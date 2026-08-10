Harry Potter Fans Force Authorities To Reroute $500M Undersea Cable, The Reason Has People Shaking Their Heads

Dobby remains one of the most beloved characters from the Harry Potter franchise, but Simon Ludlam, the project manager of the $581 million Greenlink Interconnector, was surprised to discover just how strong that affection remained.
After announcing plans to connect the UK’s national grid to Ireland through a 125-mile subsea cable between County Wexford and Freshwater West, a Pembrokeshire beach where the fictional elf’s demise scene was filmed, Ludlam said his team received “hundreds of calls” from concerned fans.
They vigorously urged them to avoid disturbing the character’s memorial, and their pleas were ultimately taken into consideration.
While the decision delighted Potterheads, it has also sparked criticism online, with some social media users calling it “cringe” and “exceedingly silly.”
Harry Potter fans’ fierce defense of Dobby’s memorial forced authorities to reroute $500M cable
Fans left pebbles reading “Dobby Lies Here” and items including socks at the memorial, referencing the moment in the story when the elf, enslaved by the Malfoy family, gains his freedom after Harry gives him a sock.
Ludlam spoke with the BBC on August 10 about the PR nightmare that followed his discussion of the project — which could bring an end to this long-standing tradition — on the Energy Revolution podcast.
“After we did the episode, I went back to London, and they then aired it a couple of weeks later.
“And we got hundreds of calls. I mean hundreds of calls,” he said.
A colleague informed him about the nature of the calls, saying, “Apparently we’re going to go straight through Dobby’s grave.”
“Dobby, who’s Dobby? I don’t know Dobby?” Ludlam responded.
Even after being given the context, he said he still could not grasp the severity of the situation, and said: “He’s a fictitious character in a fictitious book; the whole thing is fictitious, what are you talking about?”
“[The colleague] said, ‘No, it’s very, very serious.’”
This followed Ludlam discussing with planners “exactly how to reroute the cable so we wouldn’t go anywhere close to Dobby’s grave.”
Potterheads’ successful push to protect Dobby’s memorial has drawn criticism online
Ultimately, the project is going “quite close to some real Bronze Age remains,” while avoiding Dobby’s grave.
Pembrokeshire Council’s planning documents note that archaeological trenches excavated near the underground cable route “contained the rim of an inverted pottery vessel” whose material appeared to be that of a collared urn dating to around 1700–1500 BC, which is typically associated with human burials.
“I like Dobby too, but that’s a bit much. There needs to be a difference between reality and fiction, and Dobby, unfortunately, is not real,” one user wrote.
“I wish people cared more about ancient forests and historical buildings rather than fictional elves,” added another.
A third user wrote, “I thought this was satire,” while a fourth expressed, “Moments like this are why I am embarrassed to be British.”
“People are dumb as hell,” a fifth declared.
One user, meanwhile, directed their criticism at the team behind the decision.
“When fun & fiction get in the way of reality, a spine must be grown and a foot planted,” they said.
The cable diversion is not the first time Dobby’s grave has been saved
In 2022, the National Trust, a major conservation charity in the UK, became concerned that the site’s popularity among tourists was hurting the beach, which is home to a host of wildlife, including lizards, orchids, and rare ground-nesting birds.
The surrounding area is also home to large grey seals, harbor porpoises and more.
They conducted a 30-question survey covering proposed safety policies, including traffic management, parking and toilet facilities.
It also asked if Dobby’s grave should be removed or transferred to a “suitable publicly accessible location off-site.”
“Based on the consultation results,” the National Trust said, “the memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy.”
At the time, though, an advisory was issued regarding the conduct of those visiting the grave.
“The trust is asking visitors to only take photos. Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk,” it noted.
A new generation is about to be introduced to the wizarding world of Harry Potter
HBO is preparing to bring J.K. Rowling’s beloved books to the screen once again, with the first series consisting of eight episodes.
Stepping into the iconic roles played in the movies by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton.
Draco Malfoy, the enemy of the trio who later transforms into a more sympathetic character, is being played by Lox Pratt.
The adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.
The first teaser for the offering was released in March. It is set to debut on December 25.
“This fandom has some issues man,” a netizen said
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