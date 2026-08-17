Hayden Panettiere’s Autopsy Results Come Out As Gayle King Reveals She Was “Struggling” During Their Meeting

On Sunday, August 16, 2026, Nashville actress Hayden Panettiere passed away at 36 in a Judson Mill Lofts apartment in Greenville, South Carolina.
Her autopsy has reportedly been completed, offering a glimpse at what might have happened to her before tragedy struck.
Meanwhile, TV personality and broadcast journalist Gayle King has opened up about her last interaction with Panettiere just three months ago.
“We all woke up to the news this morning. It was so, so sad,” King said.
Hayden Panettiere’s autopsy report had “no signs of trauma”
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a media statement that authorities responded to a 911 call involving Hayden Panettiere at the Greenville apartment on Sunday at approximately 1:51 p.m.
They found her unresponsive and in a state of cardiac arrest.
The EMS responders attempted CPR and advanced cardiac life support measures at the scene, but “resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,” the statement from coroner Mike Ellis read.
Panettiere was declared deceased at 2:32 p.m.
“No signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the d**th,” it read.
While the official cause has not been revealed, the Greenville Police Department clarified that no foul play or suspicious activity has been identified so far.
According to reports, the dispatch call audio recording from when the first responders attempted to revive Panettiere featured mentions of “ove**ose.”
An insider told People magazine that Narcan—a treatment designed to reverse the effects of a life-threatening narcotics emergency rapidly—was found at the scene.
Panetierre allegedly told Gayle King how she was doing three months before her tragic demise
Panettiere had been struggling with substance issues since she was a teen when someone from her own team offered her “happy pills” at 15, and it only got worse from there.
After falling into intense postpartum depression after having her daughter, Kaya, in 2014, she was forced to give up full custody of the child to the father and her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko.
Despite the setbacks, Panettiere allegedly told Gayle King that she was “in a good place” during an off-camera conversation in May, when the Scream actress appeared on the latter’s CBS Mornings show.
King revisited the interaction as she and co-host Vladimir Duthiers mourned the “heartbreaking” loss: “She was still, clearly, still struggling. To wake up to hear this news was really tough.”
In the interview with King, Panettiere had reflected on the emotional toll of being a child actor from mere months old and the frayed relationship with her mother at the center of it all.
“It never stopped. I didn’t care about anybody else’s opinion but my mom’s because I knew that if she was unhappy with my performance in any way, the rest of the day was going to be ruined. It was gonna be a very bad, bad day,” she shared.
Social media theories pointed fingers at the actress’ on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson
With the cause of demise still unknown, netizens have donned the caps of internet sleuths and come up with several theories regarding Panettiere’s passing.
A popular speculation is that she was “silenced” after she recently talked about being trafficked at 18 in a May 2026 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty.
She said that a female friend she “had grown to trust and see as a protector” led her into a “very small room” on a yacht to sleep with a famous man who had no clothes on as she entered.
“So after she spoke about being trafficked, she winds up d**d,” one netizen commented after her demise.
“She was just starting to talk about what’s really happening in Hollywood just like everyone else, and now she’s gone, so she can’t talk,” said another.
Others blamed her ex-partner Brian Hickerson, who had previously been in jail briefly for subjecting Panettiere to domestic violence and was reportedly with her at the apartment when she passed away.
“She flew back here with her ab**ive on-and-off boyfriend… that should not be brushed under the rug,” one said.
A few had less conspiratorial theories, such as her potentially having an “undiagnosed cardiac issue” similar to her brother, Jansen, who passed away three years ago from an enlarged heart.
“Hollywood is NOT a place for the young.” Netizens speculated on what took Hayden Panettiere’s life after tragic demise
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