Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Disgusting Thing You’ve Ever Eaten? (Closed)

Dear Pandas,
I have eaten some pretty disgusting things during my time on this planet. I once ate the tongue of a monkey 9 don’t ask how that happened.) I want to know the most disgusting thing you Pandas have ever eaten. You can post a picture or not. I am excited to see what all of you post (just don’t make it too disgusting.) This post is not for the faint of heart. If you get grossed out easily, or you say “Ewww” on a daily basis don’t keep reading.
Sincerely,
Green Panda
#1
I ate this plant when I was little because I thought it looked like a cocoa bean. I know that was super dangerous.
#2
Fois Gras……I really don’t understand all the hype around it. It tastes like a bad combo of bad duck and bad venison
#3
Sannakji, or live octopus
#4
In once also ate a… eye of a fish. I am not going to post a picture, because it will give you nightmares
#5
Dragon fruit. I know it’s totally safe to eat and even nutritional benefits to your body but my tongue won’t accept that.
#6
A few rocks :>
#7
I was at a restaurant and my brother really liked the oysters and everyone else thought they were gross, I slurped it down, and so did I
#8
I tried quinoa once
#9
Mung sprouts. I literally gag whenever my parents try to make me eat it
#10
I once tried pig butt… It didn’t go well… At all….
#11
I once combined ketchup, salt, and water. Blegh…
#12
Chicken liver
#13
Yams and sweet potatoes, idk why i don’t like them.
