Healthcare Workers See Insane Things Every Day, But Here Are The Craziest Ones (46 Stories)

Healthcare is just the kind of area I would never dip my toes into. You need to have a different kind of mind to be able to stomach some of the most gruesome and shocking things the human mind can handle.
Or maybe you just need to have incredible dissociation skills and a fantastic therapist. Whatever it is, it’s absolutely commendable what some people can do for the greater good. But that doesn’t mean some things aren’t truly shocking, to the point where they’re forever tattooed into their minds. And we’ve selected some of the craziest stories healthcare workers have shared on TikTok.
#1
Had a very obese patient come in to the ER where they do NOT do any short of full assessment or skin check. The lady was admitted to med surg and during her admission we did a skin check. Lifted her stomach and panus folds and found 2 d**d rats. Not mice. Full on rats. She said “oh yeah my apartment has tons of those”… a nurse vomited on the spot. I left the room.
Image source: HeyItsAnna ✨, wirestock_creators
#2
pharmacy technician here for 30 years. my first job was in retail and a woman came in screaming telling me she was going to sue the pharmacy because she was pregnant. she used contraceptive jelly. SHE ATE IT. PUT IT ON TOAST. BECAUSE THE BOX SAID JELLY.
#3
ER nurse here Guy walks into triage bleeding everywhere. The W*F part? He had a LIVE snake wrapped tight around his bicep. Said he used his pet snake as a “tourniquet” after a chainsaw accident. Snake was completely chill. I need a vacation.
Image source: Corn Cat, dragonimages
Dealing with shocking cases is not easy. For healthcare workers, seeing people go through so much harm, suffering, and sometimes just a stroke of bad luck can take a serious toll on their mental health. And the numbers back this up. According to a CDC Vital Signs report, 45.6% of U.S. healthcare workers said they feel burned out often or very often.
More than 46% also reported feeling emotionally drained by their work daily. This has contributed to a significant number of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses leaving the healthcare industry altogether, with some even retiring because of workplace stress and burnout
#4
I was working in a hospital painting walls, a lady walked past me and asked if I had seen her son, i said I hadn’t, she then climbed out the window and jumped, it happened so fast that I had no time to stop her as I was up a ladder, I ran down stairs and told the staff, they checked the cameras and saw nothing, they didn’t believe me as the windows had security latches on them, and they checked outside, I must of imagined it, i went back to the hospital the next day shook up but tried to forget about it, the next day I was painting in the corridor and had to remove a picture off the wall, it was an old photo of hospital staff in black and white, the lady I spoke to was in the photo, It looked exactly like her, I asked a nurse about the picture and she told me that photo was of the hospital staff in 1921, she said one of the ladies in the picture committed s*****e during her shift the same day the photo was taken, she had lost her son in world war 1…
Image source: Ants McLaughlin, magnific
#5
a baby came into the ER after drowning. housekeeper said the baby must have been at the bottom of the pool for 30 plus minutes. Dr refused to stop working on the baby because it happened in December and it was cold. long story short, not only did he survive but after spending a long time in children’s hospital the parents came back to report the baby boy had no long term side effects or brain damage. Doctors said the cold water saved his life.
Image source: vaness, vikakokhanevich
#6
I got yall BEAT!! very obese man came in dr office complaints of bad back pain and skin irritation
this man was about a good 750 slow but mobile. he undressed but the back of the gown was wide open first thing i noticed as his tech….
a massive hole in his back black with rotting skin around the edge.
long story short brown recluse used his back as a nesting source the man was holding BABY SPIDER IN HIS BACK!
LIKE A LITERSL DUGGED OUT HOLE FULLNOF SPIDERS
HOW!?!?!?!?!?!?!??!
#7
Ob nurse during delivery… husband asked if he could chew the umbilical cord off.
Image source: ✨Christine✨, nataliaderiabina
And the worst part is that burnout isn’t the only thing affecting these workers. A study published on PubMed found that 12.8% of practicing physicians and ER clinicians are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Shockingly, this number is comparable to the rates reported among military veterans returning from deployment.
Some might easily dismiss this by thinking, “Hey, that’s the life they chose,” or “It’s not that bad.” But imagine spending day after day caring for people who might never get the chance to see their loved ones again, all while feeling helpless in the face of an incurable illness. The resulting emptiness and helplessness can be overwhelming, which can make these numbers a little easier to understand.
#8
X-ray tech here. Took off a boot for a foot xray and half the foot stayed inside the boot….
Image source: Julie Atchison, pressfoto
#9
Retired RN and have seen a lot. The one I’ll never forget is a lady who checked in for a rash and I went in the room to get her vital signs. Something smelled horrible. I asked where the rash was thinking it was going to be a mess and the rash was actually nothing. I then said, because it was ER and you needn’t be blunt and forward to get the story what the odor was. She lifted her shirt and showed me the worst b****t cancer I’d ever seen. It had eaten through her chest wall and was oozing. She said she had not had insurance for 4 years so took a job at Walmart to get insurance to get it checked out. I went home and cried.
Image source: Rachedy, DC Studio
#10
We called time of d***h, chaplain came said a prayer, dude had a pulse after.
Image source: Colleen Talho, DC Studio
#11
In an incident, I was on the ambulance. The patient sneezed and their guts came out.
Image source: Mothman Is My Daddy, stefamerpik
Another factor that doesn’t help these statistics is sleep deprivation. Healthcare workers often have extremely long shifts, sometimes lasting up to 24 hours, depending on their area of expertise. This can affect cognitive function and create serious safety risks for both staff and patients.
A study conducted by Columbia University found that more than 45% of healthcare practitioners report chronically getting too little sleep, meaning they get fewer than 6–7 hours per night. So, after dealing with a particularly difficult case, combined with burnout and sleep deprivation, these alarmingly high numbers start to make more and more sense.
#12
this isn’t even insane at all but i think it’ll lighten the mood maybe. i had worked at an outpatient GI surgical center during nursing school. guy was under anesthesia when our fire alarm went off and we had to wheel everyone outside, he was waking up slightly anyways so crna stopped pushing mag. when we brought him out to parking lot he started freaking out thinking he had d**d because all he saw was the sky lol.
Image source: siej, The Yuri Arcurs Collection
#13
I had a farmer come in with abdominal pain and difficulty urinating He said he had been cathing himself for years and the cow inseminator tool he had been using finally stopped working. You should have seen the urologists face.
Image source: kay.web, jenoche
#14
A patient was giving birth upstairs and her husband had a heart attack and they took him down to the ER where he d**d. They waited to tell her until the baby was born.
Image source: Ellen, wavebreakmedia_micro
#15
Just had a patient who hadnt changed clothes since 2019. So sad.
Image source: Becca, DC Studio
#16
A plant growing in a sore in a pts foot, it looked like a grass seed. It had tiny leaves in it.
Image source: teresas250, magnific
#17
One night working my 12 hour shift, pt d**d on me so it was time to bag the body and make sure all lines was out. Started to tie his feet together and hands. His body moved, he farted and had his last bowel movement. I also had one too.
Image source: zaybeenbadd, DC Studio
It’s not just healthcare workers who experience stress and anxiety, though. The American Heart Association (AHA) reports that around 15% to 30% of people being evaluated by a physician experience extremely high levels of stress and a spike in blood pressure simply because they are being examined by a doctor.
Unfortunately, this can sometimes affect diagnoses and prescriptions. Apparently, when a patient experiences elevated stress during an appointment, doctors may mistake it for an underlying health condition, potentially leading to unnecessary medication or even a cardiovascular diagnosis.
#18
When I was a CNA, there was a demented pt who always tried to eat stuff off of everyone’s plates because he was on a puree diet and hated it (necessary tho d/t dysphagia). He somehow escaped the locked unit and we found him sitting in the FedEx truck eating the driver’s lunch.
Image source: Lindsey, magnific
#19
I watched a doctor use the suction cup thing they use to delivery a baby to remove a hydro flask out of a man’s a*****e.
Image source: Andrea V–King County&Beyond🔹, magnific
#20
I worked urgent care and had a lady come in with her uterus completely hanging out and it had been prolapsed for a while. It was crusty and dried out.
Image source: mrs.az72, magnific
#21
A woman hit a moose with her car. The moose’s intestines exploded at the impact and she was going so fast that she swallowed a bunch of its p**p and had to get her stomach pumped.
Image source: KingJuliaaa, jordenruntfarare
With stories like these, it’s no wonder healthcare workers often struggle to maintain a healthy work-life balance. And yet, so many continue doing this work throughout their lives for the sake of others. After all, no one put it better than Jean Watson, who said, “They have this insatiable need to care for others, which is both their greatest strength and fatal flaw.”
So, do you work in healthcare, or do you know someone who does? What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen or heard about happening in that environment? Let us know all about it!
#22
A little girl swallowed a p**p emoji charm from a braclette and when we got the x-rays back you could see the p**p emoji in her intestines.
Image source: Michelramos27, Brooklyn Charm
#23
worked at a psychologist’s office when I was 17. older black patient came in stating that she suddenly couldn’t read or write, which was strange because she was an attorney. administered a reading skill test and sure enough, she was barely testing at a 2nd grade reading level. old white male dr claimed she had to be faking it ‘for attention’ and refused to do any other testing or schedule her for any more appointments. said she’d “have to admit she was lying before he’d treat her.” over the course of the next couple of months she would call the office sobbing because she couldn’t function and felt like the back of her head was melting. I felt so terrible, I told her she should try to get some tests done at a different dr or lab since her primary had refused to run any. after that the office manager told me to start ignoring her calls because she was ‘wasting our time.’ i refused, and next time she called it was from the ER because the staff were berating her and saying she wasn’t making sense. i made her put me on speaker and they tried to play dumb when I asked why they were yelling at her and trying to turn her away. they said it was because she was causing a scene. she was yelling at them because her test results had come back and they were refusing to even look at them or listen to her. she had MRSA. it had eaten away at her brain and neck and spread to her bloodstream. she was in septic shock.
Image source: Haven 🐾, DC Studio
#24
Work in emergency radiology. Patient was picking at his rotting foot and eating what he picked off. My coworkers and I all witnessed it and were traumatized.
Image source: Random Owl, magnific
#25
I saw an esophageal fistula right by a patient’s trach….. one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen.
Image source: Kaitie, Drazen Zigic
#26
Not too crazy but in my 20s I had mono but my doctor said it was just the flu. I went back after a week of feeling like d***g. She asked me for a urine sample and all color drained from her face when I said I hadn’t p**d since I saw her the week before. Immediately sent to the ER where they had a hell of a time getting an IV in me. 2.5 bags of saline later I finally had to p*e and it was the color of dark chocolate. Turns out my kidneys were shutting down. Fun times.
Image source: Camille, seventyfour
#27
I was medical Secretary at a local hospital’s Women’s health center. This particular day, we had a huge snow storm so my department canceled all appointments and I was moved around where needed. I ended up in registration at the ER. I will never forget the smell emanating from a mother who ran through her home to get her child out during a house fire. They were both badly burned. Not only that but she DROVE herself to the hospital in the snow storm. When she finally handed her baby over to the triage nurse, she collapsed. They both made it.
Image source: Biba, fotodrobik
#28
I was new to working in wound care when a man came into the clinic. My co workers were laughing and disappeared, so I just carried on with my job. I brought the man back to the exam room, asked him what was going on, and he says “you’re new here huh? I’ll just show you,” he pulled his pants down, got on all fours, and the smell hit me. He had rectal cancer, that ate through his pelvis, and tunneled out by his left hip. I could see up inside his abdominal cavity, I could see his pelvic bones, I could see intestines moving, it was soo soo bad. I started to clean and measure the wound, but I didn’t even know where to start, or what to do. The doctor came in and told him “I don’t know what to do for you,” so we just cleaned and covered the wound. He came in a few more times until he p****d. He was the sweetest man, and he’d cry out from pain and say “I’m soo sorry you have to do this, I’m soo sorry!” Broke my heart.
Image source: Kellie Meuret, pressfoto
#29
very first job. little baby 18 year old me.
nursing home.
old lady crying in the middle of the hallway. she had end stage Alzheimer’s. she had soiled herself, and was standing in puddles of feces.
she was screaming for help, wanting her mommy, and no one came to help her. I was not cleared for cna work and was told this was normal and to leave her there. I was absolutely appalled.
(yes, I learned I could call state. and yes, I called state.)
Image source: 🌻𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕪🌻, gpointstudio
#30
Here we gooo.. Everyone loves a Medical Monday! Around midday, busiest time for any ER,lady walks in roughly around 60 years old and checked in for toothache. Nothing out of the ordinary but the way she looked said differently. When she sat down I whispered to the nurse I think she’s having a stroke. Nurse ignored me and proceeded to check in other patients. Something kept telling me this is no toothache but something more serious. I took it upon myself, registration clerk at the time, and told the tech to pull her back. This is 7 minutes after being checked in. Code stroke called overhead, patient rushed back to room 13, patient d**d before going to CT.. This all happened within a span of 12 minutes. My title may not have been a nurse but my discerning spirit could’ve saved her if the nurse would’ve listened… Rest in Heaven Patsy.
Image source: MackTee~fragranceconnoisseur, DC Studio
#31
my dad worked in a psych hospital. a patient had a crush on him and wrote him a love letter… on the wall…. with his feces.
Image source: david 😳
#32
I’m not in healthcare or anything, but a shipmate of mine (coast guard) was rushed to the ER because he wasn’t feeling good. Anyway. They had him in the waiting room for 8 hours. When they finally called him, they realized he d**d in the waiting room. Sitting next to someone. I did the planeside honors for him. Very sad. He was only in his early 20s.
Image source: Kennah Cisneros
#33
Had a pt who was complaining of leg/foot pain. We took off his boot and thousands of maggots fell out of this man’s boot. The maggots were eating away at his legs. I will never forget that smell.
Image source: Chris S
#34
I was working as a receptionist and this lady, super skinny, bad teeth had came in screaming and asking for help. The nurses and doctors said she was just here to get some meds to pop some. Mind you she was screaming for hours. She d**d in triage from a lung collaspe. But because of judgment, no one wanted to help her. They assumed and she d**d because of it. I will always remember the way she screamed and how scared she looked.
Image source: hannah nickolson
#35
I never worked in healthcare but I used to be a behavioral technician and I had a student who would reach into his r****m during tantrum to physically pull out feces to throw and smear.
Image source: jenisspooky
#36
ER nurse here. Parents ran in and handed their baby to me over the counter who was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. Worked on her for over an hour and successfully got her back. First time I cried in the room during a code. She came back months later to see me and give me a hug.
Image source: hayley | travel planner
#37
One time… a lady gave her kid pepper spray to keep “busy” while they waited in the waiting room.. kid sprayed it everywhere, into the vents that connect to the rest of the hospital… had to call p****n control to deal with that one.
Image source: Brittanyunsupervised
#38
A woman came in and said she had been constipated for months. Waste was oozing out of her pores, nose, and mouth. She had 80lbs of feces removed from her intestines.
Image source: J🩷☺️
#39
Another corrections nurse story: had an inmate that was HIV+. Would constantly try to infect any staff that would walk by their door. Ended up breaking a piece of the light shade in their room and cutting with it. Blood was everywhere, ceiling to floor. There wasn’t a spot in that cell that didn’t have any blood on it. They took newspaper and stuck it to the wall writing out “HIV+”. He lived, and continued to try to infect security and medical staff with HIV. It was something out of a horror movie.
Image source: Cყαɳ
#40
intern here! Had a patients parents refuse for him to get a minimal surgery that could save his life! He was two days away from his 18th birthday! He was engaged and his fiancé begged us to do something! He d**d not even a day later. His parents kept saying God would save him.
Image source: shininggrave
#41
my coworkers story >>Autistic kid around 14 yrs old who was in for a dental checkup.Dental assistant tried taking xrays and he started getting aggressive and pushed her so she went and grabbed his guardian to help her. Guardian comes in and when she tries to calm him, he bites her finger off! not only that, they were looking for the missing finger, couldn’t find it, look back on the camera and he had swallowed it!!!
Image source: 🍃
#42
Burn unit. Pt coughed out his tongue. Had Steven Johnsons.
Image source: Aquamarine Qween ❌️ 1979
#43
It was 2:00 AM in the ER when the doctor officially pronounced the patient d**d. Moments later, we looked over and saw him sitting upright on one of the beds. Facing the exit reserved only for the d******d, he looked at us and asked for a drink of water.
Image source: nhadz
#44
Uncontrolled diabetes went to remove homies socks so nurse could do a skin assessment and I pulled his toes off.
Image source: Katie
#45
a patient was in denial that they needed their foot amputated. said God is healing it. told me to look now, its slowly healing if you look close. (we both looked very closely to see.) it spread to their leg, started to rot and split open. the rot traveled so fast and everyday they still declined surgery. the scent was intense. i was off for a few days, when I came back they were looking silently out the window, the leg was amputated at the hip. they had a patient safety sitter in the room. they were so chatty before, but after, so quiet. I am not religious but it was the only time I hoped someone did not lose faith, I didnt know how they would cope without it.
Image source: ✨️amanda✨️
#46
Had a lady come in with THE BIGGEST PROLAPSE I mean everything you could imagine PROLAPSED was down to her KNEE. Said she was walking around with it for MONTHS I felt so bad she was so sweet.
Image source: bexxa668
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