I Illustrate My Life With Two Rescue Dogs, And Here Are My Best 19 Comics

I wanted to start a comic in 2020 that would help to make people smile. After chewing over ideas, I settled on a comic about my two rescue dogs. After a few more months of chewing over designs and ideas, I finally got started in December after being quarantined for covid. It took a bit longer for me to get my footing, but I think I finally got myself situated.
Each comic is drawn on paper, inked, then imported into Photoshop for cleanup and coloring. All of the events are inspired by the pups, with me recently starting to add photos at the end of the comics to show their antics.
I offer y’all the more recent comics. Please, enjoy and offer feedback. I put the comic on Webtoon, Tapas, Instagram, Tumblr, and Reddit. If you want to see any of the older ones that were all still in black and white, you can visit Dogs Love Bacon. Thank you!
More info: webtoons.com | Instagram | tapas.io | tumgir.com
