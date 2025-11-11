Parents Create ‘Harry Potter’ Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

by

You’re never too old to be a Harry Potter fan. Nor, it seems, can you ever be too young. In fact, Tiffany Nicole and her husband made sure that their fourth child was destined to be a Potterhead even before he was born by creating this magical Harry Potter-themed nursery for him.

“I just recently introduced the movies to my other children,” Tiffany told Buzzfeed. “And that’s when we decided it would be perfect to design his nursery with a story that has made such an impact on my childhood.”

The couple used items mainly bought from Etsy and Amazon to turn the room into a spellbinding Harry Potter treasure trove. Quidditch set? Check. Sorting hat? Check. Mandrake and flesh-eating slug repellent? Check. There’s even a Monster book of Monsters!

So if you’re about to begin designing your own nursery, maybe these pictures will give you some inspiration. And if you’ve already finished…well…you might want to think about starting again.

Want to make your own? You can find a lot of what you’ll need on Etsy and Amazon

(h/t: Buzzfeed)

Tiffany Nicole and her husband made sure that their fourth child was destined to be a Potterhead even before he was born 

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

“We decided it would be perfect to design his nursery with a story that has made such an impact on my childhood,” she said

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

And as you can see, their idea is sure to have a magical impact on their new baby!

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard
Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

The room is filled with everything you can think of from the Harry Potter series

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard
Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

Even the tiniest things, such as a light switch, has spells written on it

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

The room is complete with a beautiful broom, great for those quidditch matches when the baby grows up

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

There’s even a photograph of the original Order of the Pheonix!

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard
Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

Potterheads are sure to recognize all the items on display

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

Such as Luna’s Qibbler…

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard
Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

Mandrake and flesh-eating slug repellent…

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

A copy of the Daily Prophet…

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard
Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard
Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

Even Fang is there!

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

A lot of the items were bought online, such as these wands and Bertie Botts every flavor beans

Parents Create &#8216;Harry Potter&#8217; Nursery For Their Muggle-Born Little Wizard

