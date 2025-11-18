Harry Potter Fans Nerd Out After Tom Felton Posts Photo Of Reunion At David Holmes’ Cricket Cup

A mini Harry Potter cast reunion took place earlier this week. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, reunited at a Hogwarts-themed charity cricket match, the David Holmes Cricket Cup. The event was organized by David Holmes, a stunt performer who was left paralyzed when filming the fantasy movies.
Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday (August 27), Tom shared a selfie with his former co-star Matthew posing with David.
The 36-year-old actor captioned the snap: “Who won [lion emoji] vs [snake emoji] by 1 run? Bloody Longbottom [cricket emoji],” implying that Matthew and his Gryffindor-led team won the match.
“It was literally down to the wire,” David commented on Tom’s Instagram post. “The last run on the last few balls and amazing match a wonderful day and thank you very very much for being part of it and always supporting me over the years. Love you, Mate.”
A mini Harry Potter cast reunion took place earlier this week
Image credits: t22felton
Potterheads were quick to react to the heartfelt reunion, as an Instagram user wrote: “He was the hero all along.”
A person penned: “This such a friendly, greatly and lovely cricket match which I started to imagine after reading chapter thirteen of your memoir.
“However, Mr. Lewis is a good runner who [led] Gryffindor to [win] the [matching] cup of this year, but you are won also because you showing your good spirit of sport to your fans through these [full] friendship pictures.”
Image credits: Harry Potter
“A tale as old as time. Good thing you’re a [lion emoji] at heart,” a netizen added.
Someone else shared: “It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s with whom you play a game. Cheer up next year you will win for sure.
“It was an amazing game. You’ve done your best only, you run out of time.”
Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, and Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, reunited
Image credits: Harry Potter
A fan quipped: “We all know you lost the game [crying laughing face emoji], but you won with all those donations that were made. Good job, guys!”
“Lol, next time Malfoy,” an observer joked.
A separate individual chimed in: “After all, he was also a chosen one.”
Image credits: t22felton
In the Harry Potter series, Draco Malfoy was not the “Chosen One.” The title of the “Chosen One” refers specifically to the protagonist, Harry Potter.
According to the prophecy made by Sybill Trelawney, the Chosen One is the person who has the power to defeat Lord Voldemort, and this person was ultimately identified as Harry Potter.
Draco Malfoy, however, played a significant role in the series, particularly in the later books. He was tasked by Voldemort with the mission to kill Albus Dumbledore as a way to punish Lucius Malfoy, Draco’s father, for failing to retrieve a prophecy in the Department of Mysteries.
They partook at the annual Hogwarts-themed charity cricket match, the David Holmes Cricket Cup
Image credits: davidholmes83
Despite this dark task, Draco’s character is shown to struggle with the weight of his actions and the expectations placed upon him, but he is never referred to or considered the Chosen One.
David also documented his experience partaking in the 15th annual charity event, detailing it all in a video he shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday.
“Over those 15 years, friends, family have gathered together in honor of just, me, which is amazing and raised money for charity, probably hundreds and thousands of pounds over the years,” he said in the video, noting that Team Gryffindor now leads the annual event 8-7 after their win.
Image credits: gofundme
According to David’s video and a GoFundMe campaign for the event, this year’s cricket match raised money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Stanmore Royal National Orthopedic Hospital (RNOH) in the United Kingdom.
£2,425 (approximately $3,206) was raised out of a £20,000 (approximately $26,438) target on GoFundMe as of Thursday (August 29).
David was treated at the RNOH after he was left seriously injured and partially paralyzed from an accident during the filming of a stunt test for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in January 2009.
The event was organized by David Holmes, a stunt performer who was left paralyzed when filming the fantasy movies
Image credits: gofundme
The 40-year-old, who began his stunt career when he was just 14 years old and qualified for the Stunt Register when he was 22, became an Appeal Ambassador for the RNOH Appeal in 2013 after being treated.
The money donated to the RNOH will go toward The Spinal Cord Injury Centre, dedicated to comprehensive rehabilitation for people who experienced life-changing spinal cord injuries, David wrote on GoFundMe.
According to the former stunt performer, the center needs funds for its outdated day room to create a space that enhances the well-being of patients, promotes community, and elevates morale during recovery.
Image credits: gofundme
David revealed that his former co-star Tom played in the first David Holmes Cricket charity game in 2009 as Slytherin’s captain.
“Since then he has supported our Charity Cricket Cup and this year he will play in his 7th match as a member of Team Slytherin!” the actor-turned-writer informed.
Bored Panda has contacted David Holmes for comment.
The mini Harry Potter reunion ignited a handful of positive reactions
Follow Us