Here Are The World’s Most Extraordinary Shoe Designs, Shared On Virtual Shoe Museum By Liza Snook (30 Pics)

#1 Counterpart By Kobi Levi
#2 Polyposis By Kermit Tesoro
“Mixed media sculpture, inspired by Cephalopods, 2015.
A cephalopod is any member of the molluscan class Cephalopoda such as a squid, octopus, cuttlefish, or nautilus. These exclusively marine animals are characterized by bilateral body symmetry, a prominent head, and a set of arms or tentacles modified from the primitive molluscan foot.
Material: Resin and plastic mixed with powdered corals and pulverized branches.
Photo by Charlotte Visser and Museum Lichtenwalde, model Elisabeth Thorsen.”
#3 Spill By Kobi Levi
“Two different coloured leather slip on shoes with metallic silver upper, 2023.
Inspired by ‘Acrylic pour painting’, a painting method created by using acrylic paint to pour on a surface to create a flowing design.
© Kobi Levi Design”
#4 Wooden Crocs By Ruben Lekkerkerker
“Wooden carved crocs clogs, 2022.
The only, durable non-plastic, crocs Dutch people need!
© Ruben Lekkerkerker.”
#5 IKEA Boot By Hideki Sato
“Open toe boot. Inspired by IKEA’s iconic large blue FRAKTA shopping bag, 2017.
Materials: recycled shopping bag, the handles are transformed into a graceful bow on the instep.
@ Hideki Sato”
#6 Psychedelic Dreams By Floor Hermes
“Part of the graduation collection ‘Psychedelic Dreams’, 4 pairs of shoes, 4th-year SASK, d’Academie Beeld Sint-Niklaas in Belgium, 2022.
Marbled leather sandal with transparent gaiter and layered acrylic platform sole.
Photo by Hessel Waalewijn.”
#7 Awakening By Ying Ou
“Part of the LCF graduation collection, consisting of six pairs of shoes, 2023.
This collection comes out of Ying’s fear and unease about the loss of physical human contact in public space in this era, leading to a rigidity of self-consciousness. As the development of digital technology and the repeated ravages of the epidemic have exacerbated the disconnection between the body and the physical world, new fields of perception have affected our social systems and habits and have changed the way we perceive the world, which are key elements in the construction of self-identity.
This collection explores the unconscious and unusual interaction between the most obvious objects that have lost their connection in public space – railings or handrails – and the body, experiencing their different mental space sensations. In doing so, it explores new forms of footwear and attempts to evoke human communication and perception with objects in public space and to consider their intimate relationship with each other. And looking for breakthroughs in metal, two-tone leather and 3D printing.
Photograph by Anson Shen.”
#8 Orthopedic By Elisabeth Thorsen
“Leather and needlepoint ankle boot with metal brace and calf cuff, 2021
Photo by Ole Ingar Apalnes.”
#9 Daisies By Joe Snacken
“Mirror-finish laser-cut boot with Takashi Murakami smiling daisies appliqué, first-year SASK, d’Academie Beeld Sint-Niklaas in Belgium, 2019.
Drawing from traditional Japanese painting, sci-fi, anime, and the global art market, Takashi Murakami creates paintings, sculptures, and films populated by repeated motifs and mutating characters of his own creation. His wide-ranging work embodies an intersection of pop culture, history, and fine art.
Photo by Charlotte Visser.”
#10 Disassemble Me #2 By Amber Ambrose Aurèle
“Construction shoe made of recycled plexiglass with leather straps and a quilted rainbow fabric sockshoe, 2020
Photo by Charlotte Visser.”
#11 Optimistic Personality By Lyujie Liu
“Part of the London College of Fashion graduation collection ‘Gaint-baby’, 6 pairs of leather shoes with squidgy padded loops, 2023.
Lui: ‘A shoe collection of fashionable footwear. Each pair corresponds to a giant-baby characteristic. Bright colours and decorative lines, my design language to break up the black and white of the adult world. I hope that I can amplify the cuteness of childishness through my designs and help adults to enjoy the positive side of children’s culture.
I am an only-child under China’s one-child policy. Most of my peers, like me, are also only-children. The whole family dotes on a child, and the over-protection leads to the immaturity of many only-children’s minds in adulthood. If possible, I would like to call us ‘gaint-baby’. What is gain-baby? Literally, gain-baby refers to a huge baby. But in fact it refers to adults who are mentally stuck in the child stage.
As a group of people who don’t want to grow up, gaint-baby’s have their own new outlook on life. They are unwilling to force themselves to be mature and follow the mainstream. They are eager to return to the world of children, enjoy fantasy and try to have fun in life.’
© Lyujie Liu.”
#12 Horn By Vero Twiqo
“Large swirling motif leather two-colored pumps with a dainty heel, made to order, 2021.
A series of imaging extended antennas to spread one’s personality from the toes of the shoe.
Available in three two-color variations.
© VERO TWIQO”
#13 Walk The Thin Line By Joseline Haverman
“Haverman creates shoes out of curiosity and her only starting point is that the shoe should be wearable, 2022.
Every step in the creative process is a choice for Joseline in what is possible. This design is an extreme expression of that process. Designed at the René van den Berg Academy, The Netherlands.
Material: leather and wood.
Photo by Charlotte Visser.”
#14 Shoetribe 1/5 By Marlou Browaeys
“Part of the graduation collection ‘SHOETRIBE’, 5 pairs of shoes, 4th-year SASK, d’Academie Beeld Sint-Niklaas in Belgium, 2020.
This collection is based on ethnic masks from different population groups from all over the world. The masks are interpreted in a graphical way, based on a striped pattern inspired by optical black-and-white illusions.
The 5 shoe pairs are based on 3 different lasts: pointed – squared – round. These shapes enhance the expression and graphics of the design. The graphic forms overflow into the heel. The sleek architectural heel is a basic part in the collection, with different layers of EVA, (un)coated, or inlaid with pearls. The color palette and the contrasting of (bright) areas of color are inspired by the paintings of Joan Miró.
Material: patent leather (inlay marquetry technique), EVA and pearls.
Photo by Charlotte Visser.”
#15 Snow White By Tran Ngoc Yen Tomas Bata University
“Project by Tran Ngoc Yen for the Faculty of Multimedia Communications, Shoe Design Studio, 2017.
Material: leather, wood and a red apple.
Snow White is a 19th-century German fairy tale that is today known widely across the Western world. The Brothers Grimm published it in 1812 in the first edition of their collection Grimms’ Fairy Tales. The name Sneewittchen was Low German and in the first version it was translated with Schneeweißchen. The Grimms completed their final revision of the story in 1854. The fairy tale features such elements as the magic mirror, the poisoned apple, the glass coffin, and the characters of the evil queen and the Seven Dwarfs.
© Tomas Bata University ZlÌn, photo Barbara Zaťková.”
#16 Killer Heels By Joyce De Gruiter
“Unique work, wearable shoes and mixed media, 2023.
Part of the collection Pink! Punk! Pop! Only the color is suitable for Barbie and Ken. The rest of the cake is for the dare-devils. But I strongly advise: only Look and do not Touch!
One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small.
And the ones that mother gives you, don’t do anything at all.
Go ask Alice, when she’s ten feet tall.
Soundtrack: White Rabbit, Jefferson Airplane.
Photo by Bas Duijs.”
#17 Mirror Boots By Mihai Albu
“Optical illusion, mirrored boots, 2013.
© Mihai Albu”
#18 Flat Stilettos By Kobi Levi
#19 Vive La Death! By Into Into
“Unique handmade shoes, 2015.
Material: wood, leather, and metal.
© Into Into”
#20 Nonsense By Daniel Charkow
“Crackle patent sandal with yolk colour details and chrome casted ‘Egg Cup’ wedge, part of the LCF graduation collection ‘Evolution to Absurdity’, 2023.
The only thing that seems to make sense these days is an overarching lack of sense: an absurd form of sense.
Photo by Daniel Charkow.”
#21 Nomads By Oyundelger Mashbat
“Part of the collection ‘Nomads, 4 pairs of shoes, 3rd year SASK, d’Academie Beeld Sint-Niklaas in Belgium, 2022.
High-shaft decorated fabric elevated platforms with decorated leg garters and a metal pendulum at the heel.
A collection inspired by Mongolian traditional ethnic embroidered garments.
Photo by Hessel Waalewijn.”
#22 Boots By Chris Francis
“Hand-painted boots, 2015.
Material: vegetable tanned leather, leather and pressed board mid-sole, cheesecloth, steel, hand-shaped wood platforms, nails, natural glue and zippers.
© Chris Francis, photo by Noel Bass”
#23 Split By Marjolijn Van Agt
“Part of the graduation collection ‘SPLIT’, 5 pairs of shoes, 4th year SASK Shoe Design, 2020.
A collection that a resemblances my duality, my inner and outer life. On one hand rebellious and on the other hand a girly-girly who secretly hopes to live in pink Barbie’s dream home one day. This is visible in the shapes of the heel, which has both hard and soft lines.
Material: lace, satin fabric, glitter and casted heel.
Photo by Charlotte Visser.”
#24 She By Deborah Kiwi
“This footwear is a commentary on the position of women and girls in our contemporary society, 2023.
It is a sad truth that in recent years the progress of women’s equality has slowed down, and in multiple countries even regressed. This work addresses the idea of the confinement of one gender. Aiming to keep them ‘in their place’ and subsequently out of power. The design reflects that feeling of control. From the pristine, curvy back to the elongated nose, which is a nod to the straitjacket, it hints to restraining and pacifying women. The laces, asymmetrically tied, add a feeling of insanity.
Photo by Shay Ben-Efraim.”
#25 Rox, Your’e On Mute! By Roxanne Lieckens
“Leather toe-knob sandals with embroidered terry cloth straps and a foam sphere heel, 2022.
Part of the collection ‘Rox, you’re on mute!’, 3 pairs of shoes, 2nd year SASK, d’Academie Beeld Sint-Niklaas in Belgium.
Inspired by working from home due to Covid. Lieckens: ‘When I choose a theme, I usually end up with something from my living environment. This theme represents something that we have all had to deal with, rather involuntarily, to work from home. To visualise this I combined elements that represent domestic objects with one that represents something businesslike. And I used contrasts. Working from home is actually a contradiction in terms, so I combined hard and soft materials, glossy and matte, white and blue. Bathrobe/computer, headphone/comforter, tea cup/tea bag.’
Photo Hessel Waalewijn.”
#26 Awakenings By Ying Ou
“This collection comes out of Ying’s fear and unease about the loss of physical human contact in public space in this era, leading to a rigidity of self-consciousness. As the development of digital technology and the repeated ravages of the epidemic have exacerbated the disconnection between the body and the physical world, new fields of perception have affected our social systems and habits and have changed the way we perceive the world, which are key elements in the construction of self-identity.
This collection explores the unconscious and unusual interaction between the most obvious objects that have lost their connection in public space – railings or handrails – and the body, experiencing their different mental space sensations. In doing so, it explores new forms of footwear and attempts to evoke human communication and perception with objects in public space and to consider their intimate relationship with each other. And looking for breakthroughs in metal, two-tone leather and 3D printing.
Photograph by Anson Shen.”
#27 Ice Berg By Wxy
“Collection, 2015.
Material: metal and vegetable-tanned Italian leather.
© WXY Brand”
#28 Lateral Thinking By René Van Den Berg
“The first sculpture of my ‘OH. MY. EVOLUTION’ collection, 2017.
This shoe-inspired collection is based upon shoe designs I have made over the past 25 years.
Material: carbon fiber and PU hard foam with a medial side that resembles the foot while the lateral side has no relation to a shoe at all.
Lateral thinking is solving problems through an indirect and creative approach, using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic. The term was promulgated in 1967 by Edward de Bono.
© René van den Berg”
#29 Balance By Amara Hark-Weber
“Gold leather balanced boat-shaped platform mules, part of the ‘Muscle Memory’ collection, 2012-2013.
Memories are written throughout our bodies. Inscribed on bones, stretched through tendons, embedded in muscle, our pasts are present in every movement we make. Having lost major portions of my long term memory, and struggling with a newly limited short term memory due to injuries in a car accident, the ‘Muscle Memory’ collection explores how experience and emotion can be recalled through physical sensation and movement.
© Amara Hark-Weber.”
#30 Ludvík By Amálie Magdaléna Mlčochová
“Derby shoe with a soft, smooth pillow contrasting with a hard, rigid, and massive heel, 2022.
Inspired by Louis XIV, particularly portraits of him presenting his pomp and pageantry of his person and consequently of the entire Baroque period ‘L’État, c’est moi’.
Material: Brocade upper with a welded tongue and the cushion replacing the sole, the back parts are made of smooth kid-skin. The beech heel is covered with leather.
© Amálie Magdaléna Mlčochová.”
