“The Queen Of Halloween”: Heidi Klum Continues Her Series Of Impressive Halloween Costumes

“My Motto this Halloween, GO BIG OR GO HOME,” Heidi Klum wrote under one of her recent Instagram posts; and with her costume no longer a secret, it’s clear to see why.
The well-known German-American model, fittingly titled ‘The Queen Of Halloween’ by some of her fans, doesn’t cease to amaze them, revealing elaborate and unique costumes year after year.
Unsurprisingly, 2023 was no exception, as the woman left everyone in awe with her peacock costume, which came to life during her Halloween party in New York.
Heidi Klum surprises her fans with another elaborate Halloween costume
Image credits: heidiklum
Klum is known for taking Halloween costumes to the next level with something new and exciting every year
Heidi Klum showed off her colorful feathers at her Halloween party taking place in New York, which has been a yearly tradition—with a short break in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic—since the turn of the century.
In an interview with People, Klum went through some of her most memorable costumes from the past couple of decades, sharing details behind the hows and whys.
“I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn’t do. Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen,” said the model who, last year, surprised everyone in a what some would call state-of-the-art worm costume.
“Bodies” Cadaver, 2011
Image credits: Michael Tran/Getty Images
Ape, 2011
Image credits: D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Cleopatra, 2012
Image credits: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
95-Year-Old Heidi, 2013
Image credits: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Butterfly, 2014
Image credits: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Jessica Rabbit, 2015
Image credits: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Herself, 2016
Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The Werewolf From Michael Jackson’s Music Video “Thriller”, 2017
Image credits: Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Princess Fiona, 2018
Image credits: JACKSON LEE/GC IMAGES
Alien monster, 2019
Image credits: heidiklum
Blending in, 2020
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
The living dead, 2021
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
A worm, 2022
Image credits: heidiklum
A peacock, 2023
Image credits: heidiklum
In the party, the woman appeared with contemporary circus performers, members of Cirque du Soleil
“I love the fantasy of it all. I love becoming someone else for people to guess,” Heidi Klum told the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While discussing Halloween—or Heidi-Ween, as Fallon suggested—the model said that she believes it’s best not to talk about the costume in advance, as people tend to have certain expectations if you do.
She did reveal that her costume was going to be gigantic, though. “I have to close a few streets down here in Manhattan, which is very hard to do, by the way,” Klum said, making the host believe she was going to turn herself into an 18-wheeler this year.
Often referred to as The Queen Of Halloween by the public, Heidi showed up to the party in something way more elegant than an 18-wheeler. She turned herself into a peacock by wearing a blue bodysuit, impressive makeup, and colorful feathers, which were actually people—members of the iconic Cirque du Soleil.
Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
People got a sneak peek of a small part of the costume beforehand
Before revealing the grand look, Klum went on Amazon Live, where she appeared with the world-renowned makeup artist, Bill Corso—the professional who, together with the designer Martin Izquierdo, worked on the awe-inspiring costume in 2011—and showed part of her uncolored makeup, Entertainment Weekly reports.
The sneak peek got the fans guessing what the model might appear as this year, to which Corso simply replied “Good luck”. “I’m very excited to reveal it,” Heidi said during the livestream.
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
The makeup took around six hours, Heidi revealed
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after showcasing her costume, Heidi revealed that the hair and makeup took roughly six hours. “Really, it was more in the planning, meeting with the artist, figuring out [the performers’] costumes, their makeup,” she said.
Image credits: heidiklum
Image credits: heidiklum
Heidi Klum’s peacock costume came to life on the red carpet
