Artist Hilariously Illustrates Everyday Life With Her Fiancé And Their Four Cats, And We Can’t Get Enough (30 New Pics)

Sarah Graley’s name might sound familiar to you since her comics have been featured on Bored Panda multiple times already! And why not? Her illustrations are just too good to not be shared, am I right?
Sarah is a British cartoonist who is behind the comic diary called “Our Super Adventure”. These comics document cute little moments in her and her fiancé Stef’s relationship and life with four adorable cats: Pesto, Toby, Wilson and Pixel. It might be because of the fluffy pets, or sweet stories depicting simple, yet joyful everyday life moments, Sarah’s illustrations have a touch of cuteness in all of her works. They are bright and, other couples might confirm, funnily relatable. What a great way to start off the week!
For more sweet comics by Sarah Graley, click here, here and here.
More info: Instagram | sarahgraley.mybigcommerce.com | Facebook | sarahgraley.com | oursuperadventure.com | twitter.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com
#1
Image source: sarahgraley
#2
Image source: sarahgraley
#3
Image source: sarahgraley
#4
Image source: sarahgraley
#5
Image source: sarahgraley
#6
Image source: sarahgraley
#7
Image source: sarahgraley
#8
Image source: sarahgraley
#9
Image source: sarahgraley
#10
Image source: sarahgraley
#11
Image source: sarahgraley
#12
Image source: sarahgraley
#13
Image source: sarahgraley
#14
Image source: sarahgraley
#15
Image source: sarahgraley
#16
Image source: sarahgraley
#17
Image source: sarahgraley
#18
Image source: sarahgraley
#19
Image source: sarahgraley
#20
Image source: sarahgraley
#21
Image source: sarahgraley
#22
Image source: sarahgraley
#23
Image source: sarahgraley
#24
Image source: sarahgraley
#25
Image source: sarahgraley
#26
Image source: sarahgraley
#27
Image source: sarahgraley
#28
Image source: sarahgraley
#29
Image source: sarahgraley
#30
Image source: sarahgraley
Follow Us