Woman’s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: “Toasted Skin Syndrome”

by

Heating pads can improve blood flow, help muscles relax, and decrease joint stiffness, bringing much-needed relief when we’re tired from being sore.

But recently, TikTok user @teezubal uploaded a video of her friend @MeaganRaquel, showing what happened to the woman’s body after taking hers to bed every single night.

The spotty, reddish-brown, net-like discoloration on her back is what’s colloquially known as toasted skin syndrome, and while Meagan dismissed it in the clip, the millions of people who watched it were really concerned.

“Hi it’s me, heating pad girl”

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: meaganraquel

“Okay, um, so Megan sleeps with this heating pad. And look. Can you see it? She hasn’t laid on it tonight. This is just how her skin is now. Is. Do you think that’s normal?”

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: teezubal

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: teezubal

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: teezubal

“It’s fine. I promise”

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: teezubal

The video has been viewed by more than 60 million people

And they aren’t so sure Meagan is really “fine”

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Meagan clarified a few details people were initially confused about

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

And some dermatologists have released quick lessons on her condition

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: dermguru

“This is your sign to give up heating pads unless you want toasted skin syndrome at the very least stop using it chronically and turn down the heat setting. Medical name for this is erythema Ab igne caused by long term exposure to a heat source looks like this lacy or reddish rash like this occurring in areas that are exposed to heat. Most common reason to get is going to be direct application of a heat source to your skin like a heating pad.”

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: dermguru

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: dermguru

“You can also get toasted skin syndrome from putting a laptop on your lap long term. And your legs could look something like this if you are constantly using a space heater like this.”

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: dermguru

“You can get it from car seats. You can even get it on your hands if you’re using your cell phone all the time or you work in a hot kitchen. Nothing seriously wrong with you. You stop the heat source – it tends to go away. It could leave behind hyperpigmentation that can last a long time”

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: dermguru

Mild cases of toasted skin syndrome can resolve in a few months, but severe ones can lead to permanent skin discoloration

Some folks still aren’t ready to say goodbye to their heating pads

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;
Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Eventually, Meagan made an update on her situation, and she didn’t appear to be too worried about it

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: teezubal

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: teezubal

Woman&#8217;s Video Goes Viral After She Shows How Her Body Looks After Using A Heating Pad: &#8220;Toasted Skin Syndrome&#8221;

Image credits: teezubal

“Megan, you’re alive!” “I am. I’m here.”
“You guys turn around. Show them. Haha, it actually looks a little bit better.” “Well, I didn’t sleep with the heating pad last night. I turned it to low. Low does not work.”
“Do you use the heating pad cause your back hurts or because you’re cold? Or both?” Both. Both. I put the heating pad in between my legs.”
“I really am addicted to it.”
“She might turn to d***s if you guys don’t help.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Messed Up Song You Ever Heard? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Instagram Page Captions Classical Paintings With Modern Phrases, Here Are 40 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Accidentally Eavesdropped On These 61 Hilarious Conversations About Dating (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
46 Minimalist Digitally-Designed Tattoos By Russian Artist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
36 Halloween Traditions You Might’ve Missed
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Entitled Mom Gets Shut Down In Group Chat After Whining About Neighbor Refusing To Watch Her Kids
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025