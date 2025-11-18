30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

by

Helicopter parenting (a parent’s over-involvement in their child’s life) can be driven by many factors, including societal pressure to ensure academic and extracurricular success, and the rapid evolution of technology that allows for non-stop monitoring and communication.

But it can backfire. In reality, the practice often limits the kid’s opportunities to build resilience, learn problem-solving skills, and become independent, placing additional burdens on their shoulders to carry into the future.

To show you how all of this manifests, we put together a collection of posts about parents who can’t stop micromanaging their children’s lives. Continue scrolling to check them out and don’t miss the chat we had with Bored Panda’s parenting expert and award-winning TV broadcaster and author, Vicki Broadbent.

#1 Man Elegantly Destroys Helicopter Parent

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: RedditDaniil

#2 I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Recifeeder

#3 There Is A Shooter Somewhere On Campus But My Mom Is More Concerned With Me Missing My Lab Practical

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: GlaireWolf

#4 Ladies And Gentlemen, My Mother After I Disabled Tracking Location App On My Phone, I Am 21 Years Old

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: JaimeAH

#5 I’ve Been At College For One Day. He Dropped Me Off Yesterday. It’s Orientation Week

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Hamilfan16

#6 So Proud Of Myself

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: poster74

#7 Idk If This Counts As Insane, But Still An Invasion Of Privacy (For Context I Hand My Phone In To My Mum At 8:30 And That Is Why She Had It)

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: SwedishGoose524

#8 My Mom Thinks If I Take My Dogs Outside To Pee When It’s Dark That I Will Die/Be Murdered/Abducted. 5 Mins Before Sunset I’m Perfectly Safe Though. Note To Add, I’m 25 And Have Lived 400 Miles From Home For 8 Years. Didn’t Take My Dogs Out Until 11:30 So Suck On That Mom

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Cats_Dogs_Dawgs

#9 They Hid This To See What I Was Eating And Seeing If I Was Up Late. Im 19 Btw

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: ludoms100

#10 My Sister’s Twitter Account…. She’s 23yo And My Mom Still Does This

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: we_need_more_wine

#11 Getting Tracked At 20 By My Antivaxx Conspiracy Theory Mom. Finally Convinced Her To Delete The Tracking App Though

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: jboy1229

#12 I Need More Opinions. I’m 22 F Living On My Own And My Parents Still Want To Have Control On What I Buy. It Is Not Making Me Any More Frugal When She Yells At Me For Spending Too Much

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#13 Nothing Major. She Just Wanted To Know Why I Didn’t Return Her Text That Was Sent 5 Minutes Before The First Call

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Hear2Read

#14 I’m 18nb And My Mom Sent Me Out To Get A Table And Chairs For Her. I Was Gone For 20 Mins And Didn’t Respond To Her Calls. This Is The Result. I Have To Laugh

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: rhysceleste

#15 I Pity Those With Helicopter Parents

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: mynameisethan182

#16 My Lovely Mother

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: u/wheekyy_x3

#17 I’m 22

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: dickincherrykoolaid

#18 I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: cothromaiochta66

#19 Am I Crazy Or Is This Toxic !? I Am 18 In Highschool And My Mother Threatens Not Sending Me To College If I Don’t Spend Time With Her

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Strange-Ad-7764

#20 There’s A Word For Not Allowing Your Kids To Socialize Outside The Family. Starts With Letter G

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: derpwild

#21 Someone Who I Know Received This From Her Dad. Context In The Comments

She doesn’t like being financially dependent on her parents at Uni and so wants to get a loan and a job and supply for herself. She is also about to visit her parents and wants to also see her boyfriend when she is down. They live 6 hours away and it costs £100 for the train and they are both so busy they’ve only seen eachother once since being at Uni. Her parents won’t let her and say that she has to spend the entirety of her reading week with them and is disgusting for wanting to be away from them. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: TheTedstar

#22 Girlfriend’s Mother

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#23 I’m A Turkey Because I Don’t Want To Download An App So My Mom Can Track Me

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: B1narypwny

#24 I Just Have No Words For How Bats**t This Lady Is

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: je_suis_un_negre

#25 Yes Karen, You Are A Helicopter Mom

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: IamNotaMonkeyRobot

#26 2nd Post From Karen Infiltration

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Pat_thailandball

#27 Text That My Narcissistic Step-Dad Sent His 16 Year Old Daughter (My Sister) The Blanked Out Name Is Me. He Posted This Screenshot On Instagram Bragging About His Great “Parenting Skills”

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: minapenna

#28 Went To Visit My Boyfriend For The Weekend And My Mom Decided To Text Me This While I Was Sleeping, Im An Adult Btw

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: wide_peepo_hap

#29 I Am 22 Years Old, Living On My Own With My Husband, And My Dad Still Trys To Control What I Do

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: MustangLover22

#30 This Is My Mother Who’s Gone Back To College

30 Times Kids Had Had Enough Of Helicopter Parents And Shared Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: nick95ross

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Drew 9 Cartoons To Show Why Real Life Is Scarier Than Halloween
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Artist Shows His Progression From 2 Years Old To 28 (Interview)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
21 Comics About ADHD By A 29-Year-Old Artist That Only Got The Right Diagnosis A Year Ago
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Norway’s First Child Wedding Was Arranged To Prevent Others From Happening
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
14 People That Went Fishing For Compliments And Got What They Deserved
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Forbes Suggests Replacing Libraries With Amazon Stores, Librarians And Internet Respond In Best Way
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.