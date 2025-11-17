“Happy Tongue Out Dog Series”: I Took 12 Photos Of Dogs, And Here’s The Result

by

Tongues Out – Series 1 (an original 12-picture series)

From a single Labrador to a pair of Red Wheaton Basset Fauve de Bretagne dogs, I celebrate dogs having fun through my photography.

I’m Chris Miller, and I’m a leading UK dog photographer with a passion for capturing the true personality of every dog I photograph. Using only natural light in the dog’s familiar surroundings, I often end up with a few outtakes. Every session results in these funny and whimsical moments, which I absolutely love to capture and share. I feel incredibly privileged to photograph dogs, and I strongly believe that each dog deserves to have their story told through photography.

More info: millersimage.com | twitter.com | Instagram

#1 “Tongue Out Duffy” – Cavapoo Puppy

#2 “Tongue Out Pippa” – Working Cocker Spaniel

#3 “Tongue Out Bailey” – Brown Sprockapoo

#4 “Tongue Out Brosie And Tootsie” – Dachshunds

#5 “Tongue Out Luna” – German Shepherd

#6 “Tongue Out Alfie” – White Jackapoo Puppy

#7 “Tongue Out Blanche Deveraux” – Basset Fauve De Bretagne Red Wheaton

#8 “Tongue Out Dottie” – Black Schnauzer

#9 “Tongue Out Pip” – Black And White Roan Cockapoo

#10 “Tongue Out Harvey” – Chocolate Labrador

#11 “Tongue Out Khaos” – Fox Red Labrador

#12 “Tongue Out Diesel” – Black Patterdale Cross Border Terrier

