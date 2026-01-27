Woman’s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: “Toasted Skin Syndrome”

Heating pads can improve blood flow, help muscles relax, and decrease joint stiffness, bringing much-needed relief when we’re tired from being sore.
But recently, TikTok user @teezubal uploaded a video of her friend @MeaganRaquel, showing what happened to the woman’s body after taking hers to bed every single night.
The spotty, reddish-brown, net-like discoloration on her back is what’s colloquially known as toasted skin syndrome, and while Meagan dismissed it in the clip, the millions of people who watched it were really concerned.
“Hi it’s me, heating pad girl”
Image credits: meaganraquel
“Okay, um, so Megan sleeps with this heating pad. And look. Can you see it? She hasn’t laid on it tonight. This is just how her skin is now. Is. Do you think that’s normal?”
Image credits: teezubal
Image credits: teezubal
Image credits: teezubal
“It’s fine. I promise”
Image credits: teezubal
The video has been viewed by more than 60 million people
And they aren’t so sure Meagan is really “fine”
Meagan clarified a few details people were initially confused about
And some dermatologists have released quick lessons on her condition
Image credits: dermguru
“This is your sign to give up heating pads unless you want toasted skin syndrome at the very least stop using it chronically and turn down the heat setting. Medical name for this is erythema Ab igne caused by long term exposure to a heat source looks like this lacy or reddish rash like this occurring in areas that are exposed to heat. Most common reason to get is going to be direct application of a heat source to your skin like a heating pad.”
Image credits: dermguru
Image credits: dermguru
“You can also get toasted skin syndrome from putting a laptop on your lap long term. And your legs could look something like this if you are constantly using a space heater like this.”
Image credits: dermguru
“You can get it from car seats. You can even get it on your hands if you’re using your cell phone all the time or you work in a hot kitchen. Nothing seriously wrong with you. You stop the heat source – it tends to go away. It could leave behind hyperpigmentation that can last a long time”
Image credits: dermguru
Mild cases of toasted skin syndrome can resolve in a few months, but severe ones can lead to permanent skin discoloration
Some folks still aren’t ready to say goodbye to their heating pads
Eventually, Meagan made an update on her situation, and she didn’t appear to be too worried about it
Image credits: teezubal
Image credits: teezubal
Image credits: teezubal
“Megan, you’re alive!” “I am. I’m here.”
“You guys turn around. Show them. Haha, it actually looks a little bit better.” “Well, I didn’t sleep with the heating pad last night. I turned it to low. Low does not work.”
“Do you use the heating pad cause your back hurts or because you’re cold? Or both?” Both. Both. I put the heating pad in between my legs.”
“I really am addicted to it.”
“She might turn to d***s if you guys don’t help.”
Follow Us