“Skullmet”: I Make Helmets That Look Like People’s Heads (12 Pics)

All my life I have always been a passionate motorcyclist. I love everything about motorbiking but the helmets. The most uncomfortable gear you could ever wear. Having said that a helmet had its pros, so you could never ignore it. Skullmets is an outcome of my extreme dislike of wearing a thick, clunky piece of metal that’s simply not as comfortable as wearing a bandanna, cap, or nothing at all.
Imagine a protective gear that’s so comfortable that you feel you never wore one. To top that, what if the helmet actually looked like your own head. Yes! A totally customizable helmet where you could have an image of your won head printed on it.
I made this concept 7 years back with 3 designs with custom-made human head scalp with shaved heads. I am really excited to see my designs with hair and funky, here it is. Although the reason behind the design was totally personal, As a concept design project that I received appreciation from around the globe. Some manufacturers have already shown interest in launching a line of helmets under this design umbrella. I hope to see these designs moving across the streets soon.
