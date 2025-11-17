“Happy Tongue Out Dog Series”: I Took 12 Photos Of Dogs, And Here’s The Result

Tongues Out – Series 1 (an original 12-picture series)
From a single Labrador to a pair of Red Wheaton Basset Fauve de Bretagne dogs, I celebrate dogs having fun through my photography.
I’m Chris Miller, and I’m a leading UK dog photographer with a passion for capturing the true personality of every dog I photograph. Using only natural light in the dog’s familiar surroundings, I often end up with a few outtakes. Every session results in these funny and whimsical moments, which I absolutely love to capture and share. I feel incredibly privileged to photograph dogs, and I strongly believe that each dog deserves to have their story told through photography.
More info: millersimage.com | twitter.com | Instagram
#1 “Tongue Out Duffy” – Cavapoo Puppy
#2 “Tongue Out Pippa” – Working Cocker Spaniel
#3 “Tongue Out Bailey” – Brown Sprockapoo
#4 “Tongue Out Brosie And Tootsie” – Dachshunds
#5 “Tongue Out Luna” – German Shepherd
#6 “Tongue Out Alfie” – White Jackapoo Puppy
#7 “Tongue Out Blanche Deveraux” – Basset Fauve De Bretagne Red Wheaton
#8 “Tongue Out Dottie” – Black Schnauzer
#9 “Tongue Out Pip” – Black And White Roan Cockapoo
#10 “Tongue Out Harvey” – Chocolate Labrador
#11 “Tongue Out Khaos” – Fox Red Labrador
#12 “Tongue Out Diesel” – Black Patterdale Cross Border Terrier
