Hey Pandas, Can You Post Some Facts That May Or May Not Be True? (Closed)

Post “facts” that may or may not be true. Let other Pandas comment on whether the “fact” is true.
#1
I did not murder those kids down the street despite what Jerry tells you! I’m just an innocent li’l cat that is in no way demonic. :3
#2
I am very very cool
#3
If your child was conceived under a blood moon, your child will become the demon overlord.
#4
An adult kangaroo can jump higher than your house.
#5
The downvote button *gasp* isn’t a dislike button! 🤭🤭🤭
Also, also, also, get this, the downvote button is modeled after Aang in remembrance of him ⬇️👨🦲🪦
#6
I am definitely not a vampire.
#7
When men aren’t looking, women can fly
#8
Birds pee and sh*t out of the same opening. 🐦
#9
The average number of skeletons in a human body is more than one.
#10
In 1849 three women decided they’d had enough of their abusive, alcoholic husbands and made a pact to take their futures into their own hands. They started taking turns hosting dinner parties, always inviting several other couples. One party was only attended by the women and their husbands, where they plied them with alcohol laced with cough syrup (heroin probably). When they were all sufficiently passed out they tied each mans feet together at the ankle, blocked the doorways and set the house on fire. Investigators apparently believed the women’s account of how they were able to escape the fire with grief over their terrible loss being their only injuries. They had retired to the sitting room at the front of the house and were able to flee when they saw smoke wafting into the room, while the men went to a room further into the interior of the house to resume their drinking. There was no money and very little property for the women to inherit but they pooled their resources and started anew in Pennsylvania. One of those women later remarried and gave birth to a son named Almanzo Wilder, future husband to Laura Ingalls.
#11
Sequoia’s roots grow close to the surface of the earth instead of growing down into the earth like other trees. Given their height they shouldn’t be able to stand, but as the roots grow, they reach out to the roots of the other trees surrounding them and intertwine. They are literally holding each other up.
#12
Roses do not have thorns.
#13
The strawberry is not a berry.
#14
Pluto can host life
#15
Finland does exist
#16
i am actually a bagel in disguise 🥯
#17
Rabbits are rodents.
🐰🐇
#18
i am **not** a bicycle in a human suit
#19
I can’t comment. True or false?
#20
A well developed orchestra has a symbiotic relationship between violinists and cellists, and if this isn’t present something is wrong in the enviorment.
#21
The moon landings was it real was it fake who knows.
#22
If you blend a child you will go to hell.
#23
Love at first sight don’t really exist =D at least, not the instantaneous kind. You don’t look at someone and hear a whisper say “soulmate.” Because humans can only see the outside!
Funny shower thought on this topic: how can there be love at first sight if love is blind??? :x
#24
No virgin has ever been to space.
#25
I am actually 69.42 frogs stacked in a trenchcoat.
Go ahead and say false.
I dare you.
#26
Pandas poop in their sleep.
#27
A group of baboons is called a congress.
#28
Jimmy Hoffa is alive and well, and is enjoying a new life in witness protection.
#29
i am NOT a trollge
#30
1. Wallaby mothers will take their children out of their pouches and fling them at a predator in order to escape. ‘oh wElL I GuESs tiMotHy Is a GoNNEr
2. Panda ants are actually a type of wingless wasp. 🐜➕🐼🟰🐝
3. The tapir is related to the rhino and the horse, but not an elephant. ‘I SWEAR ITS NOT A TRUNK!!’
4. The Yeti Crab exists. Look it up.
5. The Japanese Spider Crab is bigger than a 5 Foot man
6. Centipede males will sing to and massage the girl while mating.
7. Gnomes paint traffic lights Green and Red, but the yellow/orange light is powered with fossil fuels
8. Female seahorses are actually the ones to lay eggs, the males just carry eggs.
9. I am running out of facts
10. Alge produces more oxygen then trees do
#31
True. He is head cashier in a SuperWalmart in Oneida, Tennessee. He has died his hair and lost a lot of weight, and actually is doing great.
