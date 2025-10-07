This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

by

Memory is fragile, bending and reshaping over time—and in her powerful solo exhibition Blueprint, photographer Benita Mayo explores the personal and collective histories that shape who we are.

The project began in 2020, after the sudden passing of Mayo’s father, an event that shifted the ground beneath her life and sparked a profound reckoning with her past. Drawing on her family’s roots in Virginia—a state marked by slavery, the Civil War, and the fight for civil rights—Mayo confronts the inherited trauma and resilience that echo through generations.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 A Walk In The Woods By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#2 Sunrise Behind The Clouds By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#3 Tallest Trees In The Forest By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#4 Sirens Keeping Watch By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#5 The James River Reflection By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#6 Air Assault Division By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#7 The James River By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#8 Mind Games By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#9 Flag At The Stern By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#10 What Remains By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#11 Running Cedar By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#12 The Dream By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#13 Cloak Of Darkness By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#14 Left Behind By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#15 Holding On By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#16 Rebirth By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#17 Fallen By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#18 Colored Soldier By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#19 Toil & Strife By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

#20 Vault Of Blue By Benita Mayo

This Virginia Artist Turns Family History And Grief Into Striking Visual Storytelling (20 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Best of the Best ‘Friends’ Season 9 Episodes
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2015
Plastic Surgeons Comment On Bradley Cooper’s Seemingly New Look
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
TLC’s “Evil Things” Series Premiere Recap and Review
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2017
“The Eddy:” What We Know About Damien Chazelle’s New Show
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2017
How to Watch FX’s Legion Online
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2018
The Iguana vs Snakes Scene From Last Night’s Planet Earth II Was Extraordinary
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.