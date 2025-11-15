Hay Pandas, Describe Your First Kiss (Closed)

Describe how you felt and how it came to be. If you want, tell your whole story! Have fun with these couples out there!
#1
It happened in Fourth grade. It was an accident, but I dropped my Pencil, and me and my BFF ( to this day ) tried to pick it up at the same time and kissed. It was really weird, since she was kinda my crush. I’m kinda thankful I have online school because since then, one of my bullies call me Lesbian and tell me I did it on purpose to get a kiss. I always think about it and get embarrassed when I think about it.
#2
warm, nice, cozy, soft….umm…uh…i can’t describe the rest cuz clara gone be mad at me for no reason.
#3
it was with this boy i had a crush on (and he knew) when we were 8 and 9. we were wrestling with his brother and he and i went somewhere to ‘ambush’ and he pulled me in and kissed me. it was so sudden but i went with it and i was all like “omg. omg. OMG.”
#4
there was this girl i had been friends with since kindergarten that i rly liked and when we were in 6th grade i told her i had a crush on her (she told me that she liked me back) so she told her friends and they dared her to kiss me. so after lunch, she asked if she could “talk” to me in the bathroom. so we walked into the girls bathroom and she just kissed me… and i panicked. when we walked out one of my friends was standing by the door and started freaking out with me :)
Follow Us