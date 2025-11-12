This Is The Most Heartbreaking Image I’ve Ever Taken

by

When I arrived at the landfill the smokey pit was on fire with flames coming up taller than the bear.

I was speechless, in complete shock of what I was seeing. When I finished making the photograph, the bear turned slowly and walked down into the smokey pit, disappearing from my sight. He never came back up during the rest of my time there.

It took me a very long time to process this photograph after, and I’m still not sure how I feel about. All I know is that it’s the only photograph I’ve ever made that has made me tear up on multiple occasions. And I’m sure still has more to teach me.

This Is The Most Heartbreaking Image I’ve Ever Taken

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
