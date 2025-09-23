47 Influencers That Were Being So Ridiculous, People Had To Call Them Out

Before the social media age, kids and teenagers aimed for more conventional professions like doctor, lawyer, artist, or entrepreneur. But once likes and views became a valuable form of currency, many young people are now aspiring to be influencers when they grow up. 

And who can blame them? Anyone would jump at the chance to make a good living using nothing but their smartphones and an idea. And while a good chunk of folks have found success, many, many others fail miserably. The ones on this list are just some examples, and nope, we haven’t even scratched the surface. 

There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be an influencer. But if you must go down that path, try not to do it this way.

#1 This Is A PSA

Image source: influencersinthewild

#2 The Influencer Boasted That She Was Swimming Among “Sea Foam”, But In Reality She Was Swimming Close To The Mouth Of A Drainage Pipe

Image source: jorisssssss, michelleskyhayward

#3 Insta Pics vs. TV Candid. Also, He Licked A Public Toilet For The “Coronavirus Challenge” And Had Covid-19

Image source: ratboi213

#4 The Reflection Says Her Hips Do Lie

Image source: Hamburglar_burglar

#5 Same Picture Posted By Each Sibling On Their Account

Image source: chaic

#6 Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her

I always knew her photos were filtered af, and have been super curious to figure out what she looks like. Finally saw her in a tagged photo.

Image source: Ill-Pin4500

#7 I Need To Re-Learn Anatomy After Seeing What Influencers Look Like These Days

Image source: PsychologicalStory66

#8 The Reflection… I Literally Use This Girl’s Fitness App

Image source: AlertSanity

#9 This Is An Instagram Model Lying About Having Heterochromia (A Brown And A Blue Eye)

She wore one contact lens until her father exposed her, posting a childhood photo of her with her natural eyes. Then she went to India to have a dangerous operation to colour one eye blue.

Image source: JoShuriken

#10 Apparently, He Dropped Out Of College To Model. His Photos Are Filled With Crazy Edits Like These, One On The Right Is From A Video

Image source: rschwa

#11 Elevated Surfaces Might Be The Final Boss Of Influencing

Image source: influencersinthewild

#12 No Eyes Are The Same, I Guess

Image source: reddit.com

#13 “No Filter” But Instagram Says Otherwise At The Top

Image source: reddit.com

#14 That Dog Is Smooth As Hell

Image source: winegarbage

#15 Influencer Trying To Influence A New Hairstyle By Shaving An Exaggerated Part Into Her Scalp

Image source: BoopBoop20

#16 Not Insta But… I Can’t Even

Image source: sinmantky

#17 Saw This TikTok Of Her Getting Her Makeup Done vs. What She Posts On Instagram

Image source: teddyisagrizzlybear

#18 Tiktoker Licks “Jellyfish”, Doesn’t Know It Is A Portuguese Man ‘O War, One Of The Most Venomous Animals Known

Image source: kayserfaust

#19 IG Post Versus Video Still

Image source: keepingitreal0

#20 That’s One Way To Sweep The Leg

Image source: influencersinthewild, kamilla.akmolda

#21 Her Instagram Post vs. Instagram Tagged

Image source: coconanas

#22 Thinking About This Influencer Who Can’t Spell Voilà

Image source: influencersinthewild

#23 Océane Acting Like She’s Traveling In Business Class When She’s Actually In Economy. The Worst Part Is She Took The Time To Snap A Pic In Business Just To Flex

Image source: NobodyCaresBy

#24 She Could’ve Just Said The Truth

Image source: dramainsanity

#25 This Gem

Image source: influencersinthewild

#26 Sometimes You Just Gotta Quit While You’re Ahead, Even If You’re Not Ahead At All

Image source: influencersinthewild

#27 When The Very Thing You Rely On Betrays You

Image source: Fvcknloner

#28 Influencers In The Wind

Image source: hannahcebull

#29 Insta vs. Youtube

Image source: Shoey_master6382

#30 Faking A Digital Signage Screen: Check Your Reflections

Image source: JavaKrypt

#31 I Just Saw This Legitimately Posted And Nobody Is Noticing The Little Arm, Or The Bent Window Frame

Image source: angeredpremed

#32 She Went To The Ocean To Throw Her Dead Mother’s Ashes Into It And They Blew Back In Her Face

Image source: shesachampion

#33 Screenshot From A Video vs. Instagram

Image source: jems404

#34 Kira Kirby Is Psychotically Obsessed With Getting Engaged. He Still Has Not Proposed

Image source: Moon_Princess_13

#35 They Even Have Fake Rain

Image source: bokoutoo

#36 Insta vs. Morning Show

Image source: mrzltn

#37 Youtube Influencer Uses Heat Protection Glove On The Wrong Hand

Image source: Lord-Zaltus

#38 Took Me 15 Tries To Pause At This Specific Moment

Image source: hi7en

#39 This Colombian Actor. For Once, IMDb Lies, And Instagram Tells The Truth

Image source: optimistic_marzipan

#40 Same Person On Instagram And Screenshot On Television

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Influencer Falls Down At Premiere

Image source: queerlorewithjojobear

#42 If I Had A Dollar For Every Time I’ve Fallen Down These Stairs

Image source: jamescharles

#43 This Was Doomed From The Start

Image source: influencersinthewild

#44 Could Not Have Gone Better

Image source: influencersinthewild

#45 This Is Just Sad And Unnecessary

Image source: vampirebuffy

#46 Her Promo Picture On Social Media vs. Photo From Her Promo Event

Image source: racek_

#47 What A Gender Reveal

Image source: genderrevealmiami

