I have a boyfriend.
I don’t but in my experience this works the best to get off creepy guys.
Not with him.
He looked pissed and asked something like “Would you cheat” or “You look cheap.”
I didn’t understand completely and I was starting getting scared bc he didn’t accepted my my boyfriend thing.
So I stayed silent.
He said something like “You want something.”
I was like nope, I don’t.
And he was like yes you do.
He tried to offer me some cookies but I was creeped out and got off to the next station.
I know, kinda harmless. But enough to get me creeped out.
#15
A guy telling me he remembered who I was “Because tits like yours I’ll never forget!”
Rude!!
#16
I was working for a nightclub and one of our regular costumers, who was loved by all the ladies – he was tall and handsome, asked me out for a date. We had a great evening, he was such a gentleman. We had dinner at a fancy restaurant, we laughed a lot, we ran into some of his friends and he introduced me jokingly as his ‘future wife’. I really felt a ‘click’. It was about 22:00 when we were heading home and since it was a Friday, he asked me if I wanted to have some tea or coffee at his place and watch a movie. I said yes and 15 min later I was really comfortable at his couch with my tea & cookie when he was suddenly in front of me, really close to my face, pulled out his d*ck and said: “please suck me!”. I was in total shock, I mean, we didn’t even kiss so I didn’t think I gave him ‘the wrong idea’. The moment he saw my reaction, he started apologizing, but all I wanted is to go home.
He drove me home (about 10min) and didn’t stop apologizing, but… WEIRDO! I don’t really get why I got back in his car, luckily nothing happened.
He called & texted me multiple times after this ‘incident’, but of course I never called him back, and ignored him whenever he came over to the club (+ obviously warned my girlfriends). It’s really the weirdest twist of a great evening + also the rudest thing a guy has ever done to me.
#17
My husband and I are both Marine Corps veterans and are members of our local American Legion. I will literally be wearing a “Woman Veteran” t-shirt (because that’s all they make) and the older members will go up to my husband and thank him for his service. My husband is awesome and tells them “be sure to thank her, too”.
#18
Like all women on here, there are sadly too many events to choose from. So, I’ll choose a lighter one where I had the best comeback.
A few times when a man has hit on me, I’ve responded ‘I have a boyfriend’ and they have responded something like ‘well where is he’, some comment completely dismissing the fact I’m involved, not that it matters. I’m sure a few women have experienced similar issues.
On one occasion I had walked into a tobacco shop. I had been there a few times, and every time the cashier would flirt with me or compliment me, and I made it a point to mention my boyfriend casually. The lady time I went in there, he was finishing cashing me out and he asked me “Would you like to meet me after my shift?” I told him ‘No, I have a boyfriend’. He then asked ‘can I touch you?’. First of, I already declined to meet up, so you think I would be like ‘sure no prob.’?!? Anyway, I told him firmly no. He asked why and I said ‘I’m not interested and I’m in a relationship.’ Then he says with a cheeky grin “Well, I don’t see your boyfriend here, so… ‘ 😡 That’s not the first time a guy has responded similarly after being told no, but it was the first time I decided to be bold, and I doubled down. I look him in the eye, and say completely deadpan
” Ya know, I you bring up an interesting point. Perhaps I will blow you.” Suddenly he’s like a deer in headlights and didn’t know how to respond. I asked him if that was the response he was expecting, he started to try to roll it back and stutter something but I told him” When someone says no, it’s f***ing no. Stop being a pig and treat women with some respect!” And I left. It was awesome!
#19
One of my colleagues told me that I don’t belong in my working field. I’m a female security guard and (not to brag) I’m a pretty good one and have been working in this field for 15 years, never had any complaints and have been promoted at both of the jobs I have had for these 15 years.
He is just a grumpy oldschool man who thinks that women can’t do “manly” jobs and vice versa.
#20
he raped me i am trans and then when he found out he tryed to kill me
#21
I had two guys (ex friends) (in separate ocasions) pretending to gag at the mere idea of dating me. I had 0 interest in them but apparently I am so unattractive that they needed to make sure that me and everybody else were sure that I was undatable.
#22
Almost all of these posts are about RAPE, which is not rude, it’s a crime.
#23
I remember this guy I met at a McDonalds as he sat on my table to talk to me.
Needed to help to look up some Hockey Club or something (I live in Germany, he spoke none to very
rudimentary german so we communicated in english )
He seemed like an okayish guy so I gave him my phone number when he asked.
He started to blow up my phone and to flirt and I started to feel uncomfortable very quick.
So I told him that I don’t wanna exchange texts for 90 percent of my day and I thought he got the message (no pun intended).
Well, a few days later he called me “Honey” or something and told me something like “Yes you are. And I really really want you.” b******t when I told him he should not call me that.
So I blocked him.
But there is a second part, hold on.
I lost my phone a few weeks ago and got a new one with a new card so the blocking was undone.
But I didn’t hear from him so I didn’t care.
I forgot about the whole thing, after a year or so I got a text from an unknown number. Checked his pic and jupp, it was him.
Well I kinda hoped he learned bis lesson and we could talk on a distant basis or something.
He did not.
When I told him I still wasn’t interested he acted as if he understood but tried to invite me for a date three hours later (of course I said no)
Like my answers didn’t even matter to him. And yes I made very clear that I wasn’t interested. He didn’t care.
To top this off he sended me a photo off some random dude with a oversized d**k.
Like bizarrely oversized, more the size off an elephant trunk.
And he wrote some b******t under this that this guy killed a girl for nothing and such a sad story this was.
Noped. The F**k. Out.
He’s staying blocked now.
#24
I’m a trans guy but present as female due to my parents-
Walked past a guy in middle school and he decided it’d be okay to slap my a*s
#25
Being told that my biological-clock is ticking by a man is like being hit by a car!
#26
In the 90’s salesmen would routinely all my mom’s work and ask for, “The man in charge”. She owned the business, but I remember this happening multiple times a day.
#27
Among the many reasons I left my ex, thus one happened the most. He would randomly put his finger in my nose or ears and laugh while I’d get really upset.
#28
He said the I “owed him” because he’d “been nice to me.” What happened after that BP would probably censor.
#29
Dude told me I was allowed to have body hair. Don’t get me wrong, I shave my legs, armpits etc, but his mo’fo’ was like ‘girls who have hair (on the face) are gross, you’re okay though, it’s really light’. I was like “You realize women are mammals, right? We literally have hair ALL over our bodies.”
#30
It’s astonishing, the number of men who go around “accidentally” copping a feel. 😡
Or even worse, just outright do it on purpose. One time my husband & I were sitting at a crowded table playing cards with some friends, and I felt someone gently caressing my thigh. I thought it was my husband, so I was just sitting there..until I noticed that he had both of his hands on the table. It was the A-hole sitting on the other side of me!! I didn’t want to start a fight (my husband would’ve punched him) so I quietly & secretly reached under the table and poured my beer right on his crotch. A few minutes later he pretended to spill his own beer on himself, I guess so he could get up from the table without looking like he’d peed himself, because his crotch was soaked with my beer. He left me alone after that
#31
Assaulted at 5 continued assault until 21. Boy in middle school grabbed my leg I was given detention. Boys snapped bra until back bled. Coworker gave me a night if he’ll when I asked for a ride
#32
I’m late to this thread, but I once had a man walk up to me on the street and only slow down long enough to say “I want to see your mouth around my c**k.” before disappearing into the crowd. That traumatized me for a very long time.
#33
Asked me if my nipples are brown or pink, I didn’t know the person
#34
As a Nurse, I could tell you plenty of stories of patients who leered, groped me all over, thought I was there to ‘service’ them, attacked me physically or verbally but I worked with gareatric patients who have dementia’s and other conditions that impare their judgment.
It was my Father, upon finding out that I was unable to have children, saying that it was a blessing, because of the gene’s from which I was born would not be passed on.
He meant both his and my mother, who were long divorced. They both abusive me in their own ways. As well, my Mother had a personality disorder, and my Father has a long history of depression, drug use, and anger issues.
I had survived living with them, put myself through nursing school getting Honor Roll grades- undiagnosed with dyslexia. I made it through severe depression, suicide, crippling anxiety and was finally stable on medication for bipolar disorder, none of which my parents help support me.
I was in my early twenties at the time, and it hurt. It felt it was being looked down upon. His statement made me feel like who I was as a person was not worthy of giving anything to a child.
#35
Oh where to begin… From rude staring, to downright rubbing against me in public transport (when you have nowhere to move) but the one that made me feel absolutely filthy was when I was going with my bf (now husband) to a business meeting and the owner of the business came out to greet us. He absolutely checked me out, head to toe to head, not even discreetly. I was disgusted, wasn’t even wearing trashy clothes or anything…
#36
This is just one experience of many (unfortunately) but here goes. In my early 20s in the late 2000s I was pretty inexperienced with men and kind of naive. I met a good looking guy online and chatted a bit every day for 2 weeks. We talked about a lot of different things, nothing too deep but not only flirty stuff either. Eventually we agreed to meet, at a mall close to my house. I waited outside by the food court in an open outdoor dining area. We hadn’t made set plans of what to do, I figured get coffee and chat so I’d already gotten a coffee and sat there chain smoking, as I loved to do back then, while I read a book. I had told him very explicitly that there would be no physical contact on the first meeting in order to eliminate anxiety either way, we both know what to expect. In truth, I’d only been with 1 guy before and wasn’t really comfortable with casual sex yet so I wanted to at least meet a guy and be friends first. He of course had agreed and never pressed me in conversation so I stupidly trusted him to respect me. As soon as he arrived to the table and sat down:
he says “oh shoot I left my cigarettes in my car”
I say “haha that’s okay you can bum off me”
“Ahh I hate menthols. Walk to my car with me?”
I know, I know, I KNOW! I am an idiot. Please remember it was the 2000s, we were a lot more sheltered without the constant missing persons alerts dinging from our pockets. Most of my friends didn’t have cell phones at all, let alone smart phones.. information and news was not as readily available. Safety was taken for granted 100x more than today.
So I follow him to his car and somehow we end up sitting in the front, I light a cigarette because I’m now especially nervous. I turn to find the button for the window. When I look back he has his d¡ck out, hard as a rock. Just waving it at me like a dog with his lipstick out. He looks me in the eye and I just stare back like wtf. I was frozen. He asks me to give him head, I refuse. He asks for a hand job instead, I refuse. He then grabbed my hand, and put it on his “lipstick”, and wrapped his hand over mine and basically forced me to do it. He held my hand there the whole time until he finished. After he finishes he grabs a roll of paper towels from the back to clean up and hands me one. I wondered how often he does this. He asks me where I parked. I pointed. He drove me to my car and said “thanks. you’re really fun. I’ll hit you up later on yahoo messenger” I got out of his car and into mine, drove straight to my BFFs apartment and waited til she got home. I was honestly so upset I just felt in shock, I threw up, and was slightly scared he might have followed me if had driven home. It was just so weird. So so weird and violating.
#37
A shitty bf broke up with me by telling me i was a morse code, he was a cell phone. As in our communication. Among all the terrible things he did this really annoyed me bc it is oddly specific and weird.
#38
When I was 11? 12? Somewhere around that time me and a friend were walking around the neighborhood. This guy (same age) comes up to us, asks us where we’re going. Ok, I tell him we’re headed to a small playground near our houses.
He’s on his bike, and decides to follow us. We found this weird, but it got worse when he started pestering us with questions.
“Do you like me?” “Do you have a crush on me?” “Where do you live?”
We say that no, we don’t like him nor have a crush on him, and we don’t tell him where we live.
He’s now demanding information from us. “Tell me where you live.” “I know you have a crush on me.”
We’re getting really freaked out at this point so we start walking faster and faster, unfortunately, he’s on a bike, and he starts RUNNING INTO US. Like , bumping his tire against our shins while we’re trying to get away from him.
We just keep walking and eventually he leaves, but oh my god. I haven’t felt comfortable around him since and am terrified of running into him on my walks these days.
#39
Earlier today I was at the grocery store with my dad (I’m fourteen) and as we’re paying, my dad says, “hey Alyra, can you grab the bag?” and I reach for it. The cashier yanks the bag away from me and tries to hand it to my dad, saying, “you’re the man,” to him. I grab the bag from the cashier, my dad finishes paying, and as we walk out, I stomp on the cashier’s foot. Men are monsters.
#40
Forgot this one from freshman year. I was in Spanish class, our teacher decided to do telephone. I got stuck next to this sophomore who was making my life miserable, I couldn’t tell if it was his way of flirting or just being a pain in my butt. Still can’t tell and I’m an adult. Anyway, he decided to be an ªss and put his hand on my thigh. I grabbed his wrist and told him to back off. The teacher didn’t really care, just said that it was normal teenager stuff. That was not normal in my book.
#41
went on a date with a guy I matched on match. When we may. I thought he was cool, and it would be a good date, but for the whole damn time, he tried to touch my boobs, butt, and legs. I left asap, and never used match again
#42
Well I’m a trans guy but this happened when I presented as female. A guy on the subway touched my butt. My sister yelled at him and he said it was my fault because I was dressed inappropriate. I was wearing my school uniform. And I’ve been told multiple times that I can’t be good at science and that I should say in the kitchen. Some men are pigs.
#43
I was a sophomore in highschool. I was 15, so the day before my birthday, I had asked this guy, I had a crush on, if he would like to go to our church dance together. He said sure. Fast forward to the Wednesday before the dance. He told me he wouldn’t be able to make it. Didn’t tell me why, and another friend of mine, who was also going to the dance with one of our friends, said that his excuse was going to a funeral. I almost didn’t go, but because I had friends to be with, I went. In the line to give the lady my ticket, another friend of mine told me that he saw the guy I had asked with another girl. I just wish he had told me no in the first place instead of humiliating me at the dance.
#44
Pretend I don’t exist as a person, dismiss my opinions and perspective,… Because he sees me only as a possible function (e.g. sex), and not as a separate, autonomous individual with the same value as him. This happens sometimes with men. For example during meetings where we’re making important decisions.
Also, another thing: Assume I can’t do basic things like change a lamp, put my own IKEA furniture together, and so on, and try to force me to accept his “help”. I didn’t ask for help, and nicely refused on and on. This is tiring, crushing, and insulting.
And then the same man stares at my a*s unashamedly whenever I pass by. So rude and disgusting… I have no words.
(P.S. no I can’t avoid him at the moment, and there’s absolutely no sexual or romantic relation between us, I always made that very clear)
#45
Ask me out on a date, then get to the restaurant I order what I want. He orders several appetizers and drinks. When the check comes he says he doesn’t have the money to pay for it. It gets better though he takes me home and thinks he’s going to spend the night for desert. 🤣🤣
#46
I used to work at a call center and call people about insurance quotes (It’s ok I hated myself too). One day some random old man told me I should be working at a phone sex service instead. I just hung up because I would have been fired for yelling at someone.
#47
Had a guy with a major foot fetish floolow me for 3 blocks begging me to wear his ex girlfriend’s shoes and some brand new stocking so he could photograph my feet. I had to pretend to call the police to make him leave.
#48
I pulled up at a self-service gas pump to gas up my classic 1970 Chevy Nova a couple of years ago. A man was also gassing up his car and asked me (a 70 something woman} if I wanted him to show me where the filler inlet for the gas tank was. (For a 1970 Nova, it’s behind the rear license plate, which I’ve known since 1970.)
#49
Well I was playing soccer for school yesterday (gen z 🙄) and it was the end of the game and I was standing with my friends and the teacher waiting for him to dismiss us. Now this little brat (named Thomas 🤮) kicked the soccer ball at us. (He plays soccer as an out of school sport as-well, has pretty good aim and the place the balls are stored was across the oval from us) and it hit me right in the face. (I have braces and the ball hit my face smashing my cheek into them so my mouth was bleeding I also couldn’t feel my face for a few hours) and I kid you not he walked over and was like “sorry” and practically rolled his eyes and walked off. Now I will NOT take that so when he walked past me on his way to the bus (I was walking the other way) I pushed him and he fell in the puddle then he swore at me but I just smiled at him. ✨✨✨✨
#50
It wasn’t really that bad but it was very homophobic. A man said when I had my pride flag, “gays are bad! Go to hell.” And spat on my flag- like what?
#51
When I was about nine or so there was a skirt I hadn’t worn in a long time and we were going to the grocery store but we were in a hurry. So I put it on but when we had left me and my mom realized it was a little shorter than what was appropriate for my age. Fine whatever it was one trip and we would get rid of it later. About halfway through our shopping trip my mom kind of rushes me away quickly and I see a much older guy creeping behind me. He’d been staring at my short skirt trying to look up it! Jokes on him though cause i had shorts on underneath. We tossed the skirt almost as soon as we got home though.
#52
I was driving back to my house from the shops when a car full of teenage boys flipped me off and overtook me. As I was 16 at the time, I did it back to them as I wasn’t going to take their b.s.
#53
Opened a bag of scampi and lemon flavour snacks, inhaled deeply from the bag and declared ” aaaah, just like the smell of your underwear “. Slaaaaap
#54
Once in fourth grade (I was a baby feminist) me and this boy were talking about whatever ten year olds talk about, and then we started arguing over who’s stronger, boys or girls. He grew up to be a Trump supporter. It’s not the meanest thing a man has done, but it’s the first thing that comes to my mind.
#55
Pointedly not looking at me or looking past me. It’s supposedly a sign of respect from Muslim men but I cannot help but feel majorly offended. Multiple Muslim men have not spoken or acknowledged me on any way, since I am not in hijab I suppose. For context, I’m of European descent in a secular country, these interactions were in my place of business and I was the boss. I have been treated decently and respectfully by multiple Muslim men as well. I think it’s just the ultra religious conservatives who behave this way.
#56
I’m a big gal. Really good friend I had a bit of a crush on drunkinly stated I was “The right filling in the wrong package”.
Thanks Dude, for re-enforcing I can’t be just awesome the way I am. Tried online dating, too fat for mainstream, TOO SKINNY for BBW! FML
#57
I was at work minding my own business when a man walked in off the street, proceeded to walk into our storage closet and when I asked him what he was doing in there he trapped me inside and groped me. I was afraid for my life. I tried to call 911 but he took my phone away. I was scared for my life. Screaming for help from a male colleague scared him away. What makes men think they can do these things?? He didn’t get away with it.
#58
When I was 16, I was working in a factory. I was introduced to an older guy who would show me the ropes. He looked me up and down and asked me how old I was. I made some sassy comment about being legal. At that, he grabbed my hand and dragged me to a pile of pallets, pushed my head down and bent me over and humped against me. Everyone else who was there stood around laughing and egging him on. Once he finished his show I just had to get on with my shift. Spoke to a friend earlier and she said I encouraged him by saying I was ‘legal’. This still sits badly with me almost 30 years later.
#59
My ex stalked me and was generally creepy post breakup. He did some gross things (usimg my credentials to send students at my uni links to revenge things he posted via my email, doxing me, posting a sex tape I didn’t know about, telling my friends about how I had been assaulted in detail, threatening me, my friends and my dog… just the worst etc)
Anyway, one day he was drunk, he came to my campus (he wasn’t a student), wandered around until he found me (in a computer lab I never go to)… demanded I go home with him. I refused because wtf I’m not going to be summoned for a booty call. I told him he was drunk and asked him to leave. He grabbed me by my hair and pulled me up, started running his other hand on me and i tried to shove him. He ripped my shirt and called me a wh**e. I was crying and trying to stop him. He shoved me into the ground and threw my stuff (laptop included) on the floor.
He did this in front of like 5 guys… most of which looked over awkwardly and none of which offered to help. I was so embarrassed and felt so very alone. For me… it was like he reached into my safe space to make sure I knew I wasn’t safe anywhere. I was 18 he was 26.
We had dated 4months. He stalked me for 3yrs.
#60
Rape Me
#61
Ok so there’s this guy at my school who’s my age (fourteen) and all my friends know him because he’s always staring at their boobs (one friend counted something like 30 glances in a minute when she secretly videoed him to catch him being a perv)
We used to do an out-of-school activity in primary school but I hadn’t really seen him or been friends with him until a few months back when we ended up on this leadership team together. He started waving at me in the hallways in between classes and sorta decided we were friends. The waving became a friendly caress of the shoulder, which was really weird but the last straw was when he flicked a lot of hair and sorta stroked the back of my neck. I go out of my way to avoid him and haven’t said a word to him since.
I’m still quite young so I’m sure there’s plenty more to come in the future :(
#62
I have actually been punçhed twice in the face by random drunken guy. Other case happened on the street in the centrum of my hometown after bars closed. He just walked to me, punced me and ran away. Other case happened in a music festival. And again some guy was passing me and for some reason decided to drunk-smack me. (This time I actually hit back several times. And I’m not ashamed to admid it. Not one bit!!) Someone came to break up the “fight” and he left very silently. I’m pretty tall and muscular and my style is very boyish, so I’m guessing it irritades certain type of “men”…..
#63
I was in my mid-thirties spending a week in NYC at a hotel just a block from Central Park. I was late getting downtown to a popular play so decided to get a cab (faster)by walking the block to stand in front of the very posh hotel adjacent to Central Park – I was waiting when the red-coated attendant ushered me to a car – I was feeling fairly young and quite special only to find that the car wasn’t a cab but a limo- and I was asked to get in the back seat with the aged, wrinkled hand belonging to an aging man who wanted the company of a female. I should be used to this – (being a black woman standing too close a curb suggests a lot of ugly things to white men) but I’m not. I turned to the red-coated attendant told him “f**k you – pimp” What shocked me even more than being propositioned was the attendant’s amazement at my response “What kind of lady speaks like that?” he said. (What kind man pimps for the rich?) To this day I still see this response as part of the patriarchal hold on the old lashes of control – Shocked at women bold enough to fight back – even verbally.
#64
I worked as an independent contractor for a DISH NET Satellite franchise. We traveled to a new county to set up new contracts/ door to door sell satellite service. We stayed in a hotel , the girls shared rooms and the guys shared rooms. I was not into partying and went to my room and climbed into bed. A little while later one of the guys came into the room and crawled into bed next to me. He suggested a little romp. I reminded him that I was married and he stated that it was ok he was engaged. It was just a little fun. I told him he had 3 seconds to get out of my bed or I’d be permanently changing his gender for him. He did. I got up and went to the other room where the boss was. I noticed a number of looks from the other guys and I gave them an absolutely evil grin. I was older than any of them and I wasn’t going to deal with any of their sh*t. That guy eventually came back in saw, me gave me wide berth and mumbled something about falling asleep in a bathtub. Boss man gave zero effs as he was just as messed up as the rest. I didn’t stay there much longer.
#65
I am a Pansexual female and have been called the f word multiple times
#66
Years ago, I had a boss (a restaurant manager) who had moved to the U.S. from Russia or another Eastern European country. He was standing next to me while I was kneeling to get something out of a cabinet and said, “Do a friend a favor!” I guess the thought of forcing someone to perform oral sex on him was hilarious.
#67
When I was 16, one man tried to “help” me do my job, and ended up causing me to badly sprain my ankle. I had to take 2 weeks off work, so I could heal.
Part of my job was bringing in shopping carts, and many men tried to “help”, but I was usually able to stop them by telling them it wasn’t okay. This guy insisted, and ended up slamming the carts into the door I was bringing them in, and pushing my foot under the carts. Twisted so bad I had to go to the ER.
#68
Literally just came out and asked for oral sex….. Seriously 😳 where is the respect
#69
A drunken douchebag beat the s**t out of me and smashed my head on the frozen pavement of Colorado. I had to have brain surgery so they shaved my beautiful head of red hair. He’s facing 20-life in prison. That sucks.
#70
My personal favorites:
1. My immediate supervisor telling me that “I should be at home taking care of my husband. Women don’t need to work.”
2. My husband’s “friend” telling him to “check your wife” because my friends and I were laughing and telling “off color” jokes and he felt that I was acting improperly. My husband told him to mind his own business and gave him “the look”.
3. Being leered at by a new co-worker who was making comments until he saw me lift a 100# bag of bran with one hand, slash it open with my knife and dump it in the barrel. He went pale.
4. While driving a tow motor and trailer on a casino floor full of patrons: “men” telling my team who were doing crowd control to get me “off of there before I hurt someone!” They shut up when I backed it down a 50 ft. row of slot machines to the door of the destination and started off-loading stacks of coin cans full of quarters. While my “guys” stood guard for me. BTW, I received a badge tag as a “Safe Driver” for never hurting anyone nor damaging property (unlike many of my guys!) I miss those days…
#71
I have some that happened to me:
Husband’s friend would always “accidentally” touch my chest. One time he didn’t even pretend. He just straight up grabbed them and said they feel nice.
Husband’s brother in law:
Grope women he meets at the bar he works at as a part time bartender. He cheats on his wife left and right, wife turns a blind eye to keep up with appearances. Leers at girls. He did that to my daughter who’s only 13. She then understood what I meant when I told her about pedos, pervs, creeps, etc.
#72
As an AFAB individual (who doesn’t present as masc as I would like, so gets assumed female a lot), I admittedly have been lucky enough to receive little harassment. But there have been a few incidents that my friends have definitely drilled into me were NOT OKAY. I was at an international camp. I was lying on my front next to my friends and one guy came and went to slap my a*s, stopping about an inch above. Another, different guy, pointed at my a*s and said “I’d f**k that”. They were both
#73
1 time I was walking with my best friend to look for my dress for a dance I tried on one he didn’t like it and he said I was too ugly for any of them because he was jealous and he said we weren’t friends and never talked to me again
#74
big p3d0ph1l1@ tw for this story! You have been warned.
(Note that I am a trans man have ADHD, and am autistic.) My old math teacher, around 60, maybe older, was terrible. While we were working, he would slowly walk around, skipping the boys and not even looking at our work, just looking at us. He would put his hands on our shoulders and instead of just talking to us, he would whisper in our ears. It was terrifying. One day I had had enough, and I looked him straight in the eye and flipped him off. It felt awesome. Of course, I was the one sent to detention. (The next year, he was fired and I transferred to a much better school. I still have nightmares about him though.)
#75
My aunt’s husband pinched my butt, my sister’s butt and my mom’s butt- all in front of my dad. I think had my dad had his rifle, he would have shot the son of a b***h. Instead, my dad gave him quite the hairy eyeball.
#76
I’m ignoring anything with creepy undertones or sexual assault related things… something only rude… I would have to say a jerk customer who came into a furniture store I worked at.
He kept snapping at me. Literally snapping no matter where he was in the store and shouting “Girl!!”. Now… I was like… 22, but… I tried to remain very polite and told him multiple times what my name was. Also… there was no language barrier he just was that sexist.
So after some time dealing this this… he grabbed a display and wanted it, I told him he couldn’t have it as it is a display. We went back and forth for a minute or two where he was insistant that I would make it happen but I refused to back down. So finally he got annoyed and demanded to speak to “a man”.
I clarified “a manager?”
“Is the manager a man? Get me a man, I’m tired of this female nonsense. ”
So I went into the back… ignored the managers (ironically one was a guy) and instead grabbed the brand new guy working his first shift. I fed him word for word what to say to the ‘gentleman’… he went out, told the customer we weren’t giving him the display– the customer said “okay, I trust you.” And backed down immediately.
The coworker gave me a “why did you need me” look before going back to his video training. The customer then went back to his shouting and snapping around the store for another 10minutes before leaving with nothing.
… the last thing I’ll add is the entire time he was walking around WITH HIS WIFE!! She said nothing but didn’t even look embarrassed so he must do this alot.
#77
I was wearing a brown abaya and a white Hijab. A guy called me original oreo IN FRONT OF ALL MY FRIENDS AND TEACHERS then proceeded to claim it goes two ways.
1. I’m brown.
2. I looked “tasty”
#78
I was 8 years old and had just got done swimming at the neighbors. Walked home in a bathing suit and a car full of my dad’s drug buddies began whistling at me and Making sexual remarks. I had to run in the house and hide.
#79
I’m in high school, a boy in my class kept calling me Babe and touching my shoulders and waist.
#80
I have too many times to count, but one time I was working at a start-up in Colorado with all older men. Gross to begin with. We had a celebratory dinner at a nice restaurant and I was accosted by my boss in the bathroom. He was super drunk and I was blamed for wearing inappropriate clothing at working and “provoking” the male superiors. By the way, I was wearing banana republic clothes with bras on. Super professional clothing in my opinion. Since there was no HR, I was suspended with pay for a month. I was so traumatized I spent a month in the mountains trying to deal with what happened and questioning why. This douche RAPED me in a bathroom and got away with it. I moved out of the country and never looked back.
#81
Stared at my boobs, and made really perverse jokes, luckily he told me that he was sorry but I didn’t accept his apology because I just felt like he deserves a slap in the face. Nowadays I like to wear clothes that are a few sizes too big for me because I prefer comfort over people staring at my boobs. But nowadays I mostly identify as a male, despite the fact that I’m busty, I hate that I was born a female, I hate anything girly, and I hate that people don’t respect the fact that I prefer to be called Charlie instead of my birth name; which I consider my dead name.
#82
I was going to the doctor with my oldest cousin,14, and we both had to get our Covid vac. shots. our doctor was male and he let my cousin go first. he barley flinched. I was next. I was about a few months older but I was terrified of needles and when I got nervous my hands shook a LOT. So the doctor said “Come on, your cousin is the only one tough enough for the tiny tiny shot?” We left immidently, I did’nt get the vaccine that day.
#83
The real crime is the “everyday” misogyny. If I was sitting at a table and talking about something, my father would interrupt me to talk about something himself, in this way that totally dismissed me, like I wasn’t there. Like what I was saying didn’t matter. And maybe it didn’t. But no one interrupts him when he talks. He’d be livid. But there would be a table full of people and no one would call him out on it and THAT was the bigger problem.
There are times when you’re in public and if you’re in a circle of people, guys have this way of diminishing you because they’re taller, but they won’t look at you or acknowledge your presence.
There was this great scene in The Good Wife where the female lawyer and the male lawyer were interviewing for a shared assistant. Every time the female lawyer asked an interview question, the female applicant would answer while looking at the guy. And it’s because she assumed he’d make the hiring decision. And while that c**p is annoying, it’s the guy not saying anything about it that is the real problem. He wouldn’t say, “why are you directing your answers to me when she’s asking you the question?” And that was a great example of what I mean.
Of course we can stand up for ourselves but when we do, we’re bitches and overdramatic. We don’t need you to start a fight; just an acknowledgement of the sh!t you see when it happens. Don’t wait until we go home and be like, “oh yeah that guy was being such a jerk.” Well…why wouldn’t you say something, why did I have to keep my mouth shut because I knew if I said something, I’d be on the ledge alone?
If guys knew other guys were going to think less of them or call them out on it, they would be a lot less apt to do it. There are so many great guys out there, and sometimes it feels like women are just bashing men all the time. Or trying to ‘fix’ them because they are the only problem- which isn’t true. But the one universal thing I’ve found in my life is that a man will not stand up in a crowd to point out misogyny when it happens out of fear of looking weak to other men.
#84
In 10th grade, my boyfriend at the time held me down and gave me a hicky on a visible place in my neck. I was definitely not ok with it and was definitely trying to push him away. I was so embarrassed, but now I realize it was sexual assault. The next day at school, a female teacher told me that she “would have me benched” if she was my coach. This was in the 90s. I was so shy… I wish I would have stood up for myself.
#85
When I was in my early teens, I was walking around town (maybe to get a soda at a gas station?). A guy in a car motioned me over. I went over (thinking he might be asking for directions as this has happened to me a lot!). He asked if I can give him some relief and he is fondling something white in his lap. I just looked and walked away. Also, I am sure he thought I was a pre-teen. I have looked younger than I am most of my life.
#86
The absolute rudest thing came when I was in my mid 20s…when dating websites were in their infancy.
Started talking to a guy who seemed okay. After about a month of talking, we decided to meet up at a bar. We talked, drank and over all just vibed. Planned on meeting up again the following weekend. Kept emailing, texting and talking until midweek. He sent me an email that detailed everything he wanted to do to me when we met up again. Closing the email with, “We’ll just have to keep it quiet. You’re too fat for anyone to know I’m interested in you”.
#87
Marry me and let take care of him for 15 years,and his parents, then walk off with every dime in our joint bank account while I struggle to get my visa to live in his country.
#88
Getting sexually assaulted on my own couch in my own living room was pretty rude of him.
#89
#90
Boy in my class slapped my face so hard he said he “tried” not to but he gave me a bloody nose lucky my BFF was there (on the bus) we told the bus driver. THAT SON OF A GUN
#91
I was sitting down eating in a public park and watching some video on YouTube. A man in his 50-60ties came up with a professional camera and just took pictures of me while I wasn’t looking… I noticed, looked up, made eye contact and was too baffled to do anything and he just walked away without a word.
#92
I'm in high school, a boy in my class started joking and telling people that we were dating.
#93
i am a mom and afterbreaking up with the father of my child i met this guy.. he was great and we had good times.. but at some point a few month in he complained that i have my kid with me most of the time .. because he wants to get to knwo me and not my kid….
well.. go find someone without a kid then.. you ca’t have one without the other
#94
Left notes all over my house what I forgot to clean up for me to find after I came back from the hospital after tumor surgery
#95
Not a woman but a Demi girl but this guy was like “shut up you don’t know what you’re talking about. You don’t get to be in this conversation.”
(We were talking about our houses. And he wasn’t in this convo)
#96
Asked if I was single, multiple times, called himself hot, in front of me, multiple times, slapped my Butt. Multiple times. Called my sister hot. Guess what! Multiple times. It got to the point where the school jerk (beside said SA) said “listen if he does this again tell me and I’ll make him stop” turns out he’s not too much of a jerk, just a sweetie, did scare the living daylights out of my SA tho, stopped after that, now my SA can’t look me in the eye.
(Just a heads up, SA means s.e.x.u.a.l assaul.t)
(Sorry, it was censored)
#97
Already posted but here’s another one.
I was just starting my period and was about to leak through my pad. I asked my MALE teacher (who had a wife and a daughter) to go use the restroom, he said no. I told him discreetly that it was a female issue and he still said no. Took my pad out of my pocket and showed him yet again discreetly, he said no again. I held up my pad for everyone to see, and said “I’m about to BLEED on to your floors, would you like that? No didn’t think so. Let. Me. Go.” To which he responded with “no. I know you can hold it in, otherwise you’d have your period all month every month.” And proceeded to mansplain what a period is even though I’ve been having my period for years by then. I walked out and reported him.
This was also the same teacher that hid my stuff while I wasn’t there so long that I had a panic attack, farted in my face while I was sitting down, and followed my (female) friend of mine into the building, (his class was on the other side of campus because ehe had the elementary school kids too) and proceeded to follow her to the lady’s restroom
#98
I had taken my car to a mechanic where my brother-in-law worked. The next day I got the call that it was fixed and I could come drive it to make sure I was satisfied. My b-i-l went with me as I drove it… I reached out to adjust the mirror and he cupped my breast in his hand. I quickly lowered my arm, knocking his hand away, and was lucky I didn’t jerk the steering wheel and cause an accident. Over the years he has tried touching me many times (walking up behind me and putting his hands on my waist, following me up steps and grabbing my a*s). I told my husband eventually and he confronted him, but the touching still happens occasionally…. I have never said anything about it to my sister.
#99
Asked me why im named what im named…jerks
#100
#101
#102
#103
#104
#105
