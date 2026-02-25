Health Experts Sound Alarm For Fans Eager To Copy Olympic Star Alysa Liu’s ‘Viral’ Look

Alysa Liu became one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina after winning gold in both the women’s singles and team figure skating events.
The 20-year-old ended a 24-year Olympic gold drought for American women in the sport with her personal-best score of 226.79 and gained millions of followers within days.
While several praised her performances, a few zeroed in on her “smiley” piercing look, and now, a dental health expert has urged fans to think carefully before copying the trend.
Alysa Liu shared the surprising story behind her lip piercing, which went viral after she posed with her gold medal and a smile
In an interview with TMJ4 News before the Games, Liu shared how she got the piercing, which is placed through the thin frenulum connecting the upper lip to the gums.
“Oh, my ‘smiley,’” she said. “I pierced it a little over two years ago now.”
“I did it myself. I had my sister hold up my lip, and I was looking in the mirror, and I had my piercing needle and then — yeah, I just put it through.”
The revelation that the Olympic champion performed the oral piercing at home surprised many viewers. As clips of her smiling on the podium circulated, so did reactions.
“Thanks to Alysa Liu, now I’m thinking of getting a smiley piercing,” one person commented.
“Alysa Liu makes me wanna put my smiley piercing back in,” another added.
“I’ve never seen anyone rock a smiley piercing better than Alysa Liu,” a third wrote.
However, others were less enthusiastic. “I think Alysa Liu is so cool, but seeing her smiley piercing hurts me. It’s just one of the worst piercings u can get,” one user commented.
Another wrote, “I am really impressed with Alysa Liu, and I like her story, but her piercing freaks me out.”
Following Liu’s viral smiley piercing, the American Dental Association warned of infection and tooth damage
The American Dental Association’s public education platform, MouthHealthy, directly addressed oral piercings, including frenulum piercings like Liu’s.
“Oral piercings or tongue splitting may look cool, but they can be dangerous to your health,” MouthHealthy states.
“That’s because your mouth contains millions of bacteria, and infection and swelling often occur with mouth piercings.”
The site also warned that swelling can, in severe cases, interfere with breathing, and jewelry can become dislodged, creating a choking risk.
Furthermore, biting down on jewelry may crack a tooth, while repeated contact between metal and enamel can lead to long-term damage.
“In some cases, you could crack a tooth if you bite down too hard on the piercing, and repeated clicking of the jewelry against teeth can also cause damage,” the experts mentioned.
The ADA also cautioned that oral piercings may result in gum recession, nerve damage, hypersensitivity to metals, excessive drooling, and complications during dental X-rays.
“Of course, the best option is to consider removing mouth jewelry before it causes a problem,” MouthHealthy advises.
“Don’t pierce on a whim. The piercing will be an added responsibility to your life, requiring constant attention and upkeep. Talk to your dentist for more information.”
Several viewers echoed the experts’ advice while others defended Liu’s admiration
As Liu’s following surged past five million after the Games, online reactions remained divided.
“Piercings, self-cut bangs, cursing on TV, and now Olympic gold?? Alysa is living her best unapologetic life. Absolute legend!” one fan wrote.
Another echoed experts’ advice, adding, “I support this, but please go to a professional for piercings, they can get infected otherwise.”
Some viewers admitted they were unsettled. “Gonna be honest and say I thought Alysa Liu’s smiley piercing was braces,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Is it okay to say ‘I don’t like the teeth thing or the hair thing’?”
Liu has previously revealed that she returned to competitive skating on her own terms, insisting no one dictate her appearance. Moreover, her striped “halo” hair and alternative style have become part of her identity.
“I made a deal with my coaches: No one tells me what I’m gonna wear. No one tells me how my hair is gonna be. No one’s gonna try to change me. I’m going to pick my own programs and skate the sessions I want to skate,” she told the publication,” she explained to Cosmopolitan.
“Y’all are my coaches. You guys are going to help me and lead me in training, but I’m structuring it the way I want to.”
“How do you brush your teeth?” asked one user
