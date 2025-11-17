40 Internet Users Warn Everyone About ‘Harmless’ Things That Are, In Fact, Dangerous

Let’s not beat around the bush—living is a dangerous thing, no matter what you do. Accidents can and do happen. On the road. In the kitchen. At work. You have to be aware of the biggest risks you might face in your day-to-day life, so you can avoid most of them. Knowledge and practice are powerful and they help you remain calm in case there’s an emergency. It also means you’re not living in panic and paranoia, afraid to take a single step outside your home.

However, not all risks are immediately obvious. Some of them are quite subtle and insidious. Redditor u/figinjosejospe sparked an informative discussion on r/AskReddit after they asked internet users to share the seemingly harmless things and behaviors that are “actually incredibly dangerous.” Read on to see what they had to share. It’s a learning opportunity, as well as a chance to refresh what you might already know.

#1

Bullying. Sounds dumb, and I might get downvoted for a few reasons, mainly because adults know that it’s insanely stupid, and reason two being it’s been cracked down on within the last decade or so, but for kids and quite marginally it still happens.

I’m sure almost everyone out there has poked fun or teased someone in their life but it’s actually extremely serious how quickly and severely it can deteriorate someone’s mental health and esteem, especially in their teen years, and how most kids don’t even know what they’re doing.

On top of that you never know someone’s situation. Be nice. They could be going through something rough.

Image source: xFushNChupsx

#2

Tired driving is as dangerous as drinking and driving.

Image source: Dull-Geologist-8204, Lisa Fotios

#3

Pushing someone’s face into a cake, even relatively lightly.

Some cakes have skewers inside to support them. A seemingly harmless prank could lead to being impaled, approach it from just the wrong angle and it’s bye bye eyes.

Image source: TheIrishninjas, Holly Chaffin

#4

Having a loose animal in the car. A safety instructor once told me doctors had to dig dog bones out of a person after it got between them and an airbag.

Image source: NicholasF82, Jeppe Mønster

#5

Water on the roadway, way too many people don’t understand that it does not take that much water to turn your situation into life or death.

Image source: SoVerySleepy81, veeterzy

#6

For kids, someone online with a sympathetic ear for their problems. Responsible adults will try to put you in touch with real-life help, not encourage a pattern of reliance and inappropriate intimacy. Bonus danger points on anyone who throws down “You’re really mature for your age.” Predators online work just like real-life hunting predators; their first goal is to separate you from your herd.

Image source: CamilaTY, Andrea Piacquadio

#7

Putting your feet on car dashboard.

Image source: Entire_Fan_1811, Victoria Bilsborough vicbils

#8

Herbivores

Just because they don’t eat you doesn’t mean they won’t hurt you…

Carnivore look at you and think are you a good prey and are they hungry …if they think no ,they will just leave you.

Herbivores gets a flight or fight response..99% they preferred flight but God save if they decide to fight..

Carnivores are designed to kill you in one instance to save energy but herbivores willl keep attacking you killing you slowly and might even do after death..

No wonder , hippos have a higher kill count than lions in Africa

Image source: mrtipbull

#9

Kids picking flowers in the park. I am a conservation Technician for a county park system, at least once a year I have to stop parents with kids picking flowers off the trail because I see kids with either poison hemlock (one of the deadliest plants if injesting even a tiny amount) or wild parsnip, which can cause some serious permanent scarring, burns, and boils if the sap gets on to your skin and is exposed to sunlight. Don’t let your kids pick or eat anything you aren’t 100% sure of.

Image source: Roman7Sd, Matheus Bertelli

#10

Backflips into a pool.

As a lifeguard I can tell you, you WILL break your neck. I don’t care that you’re good at it. Stop doing them.

Image source: Masantonio

#11

Pool covers. It’s like being wrapped in a bedsheet underwater. You cannot get free and you cannot scream for help. Once you’re in the only way to get out is to be incredibly lucky and get free or have faith that someone saw or heard you fall in and hope that they get you in time.

It’s a lengthy, terrifying, death that’s completely avoidable.

Image source: Dominic7o, Michael Coghlan

#12

Not getting enough sleep

Image source: thelittleweido, Pixabay

#13

Moose

Image source: Donut_Different, Pixabay

#14

Poor fitness levels.

There are so many things that go wrong with the human body later in life based on activity levels throughout midlife.

Additionally, this has nothing to do thinness. People of all sizes should strive to exercise appropriately to their ability and life situation.

Image source: ncguthwulf

#15

Getting into a car is one of the riskiest things we do on a daily basis.

Image source: notmyting, Taras Makarenko

#16

Voting without doing any research

Image source: jackfaire

#17

Getting in and out of the shower/bath. One slip can be all it takes to sustain some very serious injuries.

Image source: xfalinex

#18

News edited for us. when i was growing up i could read what was said. now al that is found is an opinion

Image source: FarnkJ

#19

Sitting all day long

Image source: anon

#20

Ai algorithms and deep fake technologies. It can be use for far more nefarious things than creating videos about three presidents arguing about videogames.

Image source: Hogwarts_Earth2

#21

Bison. Just go to Yellowstone, grab some popcorn, find a tourist route and watch. You’ll see.

Image source: Spraynpray89, Nicolas Petit

#22

Social media, espocially if you don’t turn off notifications

Image source: JRed37f5

#23

Alone baby wild-animals. You many think they are alone but most of time mama is nearby.

Image source: SuvenPan

#24

A patch of calm, smooth ocean between sections that look rough.

Image source: Otherwise_Window, Josh Sorenson

#25

Staying with a crazy person because they are hot/the sex is good

Image source: Akademik-L

#26

Black ice. It seems harmless, because it’s invisible, but deadly.

Image source: Comprehensive_Run453

#27

Playing with a blue ringed octopus.

Image source: illessen, Saspotato

#28

Distracted driving

Image source: KermitTheArgonian

#29

Breathing in cinnamon.

Image source: ThiccSchnitzel37

#30

Staying up all night. Humans are not nocturnal and it can really take a toll on your mental health long term.

Image source: brandinho5

#31

Colorful and pretty wildlife you’re unfamiliar with.

If you wouldn’t eat a berry you’re unfamiliar with, why would you pick up an animal you’re unfamiliar with?

Image source: sketchysketchist, George Lebada

#32

Always threatening to fight people. If you’re first go to is to threaten to fight someone. You may actually come across someone who severely hurts you. Also you look like trash always threatening to fight people

Image source: CriticalSearch1289

#33

Coconuts. You are 20X more likely to get killed by a falling coconut than a shark!

Image source: JonnyRottensTeeth, esrageziyor

#34

Garage springs and hippos

Image source: EmbraceTheCorn, Malcolm Macgregor

#35

The home. 100% of household accidents happen in or around the home.

Stairs. my serious answer is stairs. I’ve fallen down a lot of them in my day and can confirm they are dangerous.

Image source: TheCoolerL, Tranmautritam

#36

Giving honey to an infant

Image source: artifact986

#37

Oil painting in a closed studio

Image source: Bennettt1, Маргарита Константинова

#38

Sunbathing

Image source: Effective-Phase-5012

#39

Eating too much sugar.

Image source: Odd-Quarter7878

#40

Not boiling dried kidney beans long enough.

Image source: nucleararsehole, ajay_suresh

