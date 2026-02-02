Harry Styles Brutally Slammed For His Outfit During On-Stage Appearance At 2026 Grammys

Harry Styles has found himself once again under online scrutiny after opting for a casual look at the 2026 Grammys.
On Sunday night, the singer skipped the red carpet entirely and arrived mid-ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena to present the Album of the Year award to Bad Bunny. The moment also marked his first Grammy appearance since 2023.
However, instead of a celebratory return, his brief cameo ignited a full-blown internet meltdown.
Dressed in baggy jeans, a cropped, shirtless Dior blazer, and green ballet flats, Styles instantly became one of the most-talked-about figures of the night as several viewers slammed his fashion choices.
“Harry Styles in jeans… at the Grammys… are you kidding me?” wrote one user.
Harry Styles’ birthday Grammys appearance brutally roasted as fans questioned his outfit choice
Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Many viewers couldn’t reconcile the casual denim with the prestige of the ceremony, especially given that Styles was presenting the final award of the night.
“Sir, what’s going on with the jeans. I know you know how to dress, and I KNOW you have money,” one user joked.
Another wrote, “Harry didn’t even f*ing make an effort. In jeans? Bruh.”
Others were far less forgiving.
Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images
“You have no shame on your face, huh, Harry Styles,” one tweet read, while another added, “The jeans? Harry, I love you, but genuinely, what the hell?”
What really fueled the outrage was timing. Apparently, Styles’ appearance came just weeks after he announced his major musical comeback.
Styles’s controversial Grammys look reignited fans’ fury about his upcoming tour ticket prices
Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images
The jeans controversy landed hard amid the storm already brewing around Styles’ Together, Together residency tour.
Announced earlier this month, the tour includes seven cities worldwide, beginning on May 16 in Amsterdam and a massive 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden as his only U.S. stop.
When tickets went on pre-sale, fans were stunned by prices climbing past $1,000, with VIP packages reportedly reaching $1,667 in New York and up to £725 in London.
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
“Calling a tour ‘Together, Together’ when it’s unaffordable for 99 percent of people is crazy work,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “I fear there must be some miscommunication here. $1,000 per ticket? Are we holding hands the entire show?”
Some fans directly connected the two controversies.
“People paid like £700 for your tour tickets, and you still showed up to the Grammys in jeans like you couldn’t find anything nicer to wear,” one comment read.
Another added, “Harry Styles charging $1k for concert tickets so he can dress like this???”
Though Styles has pledged to donate £1 from every UK ticket to grassroots music venues, the goodwill gesture failed to offset the price shock or the disdain for his Grammys outfit.
Amid the criticism, the 32-year-old himself has framed this new era as deeply personal.
Styles’ new single, Aperture, and upcoming fourth album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally marked a new era for the singer
Styles recently returned after a three-year hiatus with Aperture, the lead single from his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, is set to release on March 6.
Speaking about the track, he described it as the emotional cornerstone of the record.
“It felt like the mission statement of what the album was about,” Styles explained.
Image credits: Raph_PH/Wikimedia
“I’d had a couple of years away from work stuff and had a lot of big realizations… [‘Aperture’] was like a perfect little bow, and once this song happened it was like, ‘Oh, the record’s finished,’” he said during a conversation with BBC Radio 1.
He further shared that the song reflects his renewed desire to perform.
“It’s always been a real celebration song for me and a big driver of the want to be back in rooms full of people,” he said.
Styles’ Together, Together tour will wrap up on December 13 in Sydney.
“Who suggested this outfit?” questioned one netizen
Image credits: vampyrb1tch
Image credits: Emmerlise15
Image credits: iminzaynnnn
Image credits: thankunexttari
Image credits: MrsAngelika10
Image credits: cheesiesuh
Image credits: 4rageHolly
Image credits: jasrrivera
Image credits: tazzieboye
Image credits: Bella_Arouca
Image credits: harryskiiwiis
Image credits: g0ldencherries
Image credits: eversinceali
Image credits: LarrieComforts
Image credits: imjazsmith
Follow Us