“Genuinely Disturbing”: Heidi Klum’s Met Gala Outfit Slammed As Fans Mock Her Transformation

Heidi Klum arrived at the 2026 Met Gala looking less like a figure pulled out of a museum, setting off an immediate online debate over whether her look was high-concept fashion or simply Halloween arriving too early.
The supermodel stepped onto the May 4 red carpet for this year’s “Costume Art” theme transformed into what many viewers described as a living marble statue, complete with a veiled sculptural silhouette and prosthetic work that made her almost unrecognizable.
The look, created by makeup artist Mike Marino, was inspired by 18th-century sculptural works including Giuseppe Sammartino’s Veiled Christ and Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal.
Using latex, spandex, and full-body paint, the design created the illusion of carved stone while still allowing Klum to move through the red carpet.
Many viewers, however, seemed put off by the costume. Especially the eyes.
Heidi Klum’s ambitious Met Gala look divided viewers, with some labeling it as “creepy” and “ridiculous”
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The reaction was immediate and divided, with Klum’s transformation becoming one of the most talked-about looks of the night.
“It is NAWT Halloween yet,” one comment read, capturing the criticism from viewers who felt the outfit belonged more at one of Klum’s famous Halloween parties than on the Met Gala carpet.
Others argued that the look had gone so far into visual trickery that they did not initially believe it was real.
“I saw this on Twitter and thought it was AI. At least she’s on theme,” one user wrote.
Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
The confusion was understandable. Klum’s face was altered through prosthetics, her expression was fixed into an eerie classical-statue stare, and the stone effect covered nearly every visible part of her body.
That was exactly what some viewers disliked.
“It is giving Pennywise,” another person wrote, referring to the infamous villain from the It franchise. “I do love her, though.”
Many expressed admiration for the amount of work that designer Mark Marino put into the look
Not all reactions were negative. A large portion of viewers praised the ambition of the look, especially the craftsmanship required to make the body appear like veiled marble while still functioning as wearable fashion.
“Nailed the assignment,” one comment read.
Others called the look “art” and “unbelievably cool,” arguing that Klum had taken the Met Gala’s theme more seriously than many celebrities who arrived in safer, more conventional gowns.
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The 2026 Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” and the dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” pushed attendees toward conceptual interpretations of clothing, sculpture, bodies, and visual performance.
Klum’s look fit that brief almost literally.
At the same time, that was also why the outfit irritated so many people. It sat in the uncomfortable space between fashion and prosthetic spectacle, which is where Klum has often placed herself.
The veiled statue was not designed to be conventionally pretty, but seemingly to be uncanny and a showcase of Mike Marino’s skill working with prosthetics.
Marino has worked with Klum for more than a decade, creating most of her Halloween ensembles
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This was not the first time Klum had turned a major public appearance into a full transformation rather than a straightforward fashion moment.
Designer and special-effects makeup artist Mike Marino, who created the 2026 Met Gala look, framed it as an extension of what Klum is already known for.
“Heidi treated the first Monday in May like Halloween,” he told E!.
Image credits: Vogue
That line explained both the praise and the backlash.
Klum’s reputation has long been tied to extreme transformations, especially through her annual Halloween parties, where she regularly appears under layers of prosthetics, body paint, creature design, and elaborate practical effects.
Marino has worked with Klum since at least 2011, helping shape the full-body costume identity that turned her into the so-called Queen of Halloween.
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In 2011, Marino was involved in Klum’s gorilla Halloween look, one of the early examples of her moving away from celebrity dress-up and into full prosthetic performance. From there, the partnership became more ambitious..
By 2015, Marino helped transform her into Jessica Rabbit, using prosthetics to exaggerate her facial features and body shape. In 2018, she became Princess Fiona from Shrek.
In 2019, she leaned into a grotesque alien transformation that made her almost unrecognizable. In 2022, she appeared as a giant worm, one of her most viral and bizarre costumes.
The Met Gala dress comes a few months after she appeared in a body-molded latex dress at the Grammys
At the 2026 Grammys, Klum wore a controversial body-molded dress created using 3D scanning.
The piece, attributed to designer Marina Hoermanseder, was designed directly from her body and created a sheer, second-skin effect that drew its own criticism. Klum described it as “like a second skin,” while critics said it looked more like a latex glove.
Despite the controversy, some viewers were able to praise the work that went into the dress.
“It’s campy and still looks good,” one commenter wrote.
“There’s a lot of craftsmanship that goes into something like this,” another added. “The molding, the construction, etc.”
Most, however, were turned off by the end result.
Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
“Wow, this is heinous,” one viewer said. “Looks like someone dipped her in liquid wax and called it fashion.”
Others took issue with the hemline. “The jagged edges… why,” a user questioned. “It looks like a torn sterile glove,” said another.
Even those who seemed to like the outfit started questioning its practicality and comfort – a criticism now being thrown at Klum’s 2026 Met Gala ensemble.
“I don’t hate it, but how do you sit in this?” one person asked.
“I know my a*s would be sweating,” another joked. “It can’t possibly breathe well, right?”
“She turns everything into Halloween.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the outfit on social media
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