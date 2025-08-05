Photographer Captures The Haunting Beauty Of Motherhood And Caregiving In Poetic Photo Series (20 Pics)

by

When photographer Anastasia Sierra became a mother, something changed—not just in her daily life, but in the way she saw the world. The nights grew longer. Her sleep grew lighter. And even when her child finally slept peacefully, she found herself still wide awake, listening for every sound.

What began as a personal reflection on those sleepless nights has grown into a striking and cinematic photo series titled The Witching Hour, now the winner of the All About Photo August 2025 Solo Exhibition, selected by guest juror Ann Jastrab, Executive Director of the Center for Photographic Art.

But this isn’t your typical portrayal of motherhood. Sierra’s work takes us beyond the baby photos and family portraits. Instead, she invites us into a world shaped by the surreal logic of dreams, where shadows stretch long and the weight of responsibility is both beautiful and terrifying.

More info: all-about-photo.com | anastasiasierra.com | Instagram

#1 “Crossroads”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#2 “Distance”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#3 “Majesty”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#4 “Escape”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#5 “Night Walk”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#6 “Disappearing”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#7 “Shadows”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#8 “Helios”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#9 “Protection”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#10 “Hear Me Grow”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#11 “Inside”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#12 “Orbit”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#13 “Romans”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#14 “Safe Place”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#15 “Space”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#16 “Arguments”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#17 “Pillar”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#18 “Restless”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#19 “Seeker”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

#20 “Playground”

Image source: © Anastasia Sierra

