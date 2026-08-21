Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Finally Addresses Investigation Four Days After Star’s Tragic Passing

Hayden Panettiere’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson has finally broken his silence four days after the actress suddenly passed away at 36 on Sunday, August 16.
The statement comes as investigators continue examining what happened during Panettiere’s final hours, with Hickerson and his brother reportedly present when she was found unresponsive.
Now, Brian has addressed the situation, but his carefully worded response has further stirred suspicions among netizens about his possible involvement.
One person reacted, “That’s suspicious! He had something to do with it!!!!!”
The two were together on and off for eight volatile years after first meeting through mutual friends in Los Angeles around July 2018
Brian Hickerson’s attorney, Sloan Ellis, issued a statement to TMZ on Thursday, August 20, four days after Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina.
The statement released on Brian’s behalf read, “Hayden’s d**th remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed. As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play.”
The attorney added that, out of respect for Panettiere’s loved ones and the ongoing investigation, “there will be no further comment at this time.”
The statement marks Brian’s first response since Hayden’s passing.
However, his decision to respond through a lawyer has also become a major talking point online, particularly given his complicated history with the actress.
The pair had an on-again, off-again relationship and a history involving domestic violence charges, with Hickerson previously serving jail time.
In 2019, he was arrested in a case that was later dismissed, while his 2020 arrest reportedly resulted in eight domestic violence charges.
According to PEOPLE, the Heroes star later spoke publicly about the alleged a**se, saying she hoped her story would “empower others in a**sive relationships” to seek help.
Hayden said, “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me in the hope that my story will empower others… I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again.”
In 2021, Brian pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a partner in connection with the 2020 case.
A police report stated that Brian and Zach Hickerson were at the scene as Hayden was being treated by emergency responders
He was sentenced to 45 days in jail, four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes, $500 in restitution, and a five-year protective order.
According to reports, he ultimately served 13 days, while the remaining charges were dropped.
In light of this, some commenters immediately questioned why Hickerson had legal representation so soon after the incident.
“The fact that he needed to get a lawyer speaks volumes about the situation,” one person wrote.
“That’s suspicious! Lawyered up just shows he’s guilty asf,” another alleged.
A third person wrote, “Accidental ove**ose or not, something more fishy is going on. Wish she didn’t get back together, she deserved so much better…”
Another commenter added, “Only guilty people lawyer up and stop being cooperative.”
One comment read, “Just because there were no physical signs doesn’t mean foul play wasn’t involved.”
The preliminary autopsy found no physical trauma on the actress’s body, while the toxicology results still remain pending
According to a Greenville police incident report, Brian and his brother Zach were at the residence when officers arrived and found Panettiere unresponsive.
Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures, while 911 dispatch audio reportedly referenced a possible “ove**ose” and “cardiac arrest.”
A bag containing medication that the actress was taking was also shown to officers, although the specific medications were redacted from the report.
The report described Zach as visibly emotional while paramedics attempted to revive Hayden.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Brian, meanwhile, was reportedly not visibly emotional until after she was pronounced deceased.
The initial autopsy did not provide investigators with an obvious physical explanation for what happened.
Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis said the examination found no signs of trauma that contributed to Hayden’s passing.
However, the official cause and manner remain pending while authorities await additional testing, including toxicology results.
According to close friends, the 36-year-old had been looking forward to spending her 37th birthday with her daughter this week
Amid the growing questions surrounding her final hours, emotional details of what Panettiere had planned for her 37th birthday have emerged.
The actress passed away just five days before her birthday on Friday, August 21.
According to Page Six, Hayden had been planning to spend her birthday week in Germany with her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.
A source close to the actress said, “She was planning on spending the week of her birthday visiting her daughter in Germany. She was so excited to see her and was telling everyone how much she was looking forward to spending time with her.”
Kaya has primarily lived in Europe with her father since 2018, making the planned birthday trip particularly meaningful for Panettiere.
She had spoken warmly about her daughter over the years, and those close to her said Kaya remained an important part of her life.
Despite the speculation circulating online, Brian has not been accused or charged in connection with Panettiere’s passing as of this writing, and the investigation into what happened remains ongoing.
“There is nothing this guy can say, himself or through legal representation, that will make him look any better…” one netizen fumed
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