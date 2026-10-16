89 Funny Haunted House Stories That Show Just How Weird People Get When They’re Terrified

You know that split second when someone jumps out at you unexpectedly, and your brain forgets how to behave like a normal human being? Now imagine that happening in a haunted house, surrounded by monsters just waiting to scare the living daylights out of you. The reactions can be absolutely priceless.
Haunted house actors shared the funniest things they’ve witnessed while trying to scare people, and some of these reactions deserve their own horror-comedy movie. From visitors doing unexpected things to actors struggling not to burst out laughing, these stories prove the scariest part of the job might be keeping a straight face.
Get ready to laugh, because the monsters aren’t the only ones causing a scene.
#1
I was a talking head on a table. A group of five people led by a girl comes into my room and when the get close to me I say “Hello” fairly nonchalantly. The girl in front screams and falls backwards with a domino effect taking everyone else in her group with her.
Image source: VikingRabies, oneinchpunchphotos
#2
Was a faceless hood trying to scare people from behind the curtains, but didn’t hear them approaching, so I didn’t manage to pop out to scare them. They pulled open the curtains and asked me which way the exit was. It was both humiliating and amusing tbh.
Image source: Darrenyankj, MikeShots
#3
I volunteered at one for a few years in high school. The best thing that happened was that I saw a girl from gradeschool going through the room. She obviously couldn’t recognize me so as she passed I whispered her name. She got a huge fright and the next day she asked on Facebook who was working in the haunted house. I never told her who it was. Sorry Jenna.
Image source: brendan685, Rawpixel
For some people, a relaxing night out means dinner and a movie. For others, it means paying to enter a dark building where someone in a scary mask waits to chase them down a hallway. The appeal is getting a taste of fear without facing any real danger.
Psychologists studying why people enjoy frightening experiences found that knowing the threat is part of an experience they chose can make fear exciting rather than unpleasant. After all, it’s easier to enjoy being chased by a monster when you know you can walk out the front door.
#4
Not exactly an actor, but I was the guy who opened the door when a group went from one room to another. I wore this black cloak that had a hood that almost entirely covered my face (was thin enough I could see through it). These two kids (13-15 years old) came around the corner as I was moving my head back and forth looking at people and one of them said “dude these animatronics suck”. I took a single step forward and he screamed in a really high pitch and jumped so far back he smashed into the wall. His friend stopped moving for a solid minute to laugh at him.
Also the amount of appreciative looks I got from guys whose girlfriends got scared and clung to their arm was far higher than I expected. Except for the one guy who was making comments about how this place wasn’t THAT scary and he would protect her, only to scream like a girl as soon as he turned the corner. His look wasn’t so appreciative…
Image source: Scribeykins, A**ICTIVE_STOCK
#5
Standard jump scare scene, a guy with a demon or whatever mask pops out, spooks the tour, then disappears back behind the wall…but I guess the guy got a little overzealous?
Demon pops out: “I’m gunna eat your a*s!”
Tour member: “You’re gunna eat my what?”
Demon: *Recedes into shadow and myth, leaving more questions than answers*
Tour member: “That’s fine, this is fine.”
Image source: Adam_Barrow, NomadSoul1
#6
My brother worked at a haunted jail in my town. He said it was all going well until like an hour before it ended. Nobody was showing up and he had to take a leak. So he decides to p**s in the corner. As he unzips and starts, he hears talking and commotion. Of course, he couldn’t stop. So by the time that large group of people reached he cell and looked in expecting a scare, they saw a wolf man p***ing in the corner. And he says, the only thing he did was turn his head and growl at them.
Image source: Mishful_Thinking, stockfilmstudio
There’s a sweet spot between thrilling and absolutely terrifying. A study found that people enjoyed haunted house experiences most when their fear was moderate.
Too little fear, and the whole thing might as well be a walk through a poorly lit hallway. Too much, and the fun can disappear altogether. The goal is to get your heart racing without making you seriously reconsider every life choice that brought you there.
#7
I got to work in the special VIP attraction last year at my local place, it’s basically a really dark trail in the woods, but the actors are allowed to touch guests. Grabbing and pulling people off into the woods and whatnot.
Hiding kind of s***s, I had to lay in the mud and grab at people’s ankles and then chase after them, but the funniest g*****n thing is the world is the lanterns.
We give them little electronic hand-lanterns as their only light source, and two guys have remotes that can turn them on and off. Every time, without fail, the guy’s girlfriend is yelling at him to stop turning the lantern off.
It’s even better if you have a really dark costume because then you can walk up behind them, lay a hand on their shoulder and say “Yeah jerk, don’t turn the lantern off!”.
Image source: anon, PolonioVideo
#8
My costume was vaguely like the girl from The Ring, a year or two after the movie came out. Pink little girl’s dress, long black wig over my face. I was pretty tiny back then and quite flexible, so I could contort myself in pretty creepy ways.
Add a strobe light and you’ve got some terrifying movements. Without fail, it was always the huge football players in letter jackets who would absolutely lose their minds in my room–screaming, trying to climb the walls to get away, breaking and running, the whole works. Usually their girlfriends would be standing by calmly.
One guy’s reaction was especially delicious. Once he saw me in the corner, contorted but slowly uncurling to drag myself across the floor, he screamed “Oh HELL no!” and ran *through* the nearest wall. Just took it right out (made of plywood, plaster, and some dry wall). Someone else ended up having to take him to first aid because because even once I was out of character he still couldn’t stand to be near me. I won an award that year for Best Scarer.
Image source: riotous_jocundity, erika8213
#9
I was working at Halloween horror nights. It was around 2am and the houses were starting to shut down, and only a few stragglers were going through the house.
Then the final guy goes through. it was some Japanese Businessman in a full suit and carrying a briefcase. His clothes and hair were rumpled like he had just gotten off some red-eye flight.
He was just ambling through and had such a look of child-like wonder and joy on his face as he took everything in.
Image source: BlorfMonger, POCSTOCK
When something suddenly jumps out of the darkness, your brain doesn’t always stop to consider the most socially acceptable response. You might scream, duck, run, or freeze completely, as though standing still will somehow convince the monster that you aren’t there.
These reactions are part of the body’s automatic response to perceived danger, commonly described as fight, flight, or freeze. Because these responses can kick in before you’ve had time to think, people can surprise themselves with what they do. For haunted house actors, that split-second, unfiltered reaction after the scare can create unforgettable moments.
#10
C/P from the last time I answered a similar question:
I work at a haunt in PA that is part of a multi-attraction location (there’s a haunted house, hayride, and corn maze. I work the house and we are generally the crowd favorite). Last year, my job was to sit in a shed where the exterior had been modified to look like a small mausoleum in the graveyard portion of the haunt. Thanks to a relatively simple system I knew the names of at least three people in each group that would come through. Into a mic connected to wrap around speakers (the sound followed the guests) I’d sing “Ring around the rosie, pocket full of posies…” and then pick a name and ask “Why won’t you play with me, (name)?” and people would lose their minds; part of the “lore” for the house was that a young girl had died on the grounds and she was buried in the graveyard.
Well, one night mid-season, I did this to a poor, unsuspecting soul named Tiffany. And Tiffany’s reaction was to scream, at the top of her lungs, “Y’ALL M***********S NEED JESUS!”
Without question my best story of the entire season.
Image source: instamatical, DragonImages
#11
I helped out with family-friendly Halloween walk a few years back, mostly involved sitting in a bush and letting some of the kids walk a little passed me before making some kind of sound in the middle of the group.
However for the parents I would always moan “university costs are rising – oooooOOOoooOoo!”.
Image source: everybodysheardabout, oaravoicu
#12
I did volunteer once at a haunted house. I was the chainsaw m******r or something like that and i had a real electric chainsaw but with a rubber/fake chain. I jumped up at one girl who was by herself but i got no response so i thought d**n didn’t get her. I look away for a few seconds to see if someone else was coming and she was on the floor fainted and p**ped herself.
Image source: sploom17, Impactphotography
Not everyone approaches a haunted house with the same goal. Research on over 200 haunted house visitors identified two broad approaches: thrill-seekers who want to feel as scared as possible, and visitors who try to keep their fear to a minimum.
Interestingly, both groups reported enjoying the experience. One person might seek out the darkest route and hope for the scariest monster, while another might prefer a milder scare and keep a little distance from the action.
#13
As someone with an experience based PhD in Haunted Housing who has visited hundreds of these over the years, I can honestly say that I’ve seen lots of funny/crazy s**t.
However, the thing that comes to mind is when I was at Universal Studios in Orlando during Halloween Horror Nights (if you’re a haunted house enthusiast like I am, the production, acting, and scares are all top notch). I was with my ex-girlfriend at The Nightmare on Elm Street exhibit. One of the rooms was filled with sheets, with a strobe light blinking quickly in the background; actors were dressed in blood-ridden sheets and meandering around, coming as close as possible to bumping into people but coming just shy of it. The group in front of us (about 5 feet away) was comprised of four teenagers: two girls and two boys. Most groups of teenagers followed a pretty similar stereotype at these houses and this one was no different: the girls were quick to scream and then laugh, the boys acted as though they were too cool to be bothered by some cheap scares.
So, as we’re trekking through this matrix of sheets, fog, and strobe lights, one of the boys–who had spent the majority of the first section of the house talking about how gay it was–suddenly got surrounded by three of Freddie’s victims as he was pushing his way through the sheets. The kid let out a blood curdling scream and then pushed the actor in front of him to the ground and bolted. Problem is it was dark as hell, and we were right near the exit – but with all of the fog and the way the lights were you really couldn’t tell where the end was. He bolted forward, tripped over the actor he’d just pushed to the ground, and smacked his face into the wall, knocking him right on his a*s. His buddy ran over and tried to get him up, which caused the teenage Ray Charles to jump in the air and start flailing his arms wildly. It seemed like one of his arms/hands connected with his buddy because he fell to the ground. The girls started crying. Security ran out to get them and lead them to the exits and this guy starts shoving them out of the way. They finally get them out of the house and we all start moving again (talk about ruining the immersion).
As we get outside, we can hear a ruckus on the other side of the partition. It sounded like security was trying to talk them down, when we hear the evening’s hero scream, “I F*****G P**SED MYSELF. F**K YOU. MY DAD IS A LAWYER!” etc. etc.
We laughed all the way to the next exhibit.
Image source: Bamont, Pressmaster
#14
I wasn’t an actor myself, but I was in a haunted house with a group of people. There was this huge muscular dude that was there with his girlfriend. For the entire time, the girl was somewhat clinging to the muscular guy, who hadn’t really reacted to anything himself.
Eventually we get to the end. But it turns out it’s not actually the end, because an actor in monster costume suddenly jumps out of nowhere. The muscular guy shrieks and pushes his girlfriend right in front of him towards the monster.
He very quickly realized that the danger was fake and tried to compose himself. But it was too late, everyone had seen him. And everyone, including the monster actor and girlfriend, began snickering uncontrollably at his cowardliness.
Image source: icedpickles, josecarloscerdeno
#15
I had been working at a volunteer red cross haunted forest thing. I was in the section where we dressed up like zombies and lurched out of the forest at people. We did this for two weeks, but, on Halloween night, I went to a party before we opened the haunted forest. Unfortunately, I had left my zombie costume at home and I was dressed up as Ratchet from Ratchet and Clank.
Well, we decided to roll with it anyway and we got a ton of laughs. Zombie Ratchet was a huge hit.
Image source: Booner999, LizAndErikSeries
Going with friends can make a haunted house experience even more memorable. You’re not just dealing with your own fear; you’re watching everyone else’s reactions too.
The friend who insisted they weren’t scared might suddenly grab your arm so tightly that you’re both fighting for survival. At the same time, the person who promised to protect the group mysteriously ends up running several feet ahead.
#16
A woman who I assume was the mother of a kid pushed her front, and sprinted while screaming “survival of the fittest!”.
Image source: PMMe_PaypalMoney_PLS, prostooleh
#17
I was a scareactor for a local maze back in high school. People would go in in groups, and I was right near the beginning. I was dressed in all black and had long “fingers”;with claws and a burlap sack mask over my head. Right before me, however, were a group of k**ler clowns. My job was to crawl out of a ditch onto the path right after the clown scene.
This one girl comes in with her group of friends and is immediately freaking out at the clowns. Refused to go through. After much coaxing, she finally decided to do the rest of the maze. Well, during her freaking out I had crawled out from my ditch and ended up in the middle of the path right infront of her. After they finally convince her to go through, she looks up and makes eye contact with me. With my long claw hand, I slowly make the “come here” motion. She immediatly screams “oh HELL NO” and storms out. Didn’t see her again for the rest of the night.
Image source: TheRazorSlash, Stock_Holm
#18
Back in the mid 90s I went to a haunted house with my family. I was around 8 and my little sister was like 4. She had those light up shoes that everyone loved back then, and still do. One of the actors saw the shoes light up and thought they were on fire. He broke character and started screaming “FIRE!” My mom didn’t skip a beat and was just like “those are her shoes.”.
Image source: MinnowPaws, Grinvalds
For haunted house actors, the job isn’t just about looking scary. They have to stay in character while dealing with visitors who might scream, laugh, talk back, or react in ways no script could anticipate.
And when a visitor does something completely unexpected, the actor has to resist the urge to laugh and ruin the scare.
#19
We had a guy who would chase after you with a chainsaw (chain removed) after you left the house. You know, just run after you a few steps when you came out the door. Well, one time these two girls came out and I swear to God, one of the girls just had like an extreme panic response and I guess her body chose fight over flight. She literally chased the guy down while he was yelling “I’m just kidding! It’s just a joke!” and she kicked him in the balls so hard he vomited. She apologized and said she just freaked out.
Image source: NeverEnoughMuppets, unaihuiziphotography
#20
I was a psycho chainsaw clown that chased people out of the exit of the haunt and I’d say the funniest thing is when people lose their minds and just fall all over each other. Also some people have literally zero survival instinct and when I jump out and chase them they don’t run they just immediately cower into a corner. I would yell well isn’t this awkward to make them laugh and usher them out. Girls throw more punches than guys do too.
Image source: Wolfxskull, magnific
#21
My friend and I worked in a room as crazed mechanics who were operating power tools on a d**d woman. We used air compressed drills and acted out drilling into this d**d woman. Ripping her head off and such. Now, like most places there’s a no touching rule. However, the attachment bit to these drills are just cylinders so we could run them along surfaces to make metal grinding noises/ scare people. The wooden floor would vibrate violently if the drills were used on them. Well, we had a group of teenage girls come in that were so scared of these drills and that we were going to “k**l them” that they ran into the corner of our room, climbed a shelf and stayed up there in pure panic. We couldn’t get them down for about ten minutes and had to act out the scene a few more times because other groups were sent in.
Oh and some guy had a heart attack after he exited our area. Whoops.
Image source: crocoperson, AnnaStills
With Halloween just around the corner, plenty of people are getting ready to visit haunted houses and get a good scare.
If you’ve ever been through one, what’s the funniest thing you’ve seen or done when a monster jumped out at you? Tell us about your most hilarious haunted house experience in the comments. We promise it’s mostly a judgment-free zone!
#22
I HAVE WAITED FOR THIS THREAD FOR SO LONG.
I work at a haunted house and have done so for two years. Last year I was in a ghillie suit. It wasn’t made to be a grassy or to blend in with nature, it was supposed to look like a bag of magic beans. I was in the fantasy themed area so there were lots of fairy tales and I was supposed to just look like a prob laying on the ground. At first I thought it was a terrible costume, but it turned out to be one of the best. It was even one of the big bosses’ favorite costumes out of the entire park. No one ever knew i was real unless they saw me move, so i spent all night sitting outside the area against a box that had cheap hard plastic i could slam my elbow into and create a super loud and sudden raddling sound. There was one time a huge church group came to the maze and I moved a little just to get there attention so they would be trying to figure out if I was real or not. Once they started staring they all (at least 40 people) screamed and went crazy and sprinted into the maze. I jumped up and chased after them through the entire thing. It got so crazy that afterwards I was even pulled aside by management and told not to do that because people were almost trampled. I ended up getting monster of the year for my maze with this costume.
This year, I’m in the clown area and I’m what is called a slider. They give us kneepads, elbow pads, gloves with metal on the fingers, and wrist guards, plus we have to provide steel toe shoes. You get a running start then drop to the ground and slide on your hands and knees at people while screaming. After you tear through your shoes and the steel is exposed, there will even be sparks flying off of your feet as you grind against the asphalt. They changed my costume a lot and now they make me what is basically the Joker. They can’t call it that for copyright but they slick my hair back, paint it green and give me similar makeup. I even brought in my own purple trench coat. The look has to be changed at least 20% for it to not infringe on any copyright. It’s been amazing. I could go on about funny stories for hours, literally. If you’ve ever considered a side job at a haunted house, go for it! It’s an insanely fun job because you get paid to just walk around and scare people.
EDIT: people asking for more stories i can do a few more. I was outside my area last year. (Difference between area and maze. In a maze you walk through a designated path and go through different rooms and get scared, in an area you walk around freely and there are monsters that also walk around more freely.). The woodsman which had a fake saw and a bloody face would walk out behind people and jump into their face and scream just when they thought it was over. One girl in particular that he did it to, stopped without screaming and making no facial expression and her friends were wondering what she was doing, after a second she just said, “i just s**t,” In a calm voice. We all just kinda sat there for a second wondering if she was kidding and she said, “y’all i seriously just s**t.” As soon as she left i sprinted inside to tell the woodsman what he did and i told a manager and he got an award.
Another one was early in the last season. I was working with a guy who was dressed as a horror version of jimmity cricket. (yeah i know it sounds cheesy but this guy quit and the guy who took his place literally sent people sprinting out of the area in this costume) the original guy would stand there and distract them by talking and i would be sitting beside them in my ghillie suit, when they were completely distracted by him i would crawl across the ground at peoples feet and you couldn’t really see me unless you were in the group i was scaring since it was dark and I was on the ground. I was told by people that it looked like a g*****e got thrown in the ground because people would just randomly start dispersing and running away for no apparent reason. One time we did this a teenage guy proceeded to grab his girlfriend, push her towards me, and then sprint away into the movie theater after sacrificing his girlfriend to us.
Image source: themagikbeans, GreensandBlues
#23
My residence hall puts on a pretty legit haunted house each year. Last year I was a ‘wandering monster’ creeping on guests between rooms dressed as a chrome skeleton wearing a red cloak and armed with a butcher knife. I’m spooking some guests and I go up to this girl and she says, “Hey, I like butts.” Then I stick out my a*s in her direction and allow her to grab it before the group moves on. I later learned that she was dressed as Tina Belcher.
TL;DR Tina grabbed my spoopy a*s with consent.
Image source: porsche_914, ivangranmedia
#24
We had a community haunted house when my oldest kids were little. Well I had the bright idea that I worked out with my son. I was in a crazy clown mask and I’d jump out and grab him and haul him away screaming into the dark garage. My son was wearing batman so he could easily blend into any group.
Well, group comes by, I grab him, he screams like a little girl and I’m thinking “wow, you’re ding a good job”.
Turns out wasn’t my kid. He was in the next batch….
Image source: simianpunishment, magnific
#25
Not in a haunted house, but I was a zombie for a street game, where groups of players have to run a zombie ‘gauntlet’ through the city centre. There were two types of zombies – slow zombies that were there for ambience, and fast zombies, that could chase and catch the players – and ‘infect’ them (we marked their hand with a UV pen, and if it showed up at the end ‘decontanimation zone’ they got zombie make-up).
I was in a fast zone with another zombie, hidden strategically in the shadows so we could jump out, get a good scare, and chase the players to the end of the zone. Well, a group come along and we start to chase them, at which point the group scatters and completely legs it, abandoning one member. When we caught her she just turned around and went, “oh.” She kept saying, “thought we were supposed to work together in a zombie apocalypse,” and was so dejected. Was trying pretty hard not to corpse, but at least she thanked us before she ran off to catch up. I hope she sabotaged the rest of the run and infected them back!
Image source: CakeDragon, AnnaStills
#26
Obligatory “I wasn’t the actor in the house, but here’s a story about a haunted house”: I was at Halloween Horror Nights about 15-20 years ago, and I there was a dude in one of the haunted houses with a knife in his head. I went “woh, he’s got a knife in his head!” and the guy went “well you’ve got nothing in your head!” in a really vindictive tone.
Which I thought was a little uncalled for.
Image source: LilMoWithTheGimpyLeg, MaplesImages
#27
2 contenders here:
One year I worked as a tiny doll girl and talked in creepy child voice, asking them if they wanted to meet “Mr. Giggles,” my favorite doll. Giggles is a 6.5′ man with a chainsaw in a closet.
Everything from flapping to screaming ensued, but the best was when some girl literally jumped into the baby crib in the room to escape him–she got stuck, he lifted her out, then picked up the chainsaw and chased her out while she screamed “I’m gonna s**t!”
We still talk about it.
Another year I worked as the clerk in the hotel room, and jumped out at people when they rang the bell on the desk. I once popped up only to see some dude’s a*s and balls just right there. I rolled with it, making a joke about the full moon, but as there are young girls working the trail he eventually got thrown out. Still, it was hilarious.
Image source: bringingspicyback, erika8213
#28
I was with my dad, and it was at one of these local places it was called ” Shattered screams asylum”. Anyway, I was 15 and working with my dad. For me it was a bit of a game. I had this bloodied dress, an axe, and looked like just a crazy girl. I can’t count how many people thought I was a random person who broke in and tried to m****r, because my act was to drop out of a tree and charge. But the strangest was this Japanese couple. They weren’t freaked out by anything, and were more focused on taking pictures of everything.
Image source: Secretly_psycho, micens
#29
I made a very drunk guy p*e himself by just looking at him for too long without blinking. Hilarious for me…not so hilarious for the clean up crew.
Image source: cs1986, dmitrytph
#30
Actor here. My town puts on a fairly large haunted house. In 2005 we had a ‘bathroom’ room, full on including fake scents. I was hidden in one of the stalls and had a sprayer hidden in my outfit that would spray when I threw open the door. Stepped out after the group was gone and there was a drunk guy using one of the fake urinals. He simply nodded and continued on once he was finished.
edit: I just want to add that volunteering at a haunted house is one of the most fun things you can do. If you have a local charity haunted house, they DO need help, and you WILL have a blast. Some of my most fond memories involve listening to The Misfits on my iPod, waiting in some fake coffin or whatnot to jump out at people. Do it, especially if it’s for a good cause.
Image source: lawlessSyntax, diegograndi
#31
I saw a lady punch my brother in the face. He was wearing a clown mask so thankfully that absorbed most of the blow.
Image source: lobbedgrenade
#32
We had a haunted outdoor maze section. I would chase people dressed as a hillbilly wear wolf with a real chainsaw (removed the bar and chain with a fake one).
The smell of real chainsaw exhaust would hang in the air and only added to the effectiveness of the scare. I liked to hide near the exit in hidden walls. I would start the chainsaw only 5 feet away from my pray.
One night I was scaring a particular group of teenagers particularly well. The girls where border line ine tears anx the guys where trying to push them in front but would run away full speed anytime i started the saw.
They only finally made it to the exit when a group lead by a 10 year old passed them and the youngest called them p**sies…
The see kid barely flinched when I ran at him with the saw and when I got close he just stops and looked at me and said ” if you’re a werewolf the why would you need a chainsaw?” Proceeds right past me out the exit.
Image source: FatalB
#33
I was stationed in a room in a [costume that was way too tall for it.](https://www.thehorrordome.com/collections/professional-quality-costumes/products/ultra-zombie-stalkaround-halloween-costume-ma63) The costume sits on your shoulders, extends your arms by a couple feet, and towers over people. The entrance was in one corner, and the exit was in the corner right next to the entrance, so people really only had a fleeting glimpse at a dark room and a little motion before they were already out again. I got pretty bored, so I left my corner and blocked the exit.
A group of girls came through, and the one in front bumped into me. That’s when I throw the arms out to the sides and start screaming. She starts screaming in terror, beating me in the face (creature’s chest) and runs right into the corner I was supposed to be hiding in. So I chased her and boxed her in. Now she’s punching me as hard as she can to try to escape, but I don’t let up. She finally pushes me back with all her might and yells out “F**k you I just p**d my pants!”
We had to escort her through the access paths to get her out discreetly. I felt bad, but not that bad.
Image source: ChrisFRKNRogers
#34
Not an actor, but I had to stop going to haunted houses with my dad. Literally nothing scares him, and he’ll go through haunted houses a few turns ahead of the rest of the group while telling the actors to turn everything up to eleven. Not fun.
Image source: XXVIIMAN
#35
Kind of related. A friend of mine used to own an old building where they ran a haunted house during the halloween season, the rest of the year they’d do “Ghost Tours” and I would often babysit wannabe ghost hunters to make sure they didn’t get hurt or damage expensive equipment for the haunted house.
One of these baby sitting nights, it was a group of 10 friends in their mid-30s who were wanting a night away from the kids. What we’d do is split up into smaller groups (I was watching a group of 3 people, there was another three person group and then a four person group).
During the off season, a lot of the props and decorations were stored either in the upstairs or the basement to keep them out of the way, these rooms were always clearly marked and we didn’t tend to let people in them anyways. Some dude from the four person group snuck away to look into one of the rooms in the basement (not paying attention to the room with the big sign that said “PROPS”, and started screaming hysterically. I was the baby sitter that was the closest to him so I come running over to make sure everything was alright.
I wish I could say that what he saw was a clown statue, a Leatherface Mask, or even anything remotely scary that caught him off guard. What freaked him out was that he opened the door, the large mirror in the room made him think someone was was moving around in there and he went into a full on panic.
He was terrified of his own reflection. Many laughs were had over this.
Image source: HappyNazgul
#36
One time me and three other actors were working the last group left in the house, which is always a really fun group because everyone gets to kind of focus on them. The group was a middle-aged woman and three teenage guys. We’re chasing them through this maze area near the end and everyone’s really enjoying themselves, and three of us manage to separate the mom from the boys. The three boys escape the maze by CLIMBING OVER THE WALLS like a buncha Spider-Mans (a first for us), leaving the mom all alone. We kind of “trap” her in a d**d end, and then started chanting to summon the chainsaw guy. We hear him rev up the chainsaw from across the room and the mom gets really wide-eyed, looks at all of us and goes, “Uh oh, are we about to have a g******g?”
We all just about lost our s**t laughing, had some more fun with them and eventually saw them out. We ended up running into them in the parking lot afterwards and they started gushing about how good of a show we put on for them and how much fun they had.
Working haunts can be really exhausting and you run into a TON of a******s, but great groups like that really made the time spent doing it worthwhile.
Image source: anon
#37
I was the guy at the end of the house with the chainsaw (without blades of course) scaring the s**t out of people as they left.
I would be behind a door in a little closet-like room and when the group would pass by I would kick it open very loudly and start the saw.
1 or 2 times, after I kicked the door open, the saw wouldn’t start and I’d just be standing there repeatedly pulling the cord and getting extremely frustrated. Very embarrassing.
Image source: anon
#38
Rules for haunted house actors:
1) Wear a cup.
Image source: martigan1400
#39
Not funniest, but most rad for me.
I had a little girl come in. She was in a wheelchair, accompanied by her mother. She got to my room, where I was “the living doll”. I had prosthetics that made it look like my eyes had been cut out, wrapped in barbed wire in a tattered tutu. She and her mom screamed, but then the girl started clapping and laughing. I curtsied and she said “Mama, I wanna do THAT!” Her mom was still panting and shaking. I looked at her, looked at her mom, and knew I had enough time to ask if she would like to for the night with me (they were the last group of the day shift). Happily enough her mom agreed, and we got that girl in full makeup with a sailor suit, bright doll eyes, got her legs hidden so pro with gore, and added all these gnarly stitches to my legs. Night comes, she has my eyes, I have her legs, and the f*****g terror on customer faces as we cry and moan and scream for someone to “please end it” just makes her giggle more once they leave the room. Bonding through haunting.
Image source: neroberry
#40
Did a pretty basic jump-scare to some kids I’d figured were old enough for it. Two of them booked it past me, and one fell and was left behind. I was worried if he was okay – so I offered my hand to help him up – completely forgetting that I was still costumed up with some hideous monster mask and clawed gloves. He did not accept my help, and sort of scampered away on all fours.
Image source: Tulos
#41
I volunteered at a haunted trail one time as a vampire. They were kind of short on personnel so I got a whole “creepy bus” all to myself. I am a short girl, so I was able to fit in one of the back seats with my feet up and not be visible at all to people coming in…
One mother came in with her freaked-out kiddo, and attempted to reassure him by saying “See? There’s nothing in here!” At which point I popped out of my seat and did my best vampire-hiss and scared the *c**p* out of both of them. One of the proudest moments of my life.
Image source: jcpianiste
#42
I guess it happened to me, but I was working a haunted house put on by my church and I was a “zombie doctor” who jumped out and scared people. Got some kid really good and he was a “fight” not a “flight” person.
Got punched in the balls really hard and all the other actors started cracking up.
Image source: tdime23
#43
My friend and I were working the morgue room. He was the funeral director and directed people towards the coffin. There was a mutilated dummy laying in there. Everyone would always think the dummy would pop and scare them. I was dressed as a zombie and came out of hidden door behind the people to scare them. Anyways there was a fog machine that we had to run to fill the room with fog for a creepy effect. For the first 4-5 groups the fog machine wasn’t working. We were just volunteers so we didn’t know how to fix it. Finally after fiddling with it, it turned on and stuck on. We tried unplugging it but the cord ran behind the wall. It ran continuously until the fog material was gone. You couldn’t see anything in the room. It was a good time.
Image source: TheWhistlesGoWooooo
#44
Two fun times come to mind:
First: Chainsaw finale, little girl maybe 14 years old, couldn’t be more than 80 lbs. I chased her and her friend out, she ran so fast and with no regard to what’s in front of her and took out our exit wall made of plywood and 2×4’s bolted to the ground and she didn’t even skip a beat. Just kept running. (Fastest kid alive)
Second:
I was the Chainsaw finale and I would always slide out with the chainsaw scraping the asphalt to scare people running out and amp up the crowd waiting in line. Kept hearing one dude telling his group not to be scared since there is no chain on the saw… I keep two chainsaws in the back with me. The one I use has a chain welded to it but it doesn’t move. The second, are for moments like this when someone tries to be breve. I slide out, scared a group running, stop, point my chainsaw to the dude, run up to him and proceed to saw off the top of a post at the entrance of the line. His girlfriend screamed and he jumped out of line and I chased him and his friends back to his truck, then hopped in the bed of the truck and kept revving the chainsaw as they were all screaming and so scared they never went in. On the walk back past the line, the crowd was applauding and clapping at the whole scene! Fun times!
Image source: FramedVision
#45
I was the patient in an electroshock therapy scene. The door leading in had a frosted window with “Psych Ward” painted onto the glass. During a tame, lights-on session for young kids and the faint of heart, a young mother and her son came through. Before entering, the mom pointed to the door and exclaimed “Look honey, it’s the psycho ward. I wonder what’s in here…” Her son, probably 3 or 4, yells out, rather excitedly, “Wizards!”
We do our bit (“Help me, help me!” followed by some light strobe lights). As they are leaving, the boy says “I don’t think these people know what wizards are…”.
Image source: Linkster1211
#46
I worked in a haunted house for 8 seasons. Most of that time I was a zombie in the graveyard, the last 2 years I was chasing people with a chainsaw (best experience of my life).
I cannot tell you how many grown people I’ve seen p**s their pants, and we had one dude s**t himself. That was .. unfortunate.
The local radio station held a contest a the winner could go through our house with [popular rock band], and afterward the band was supposed to do some meet and greet thing outside (this was in 2008 I think, before they got stupid big). Well, we really gave them a hard time through out the house, yelling their lyrics at them and giving our all, and at the end they ran straight out and directly to their bus. No meet and greet, no passing go, etc. One of my favorite nights ever!
Image source: FleurDangereux
#47
My first year at Univeral’s Halloween Horror nights I was a k**ler clown that wasn’t in a house but part of the “street-mosphere” team. I found a big bucket of double bubble gum, cut a hole in the back, had makeup paint up my hand, and put a false arm in front to make it look like I was holding the bucket with two hands. I walk up to a group of tween boys and mutter “Candy?” One of the kids said “Yo bro I’ll take some double bubble.” Opens the lid, I let him see the hand for a second to let it register, then I reached out for him and screamed at the same time. Got so may people with that gag and I targeted the “too cool for this c**p” age. Worked like a charm.
Image source: AmazingMascots
#48
I wasn’t an actor but me and some friends went to a good one. I loved it. The girls (a plutonic friend and her cousins) on the other hand were losing their s**t. I got out first and decided to do something terrible. I hid behind a trash can at the end of it. When the girls came out they were relieved to be done until I jumped out and gave them the final scare that sent them over the edge. My friend took off running screaming bloody m****r and her cousins sank to a huddled fetal position and started sobbing and were almost in complete shock. Me and another guy in the group had to carry them back to the car as they were inconsolable to the point of incoherent. For all I know, they were scared into a reality where they might have thought they were being carried away to be devoured by monsters.
Image source: shildot
#49
I volunteered for a haunted forest trail walk in highschool for a few years in a row. They had me set up dressed as a ghost girl swinging in a tree at the very end of the whole thing. A motion light would come on and I’d sing creepy lalalas while people walked by. Then while they were distracted by me, our chainsaw man would pop out from the bushes behind them and rev the chainsaw and chase them to the exit
At one point chainsaw guy needed an unplanned break so the werewolf came and took his place for the final chase. Well, the werewolf wasnt super fit and didnt know that area as well. So when the first people walked by he *crawled* out of the bushes and immediately began slipping on all fours in the mud on that path and he ended up accidentally ripping his mask off trying to get up.
He just started laughing and apologizing to the 3 people who were walking through and I couldn’t help but laugh too. They werent upset lol. He did not work that area again.
Image source: LeoDiCatmeow
#50
We had our own code. When small children are present, you don’t scare. It’s not their fault their parents are jerks and brought them to an adult event. There were always some parents who would walk through with their small children and complain because nobody was scaring them.
Image source: instant_ramen_chef
#51
Not an actor but a participant – we (a group of late 30s women) were running from this massive tall actor weilding a chainsaw. I went straight into panic mode and now know that chainsaws are not for me. We ended up huddled in a corner like deer in the headlights. He eventually lowered the chainsaw and muttered quietly “you’re supposed to run out the exit”. We were like “BUT WHEEEERE WE DON’T SEE IT”. He gave us a pitying look and pointed. We ran.
Image source: Jinxletron
#52
I found out I was about 5 weeks pregnant a few hours before heading to one of this places – with a history of miscarriages I was very nervous of going – there was one section where you had to crawl through these tubes that had like little obstacles in them and my boyfriend asked if there was an alternative for me because we’d just found out – sure enough this terrifying guy in costume lumbers up and maintains character bringing me around an actors area to bypass it – as he opened the door to let me rejoin
He growled perfectly in character “congratulations”
Absolute core memory for me and one of the happiest memories I have!
Image source: Outrageous_Taste9193
#53
I scared the literal s**t out of a guy. My room smelled like human feces for at least 20 minutes (luckily he was able to contain it all in his pants). People kept coming in and complaining, I was so embarrassed, I was worried they would think I did it so I broke character a lot during those 20 minutes to explain what happened.
Image source: FilthyMublood
#54
I work at a haunted cornmaze. Countless crazy stories. One that I always laugh at is when I jumped out to scare a father and his son, they both fell to the ground and when they hit the ground one of them ripped a giant fart. All three of us couldn’t control the laughter.
Image source: Strict_Alps_97
#55
As a participant my brother and I went into the haunted house. We were getting scared the whole time and we were ready to leave.
In the final area there’s a chain link fence and it’s really dark. As soon as I see a large mat attached to the wall an actor comes out and use a chainsaw against a fence and sparks are flying everywhere. My brother and I are so scared. I jump into my brother like Scooby Doo into Shaggy’s arms. Both of us are screaming like little girls and can’t stop.
The actor breaks character and says guys the exit is right there. We race out the exit. There’s a line of people and everyone asked where the girls where that were screaming their heads off. We were so embarrassed.
Image source: etm105
#56
Not an actor but made an actor lose their s**t giggling. When I was 18, my best friend and I took dates to a haunted house. In one room, there was a mannequin dressed up as an asylum patient laying on a surgical table. Being a teenage moron, I go up to the mannequin and proceed to dry hump it’s hand for humorous effect. As I’m h*****g this hand, I say out loud, “Huh. Weird. This hand is so warm. “
It was a dude. He proceeds to give me a little squeeze and cackles maniacally. I holler, jump a couple feet in the air, and everyone else loses their s**t.
I flee the room, and ole boy is just laying there laughing til he cries saying “it’s so warm” and then breaking into more fits of laughter.
It’s been 20 years and I still haven’t lived it down.
Image source: anon
#57
I was hiding behind a corner of the haunted barn and a very thin very pale Marilyn Manson fellow comes and my corner, contacts and all. I screamed at first to scare the group and it automatically turned into a real scream. We were just screaming at each other.
Image source: anon
#58
We had a group of teenagers come through with a little kid about 4 or 5 years old. My haunt was scripted, so the group stopped at my station and I could tell the little one was ready to lose it. I toned it way down for the little guy. His older brother was an absolute s**t squirrel. He kept telling the kid I’d be coming to their house to k**l him later. I stopped completely, broke character and got down on the kid’s level. As loudly as I could, I told the little one that nobody from my haunt would be coming to his house to k**l him and that his brother sucked. Told the kid he was braver than all of the teenagers who thought it was fun to scare a little kid. I promised him that he would make it through just fine and nobody would get him. We had tour guides at our haunt, so the guide went ahead of the group and put the word out. The rest of the cast made things as fun as hell for the kid.
Image source: KringlebertFistybuns
#59
On a trial walk through I scared one of our bosses and she said “you grabbed my b**b” I immediately took off my gas mask and started apologizing. Couldn’t see s**t in that gas mask.
Image source: MattiasCrowe
#60
I got fear slapped a few times which wasn’t too much of an issue, some people react that way when genuinely scared and would usually be very apologetic.
Did get groped, kissed and then slapped by the same mid 50s drunk lady within the space of 2 seconds. Very odd but I was just glad it didnt happen to someone else who might have been affected badly by it. Radioed it in to the security guy and she was promply escorted out, naturally screaming she hadn’t done anything wrong.
This was around 10 years ago so I do hope she has worked through whatever issues she had that made her s******y aggressive towards a chainsaw wielding lunatic 😂😂.
Image source: _Haze_There
#61
I worked the first year at a scare event in the UK, we had a stooge in the groups and my role was to grab the stooge out of the group and drag him in to a shed. There was a fairly quick turnaround and we’d gotten in to a routine, I’d drag him in to the shed the I’d take my mask off and we’d grab a couple of sweets from the tub I’d brought in then he’d head off through the back door to go join another group.
One time there was a hero in the group, after I’d dragged him in to the shed I’d taken my mask off and grabbed the tub of sweets, the one of the customers from the group barged in to the room and stood there with a blank look in his face. I offered him some sweets but he just backed out of the room and closed the door.
Image source: 6ftCastle
#62
We just went to a haunted house with my 9 year old daughter. She would notice the people hiding immediately and say “person” before they got a chance to scare us. If they did a good scare anyway or had a cool costume she complimented them and thank them for “scaring” her.
Image source: Eastern-Criticism653
#63
I was playing a Samara/The Ring-type character and emerging from my well and some guy grabbed my hair in his fist and yanked really hard. I think he thought it was a wig – i lost it and told him to get the f**k out of my section.
Image source: butterflydeflect
#64
Participate, not the actor. But when my wife and I were dating in college we went with a group of friends to a haunted house. Now for some context, I am pretty hard to scare, but my wife is incredibly easy to scare. There was one part where we had to crawl through some stuff in a single final line, and I was at the end of the group. My wife was freaking out and was having me hold her hand in this crawl tunnel. Since we were pretty much single file, she couldn’t see me well and it was pretty dark. Well during it, a guy tried to come up behind and scare me but I saw it coming, so instead I told my wife I had to let go for a second and proceeded to have the dude take my wife’s hand. When they popped out of the tunnel everyone freaked out. The dude and I had a pretty good laugh about it.
Image source: Parker3n9
#65
I’m not an actor, but my wife and I got married on Halloween and then went out of town for a honeymoon. So it’s probably November 2nd or 3rd, and we’re walking around Gatlinburg, and there’s this Haunted House.
My wife is really excited because she had been there before and greatly enjoyed it. So we go up there and investigate if it’s open the week after Halloween.
The guy that greets us says. “Yeah, we’re open, but you’ll have to go through the place slowly, there’s only three of us still working here.”
Another couple came in off the street around the same time and go through with us.
These two guys and this one girl do an absolutely insane haunted house. Like you can see/heat them ducking through back rooms and trying to do costume changes. At one point, the Wolfman has a chainsaw because he apparently didn’t have time to get the wolf mask off.
The female worker does a scary nun outfit at one point, then literally drops her entire frock running out the door as a costume change.
We had the greatest time ever. I wish I had some extra funds to tip them, but we did profusely thank them for their performance.
Wolfman was coated in sweat and just full blown panting by the end.
Image source: Ezra611
#66
Not an actor. I once went to a haunted house with friends. Someone jump scared us, i didnt know there were gonna be jumpscares and i hate jumpscares. A zombie with a machachete jumped us, i was so shocked i clung to my friend’s backpack
Well my friend had a different reaction: he tried to run
Cue me being dragged across a fake scary bridge holding on to a backpack while my friend screams his heart out thinking that he’s being dragged back by zombie machete
Zombie machete burst out laughing then helped me up.
Image source: ihaveviolethair
#67
We had a guy hauling a*s through the corn maze. Our particular scene was the wild West. It was dark in the scene, and the path kinda came around a corrall, so when he came around he slipped and fell head-first into a barrel. A real one, too, not a prop. They must’ve weighed 200lbs so it’d be like hitting a brick wall. He just kinda laid there for a second and my husband and I completely broke character as we were right by one of the emergency exits. We were like “omg dude are you ok? For real, are you alright? Do you need to leave the maze? Do you need medical attention?” And he was lying on the ground panting with his eyes as wide as possible and he just kinda shakes his head at us. We were like “are you sure? You’re ok?” And he just slowly nods at us. So I look at my husband and then back down at him and go “THEN GET THE HELL OUTTA MY TOWN!!” And my husband was like “GET OUTTA HERE BEFORE WE SKIN YOU ALIVE!!” and the dude got up and just hauled a*s right out of our scene and into the next one.
Image source: suestrong315
#68
I once saw a grown woman wet herself, light coloured bottoms were not the correct choice my dear.
Image source: Dawn_Of_The_Dave
#69
As a participant, just the other day we went through this corn maze and an actor scared the two women in front of me. She then turned to me.. but I mean, a jump scare is one thing but I know you’re an actor, so once I know you’re there no amount of creepy smile and intense eye contact is going to scare me. So I just reached out my hand and we shook and parted ways. But what was funny about it was I guess she was taken aback by the gesture herself and before I left her section she caught up to me and asked for a redo on the handshake.
Image source: ThrowingChicken
#70
Last year, the horror show I worked for set me up with a cabin in the middle of a corn maze, and I did a back woods/hills have eye character. I’m 6’5 and was about 385 lbs at the time. These 4 teenage boys were talking tough as they were coming up the trail. I waited until the very last second to turn the corner out of my cabin and the lead kid screamed like a 4 year old girl and fell. He took 2 of his friends with him and the 4th one s**t his pants. I didn’t know what to do. I just froze. Then I lost it. I was laughing so hard. For a split second I thought about leading s**t pants through the back way out if the trail, but then I remembered that he had the biggest “I’m a Big B****s and none of this scares me” So he did the walk of shame out of the trail.
Image source: Traditional_Crew6617
#71
Participant not actor, but I have 2 stories of my friend group causing actors to break character. The first was in a haunted forest. This place did the chainsaw wielders in the middle of the haunt. However, people sprinting away from someone in a chainsaw would mess up distance and timing between groups. So this place had a second dude with a chainsaw that would jump out of the bushes in front of you about 15 feet after the first guy to stop the group from running too fast. One of my friends is super easily scared at this stuff. So she started sprinting away from the first guy. When the second guy jumped out, she went down like a fainting goat. The second guy was barely holding it together until she whispered “dang it, you made me pee”. He had to hide behind a tree for a minute because he was laughing so hard.
At another haunted house with the same group of friends, we went into this room with a large coffin in the middle. The actor in the room was waiting in front of the door to the next room because the group in the next room was still there (had kids that were terrified and moving really slowly). When we got to the bottom of the coffin, it was triggered for the skeleton to pop out at us. However, it was rigged in such a way that the pelvis came out last but was flung out far further. It just ended up looking the the skeleton was doing a giant pelvic thrust. Since we couldn’t leave the room, the actor kept the skeleton thing going. My group of mid-late 20s friends couldn’t handle ourselves over the pelvic thrusting skeleton and the giggling got worse and worse. As we were leaving the room, the actor whispered “it’s not that bad. Everyone else was scared.” I’m pretty sure he was saying it to himself, but we all heard him which made half of us feel bad and the other half laugh more.
Image source: nannerdooodle
#72
I was the guest but a scare actor I guess must have had an odd vantage point because he leaps around the corner to scare me and is head level with the bottom of my chest and in full normal a*s voice goes, ‘holy s**t you’re big’.
Image source: oiraves
#73
Not an actor:
Going through a haunted house with my somewhat attention-seeking friends who would scream at anything, we came into one of those foggy rooms. This one had this super cool laser thing at about waist height that was mesmerising but also made it d**n near impossible to see through.
I went in the room first and the guy was probably waiting for me to either get mostly through or get more of the group in, for some reason the rest of the group was lingering “creeped out” in the hallway so I had time to really stare into this fog knowing full and well there had to be someone in there. I ended up making d**d-stare eye contact with this guy hunched down wearing a spooky paintball mask. I probably smiled like the Prince and raised my finger to my lips in a whisper before holding up the two people with me “waiting” for the rest of the group to catch up.
After he got his scare driving the whole group out of the room, he gave me a fist bump while I laughed my a*s off in the corner that still makes me feel awesome years later but would be completely out of character for his creepy evil ghoul ninja vibe.
Image source: Cosmiccomie
#74
Also not an actor but was the participant. I was walking through a section and saw a part that was slightly more dark than the rest. I kept looking at it walking out having a feeling someone was there but nothing happened, just as I was exiting to the new room someone jumped out, and i screamed “I knew it!” Some young girl in zombie makeup fell to her knees laughing.
Image source: Ghaz_Ghoul
#75
Not a scare actor myself, but a relevant story. I knew a bloke who was hired as a scare actor for a local ghost walk. The ghost walk went through tunnels that went underneath the city centre. He was paid a good wage to sit in the darkness in a reportedly haunted tunnel and wait for the group to arrive. He would then jump out and scare the groups witless. He said he was one of several actors along the various routes who would jump out. I did a different ghost walk by the same company a few years later. I was on edge the whole time expecting someone to jump out of every dark corner and was relieved when we were inside a reported haunted hotel room in the light. We’d been in the room a good 10 minutes hearing tales of hauntings when the guide left the to check on something. Suddenly the wardrobe door flew open and a dark figure jumped out. It terrified us all including a friend who tried to leave the room. She somehow forgot how doors opened and went straight smack bang into the door instead. She dropped to the floor, curled up into the fetal position and cried. The actor had to break character to check she was ok. Terrifying at the time, but hilarious looking back. I didn’t think for one minute that the well lit room inside a wardrobe would be where the inevitable jump scare would come from, but I live and learn!
Image source: StitchConverse
#76
We weren’t actors but my friend and I went to a haunted mansion last year where we live. My friend was very entertaining during it telling the actors they were so scary and asking them questions when they jumped out at us. But my favourite was when we were waiting for people to leave this tripping portal part and someone with a mask and an axe jumps out behind us. My friend looks at them and says “I love your axe”. The actor lowered the axe to the side and put their hand on their face like saying thank you.
Image source: Apple_IslandGirl94
#77
Worked as a charachter actor year round in nightclubs, Halloween seasons I worked for the production company in some fancy haunted house productions. Dealt with a lot of D list celebrities and very rich people. The worst was when some guy kept trying to tried to shove what I’m assuming to be coke up my nose. I’ve also been touched, grouped, filmed un-consensually while mostly naked, slapped, shoved, and spit at. Working as a performer in these environments you get used to people feeling like you’re their property.
Image source: Bigmeatbucket
#78
While my fam was in a haunted house, one person broke character to ask me for my mother’s name, then proceeded to go to the end of our line and call out her name over and over, freaking her out.
Image source: USSanon
#79
Group of college dudes. one guy pushed the back of my head down like i was giving him a bj. i was like, 18/19 and shocked tbh. i just said “you need to leave” they laughed and walked away.
Image source: wednesday1989
#80
Not my story, but my brother got motion sick at fright fest at six flags and threw up in front of one of the scary clowns who just goes “dude are you good?”.
Image source: cgray4434
#81
When I was 16 I worked in a haunted house dressed as a swamp monster with a full mask on. I jumped up from behind a half wall and made monster noises at a guy who then punched me hard in the face. I started crying and the guy was apologizing over and over, saying that he didn’t mean to punch a girl. My nose was bleeding in my mask. He got kicked out and banned, while I got to go home early with a full night’s pay. I’m still mad when I think about it, what would he have done if I was a guy?
Image source: radioactivegummygirl
#82
Participant here, I was at the IT escape room or SAW in Vegas, I can’t remember which one.
At one point, you’re in this barn looking setting and one of the actors pops in with a chainsaw (I think, he was behind me so I didn’t see very well what he was holding) to scare you. I was crawling in all fours at that point to get through a tunnel. When the door swung open and the guy came in screaming, I just decided to twerk at him while on all fours telling him “I’m so scared daddy”
This is the first time I’ve seen one of the actors burst out in laughter. He quickly ran back out and closed the door behind him. You can hear him cackling behind the hidden room.
Image source: da1nonlyoska
#83
My partner was set up as doll and would be “lifeless” until suddenly she wasn’t and it’d scare the s**t out of people.
One big burly dude who wanted to show how unafraid he was of the whole haunted house walked in and smacked her with all his force across the face.
She opened her eyes and started screaming at him and he lost his s**t because he thought she was a prop.
Don’t touch the actors, so also don’t touch the props—they could be actors.
Image source: gonecamel
#84
I’ve worked at two different Haunted houses so this thread should be my time to shine…
The one that stands out to me is one of those moments that made me love my job. I was coming off a break and I was helping the boss take out some garbage in big black plastic bags. I was in full mad professor outfit with age make up and lab coat. We walked out the back door with the bags and a kid, of maybe 9 years old has stopped his bike to stare at us. I said “..but are you sure that he just won’t be found here?”. My boss, not missing a beat answered “Naw, this will be off to the dump long before he starts to smell.”, just as we dumped our heavy bags into a container and walked back in the house.
Image source: FurbyFubar
#85
My very tall friend was playing a mummy in a haunted house, and it was a pretty scary costume. I was behind the scenes watching. So he was scaring the c**p out of everyone, when this ninety year old lady walks in, ready to be scared. She must’ve had a d***h wish, because she was so old and frail that I probably could have pushed her over with one finger. So instead of the usual “RAAAAWRRRR!!” My mummy friend just waved at her as she walked by.
Image source: LadyLandshark
#86
I was an actor at The Haunted Hotel (located in the basement of this huge building downtown San Diego) and one season, we had half a car attached to a track that can be pushed quickly forward, complete with a real working horn and headlights. So when people walk threw the pitch darkness, a staff member would shove the car into motion, blare the horn and the headlights simultaneously, blinding the guests and making them s**t themselves.
I have never laughed this hard in my entire life at anything. People’s reactions where absolutely horrified on a debilitating level, their faces were indescribable, Im talking ‘preparing for d***h’ faces. People would fall over backwards, men would push their dates in front of them… I couldn’t breathe and my abs constantly hurt from barreling over laughing every night. Most incredible job I’ve ever had.
Image source: BreezieDahlia
#87
Not an actor but the last time I went to one as a guest there was this lady with a super cool witch costume and a bone crown, as we were walking past her I said “that crown is sick” and I heard a really soft “thank you” behind me.
Image source: Anon
#88
Was walking around the lobby/parking lot in a show for all ages where we were zombies. Little kids were given wands that, if waved at us, signaled that we would turn away and shamble after someone else.
My friend shambles up to a little boy, probably 4 years old, who apparently doesn’t have a wand but instead just begins viscerally and repeatedly flipping us off for all he can manage. Non stop just finger after finger after finger, both hands. All of us had to stumble away laughing, both because we got the hint and trying not to break character.
Image source: kjexclamation
#89
I was working in a Chucky themed Haunted Maze and my boss was a tiny woman so she was dressed up as Chucky.
This big 6 foot 3ish beefed up man got sie startled when ‘Chucky’ jumped out that he punched her in the face!
He tried running off and a bunch of us either ran after him or tended to my boss.
Image source: TattooedTinkerbell13
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