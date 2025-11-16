Hey Customer Service Pandas, Tell Me About The Average Annoying Customers You Get

Would love to hear about the common dumb questions you get often or the dumbest you have heard.
I work at a thrift store chain.
I get it. The prices have skyrocketed. We still get customers, sometimes the odd regulars, come in just to loudly express and argue with the first employee they see over the prices.
Resellers. They’re in everyday. There’s some who are very respectful, don’t make a mess, don’t mix up the order on the racks of clothes freshly organized as we’re “rolling” them out. But then there’s the few who come in and raid every rack in every aisle, going through everything and tossing what they don’t want on top or the floor for us to pick up.
Ill start. I work in a photo store. Passports, pictures from your phone, picture frames etc.
I often get customers asking for horizontal frames as for space saving reasons most of our frames in display are vertically placed.
Also get asked “are you sure the camera won’t brake when you take my picture”
And during covidmask times “can I wear my mask on in the picture”
i work at a greenhouse. Often, people come in after killing their plants and ask for a refund. Obviously, once the plant is off the property, it’s well being is out of our control, so we don’t do returns. they usually say “i treated it the same as all my others and only this one died”
We don’t sell any unhealthy plants, and if they’re not up to standard, we dump them in the compost bin to be made into the company soil
I am an independent bookbinder and I work alone, that means I do everything that needs doing by myself, so my time is precious. You wouldn’t believe how many people walk in and ask for the prize of my work on their book, which sounds reasonable, except they came. without. the. book. How the f**k am I supposed to know how much it will cost if I don’t even know what I am supposed to do to your book since I can’t see what it needs ?? Do you go see your mechanic without your car ? Do you go to the dentist without your teeth ?
Oh and there is no need to tell me the title of the book or the year of its release or that your great aunt Hilda gave it to you on your 7th birthday, I don’t care, all I want is to hold your book and take a look at it ! Sorry, it drives me nuts.
Still happens every other week…
Callcenter Agent (inbound & Care/Service) |°|°| “why do I have to pay xx£€ more?” — “you called some chargeable numbers. They’re listed on page 2.” — “But I have a Flatrate!” — “Which doesn’t include numbers that charge you separately.” |°|°|°|°| “I’m a long term client, can’t you go down with the price?” — “You’re paying 45€ for 1000mbit, a national flatrate and premium cable TV for the next 24month. … No…”
