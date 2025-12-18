Erika Kirk’s Curated Moment With Husband Charlie’s Body Slammed As Clip Resurfaces

A resurfaced video showing Erika Kirk grieving beside the body of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, has reignited a heated debate online. Viewers are split over whether the moment was raw or deliberately staged, with one pointing out: “Is this a jewelry commercial?”
Ever since Charlie’s assassination in September 2025, Erika’s public behavior has been under scrutiny.
The late media personality was fatally attacked on September 10 by an armed assailant during a university debate. His memorial was held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
While some viewers accused the widow of turning a deeply personal loss into a performative spectacle, calling it “emotional manipulation”, others described it as a raw display of grief.
Online viewers zero in on the close-up moment inside Charlie Kirk’s casket room
Image credits: Getty/Win McNamee
The viral clip features the now-CEO of Turning Point USA sobbing as she caresses her late husband’s hands inside his casket. She repeatedly says “I love you” while cameras capture the moment up close.
The video was reposted by a social media user alongside a scathing caption, which quickly pointed out the presence of professional filming equipment.
Image credits: Getty/Kevin Dietsch
The caption read: “Being in the room with a corpse is like being outside in the coldest cold you can be in. It takes every ounce of your humanity to maintain composure, so you got to be a soulless son of a b*tch to be able to run a ProMax over your husband’s dead body and then hit send to upload it to socials.”
The original post came from a user named Adam, who questioned the intent behind filming such an intimate moment.
He wrote: “Can we all now admit how creepy and inauthentic inviting a camera to do a close-up of this moment was?”
Erika Kirk’s resurfaced video caressing her late husband sparks accusations of “fake tears”
Image credits: mrserikakirk
The clip garnered widespread criticism against Erika as many viewers expressed discomfort over what they perceived as an intentionally documented scene.
One commenter wrote: “If that is even his corpse. Honestly, no one knows.”
“Why did Erika agree to be mic’d up for the scene??” a user questioned.
Image credits: AdameMedia
Image credits: Maxbewhammin
Image credits: kinnaman_joe
Several other viewers went on to accuse Erika of exploiting tragedy for attention.
One said: “Opportunistic marriage meets opportunistic death,” while another added: “Fake tears. Every scene is a promotion of some kind. A film opp. Sick.”
“Everyone’s different….”, said one user defending Erika Kirk, mourning her late husband
Image credits: mrserikakirk
Despite the intense backlash, many users came to Erika’s defense and argued that there is no “correct” way to mourn.
One makeup artist shared her personal perspective, adding: “Everyone’s different…. I’ve had clients walk in to see the final look of their loved ones and instantly whip out their phones so they can keep that moment for memories. Even the saddest and most heartbroken have done it.”
Image credits: Getty/The Salt Lake Tribune
Image credits: cdntradegrljenn
Image credits: Gage Skidmore
Another said: “It never occurred to anyone that she could have asked someone to take these pics so she could share it with her children one day?”
“I think she was just trying to share Charlie one last time since this impacted millions,” one wrote.
Image credits: WhatJosueSays
Erika Kirk’s public moments continues to draw attention amid ongoing speculation
Image credits: Getty/Michael M. Santiago
Image credits: TNsmartass
In late November, questions surrounding Erika’s public conduct emerged after images of her emotionally embracing Vice President JD Vance at a Turning Point USA event went viral.
Addressing the online reactions during her conversation with Megyn Kelly, Erika explained that physical touch is a part of how she expresses support, calling it her “love language.” She described the hug as a brief exchange in which Vance told her he was proud of her.
Image credits: mrserikakirk
Image credits: Fox News
The moment echoed earlier criticism over Erika’s dramatic entrance, speeches beside prominent political figures, including President Donald Trump, and “satanic” gestures made onstage at Charlie’s memorial service.
One netizen wrote: “Like how many takes did they do? Who decided on the fit check angle?”
Image credits: HerbsandDirt
Image credits: 12StringCara
Image credits: kryptonomie
Image credits: KnockoNolan
Image credits: EastCoastAlert
Image credits: lorenpiretra
Image credits: CalebIronscribe
Image credits: Butch_1776
Image credits: DMan813466
Image credits: SoDeQueen
Image credits: sh4ngh4ix
Image credits: charmingcharlay
Image credits: 130DD130
Image credits: pinkgloss222
Image credits: KenyonKrause
Follow Us