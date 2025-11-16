This Woman Goes Viral Online For Reminding People What Real Bodies Look Like By Sharing These 30 Side-By-Side Pictures (New Pics)

Beauty standards in different places in the world vary because there is no exact formula of what is beautiful so it depends on the way people view the world. But whatever the standard is, it will include only a part of people and the rest of them will feel like they are worth less because they don’t possess the features that many admire.

When it comes to body image, in Western cultures, the preferred body is a lean one. That is what people online mostly want to show and want to see. Other body types are rarely represented, thus making people who look different than the Instagram models feel like there’s something wrong with them.

What is worse, in many cases, those Instagram models don’t even look like that in real life. Angles, poses, lighting and a little bit of editing help them to achieve the image they would like to be. But there are people like Sara Puhto who understand how damaging seeing such photos is for others, so she shows the reality behind them and it’s surprising how we beat ourselves up for not being the standard when it is impossible to achieve it as it’s not real.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
