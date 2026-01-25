“Daddy’s Girl”: Harper Beckham Breaks Silence Following Brooklyn’s Explosive Attack On Parents

As Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive six-page statement accusing his parents of manipulation and inappropriate behavior continues to dominate headlines, attention has recently shifted to the one Beckham who had yet to be pulled into the public fallout.
On January 24, the 14-year-old Harper Beckham, resurfaced on social media with a subtle post that avoided the controversy entirely.
While the aspiring chef doubled down on his estrangement from David and Victoria Beckham, Harper’s low-key move was widely interpreted as her first visible response since the family drama erupted.
Harper Beckham returned to Instagram with a post celebrating brother Romeo Beckham amid ongoing family drama
Image credits: Lia Toby/Getty Images
Harper reappeared on social media by reposting a video celebrating her older brother Romeo Beckham’s runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
The clip showed the 23-year-old walking for Willy Chavarria in oversized jeans, a black leather aviator jacket, a white button-up shirt, a black tie, and dark sunglasses, with his bleached blond hair completing the look.
Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage
While Harper’s account remains private, her Instagram Story was reposted by Romeo and later echoed by David.
Her story read, “Yet again!! Another amazing show x @romeobeckham @willychavarria.”
Victoria also showed support, writing, “Proud of you @romeobeckham.”
The timing of the post alone was enough to spark discussion, especially as Brooklyn’s scathing accusations against his parents are still unfolding.
Following Harper’s post, the social media sleuths shared divided reactions on the heated Beckham family drama
Image credits: Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/Getty Images
As soon as the detractors zeroed in on her post, many viewers framed her quiet return as either an act of loyalty or a deliberate refusal to engage.
“So she’s broken her silence by staying silent. Make that make sense,” one person commented.
“Getting bored of seeing this all over,” another added.
Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images
“Who cares? I’m fed up with hearing about their gatherings — it’s all PR oriented,” said a netizen.
Others saw Harper’s move as an attempt to stay neutral, especially given her age.
“Live your own life but forgive your parents someday,” one commenter wrote.
“Enough now, please. I’m sick of reading about these over-privileged people and their pathetic lives.”
The sources claimed Harper “misses” her brother, Brooklyn, even as the family avoids addressing the family fallout
Image credits: romeobeckham
While Harper has avoided addressing the controversy directly, a source close to the family revealed that Brooklyn “loves and misses” his youngest sibling.
The source further stated that he “wishes there was some way for him to see her without him seeing his parents.”
Image credits: davidbeckham
“They were really close – and Harper was close with Nicola – so for this drama to come between them is heartbreaking,” the source shared, per The Sun.
Reportedly, Harper also feels the same. Another insider shared that the teen “really misses her big brother and Nicola.”
Despite Harper’s congratulating her brother, Brooklyn’s statement continued to polarize the internet
Image credits: davidbeckham
Brooklyn’s Instagram post on January 19 laid out multiple allegations against David and Victoria, including claims that they controlled media narratives, undermined his marriage to Nicola Peltz, and prioritized “brand Beckham” over personal relationships.
Among the most controversial accusations was his claim that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance at his 2022 wedding. He alleged that her mother danced “very inappropriately” with him in front of guests.
Image credits: harperbeckham
“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote.
His accusations also garnered divided reactions online. Some detractors slammed him for turning against his family.
“Does he not think he wouldn’t be where he is if it wasn’t for his mum and dad’s money?” one user asked.
“If it weren’t for his father’s surname, Brooklyn would be a nobody,” another wrote, calling his public statements “unacceptable.”
Image credits: romeobeckham
Others supported his claims, adding, “It’s always the eldest that has to bear the brunt when they try to stop the cycle. Keep going, Brooklyn.”
For now, the Beckhams appear to be avoiding the drama directly, as none of the family members has released an official statement yet.
“Harper won’t speak against her parents she’s too much of a daddy’s girl,” one netizen wrote
