Hey Asexual Pandas, What Were People’s Reactions When You Told Them You Were Ace? (Closed)

#1
I don’t usually go around telling people I’m A-sexual. It does make it awkward in relationships. I feel pressured to make my boyfriend feel good by telling him his body turns me on. Not saying I don’t like his body. I’m just not into sex and don’t feel sexualized seeing his body.
#2
Told my friends over online message during deep COVID. Most of their responses were “Oh that explains a lot” or “what the f*ck does that mean”
#3
Tried to tell one friend, got super flustered and she was just like “You’ll meet someone eventually”. Otherwise closeted :). Although if you guys have any ideas for coming out, I’d be glad to hear them!!
#4
I’ve never told anyone… can’t be bothered explaining it to people. it’s just how i am…
#5
Told to one of my best friends- they were like “maybe you havent found the right person?” But I explained that what they said was a bit homophobic and they were like “oh ok” and were very accepting
#6
a mix between, “Your still pretty young, how do you know?” “Oh! me too!” “You should be at your age” and “What’s that?”
#7
Friends are mostly queer so they were cool with it- can’t really remember it honestly my parents said I’m too young and that it’s normal for someone my age…
#8
” oh youre gay? Ok”
#9
I consistently get told “just wait until you’re in your 30s and married with 3 kids, you’ll laugh at yourself” or other c**p like that
#10
Ok just to start I’m ether ace or demi sexual but I told someone and they went “so you just realized?”
#11
“it’s just a phase, honey.” -_-
#12
basically “but you’re still so young!” and “how did you even find out about that concept?”
#13
“What’s that mean?”
*tells them*
“Oh cool.”
