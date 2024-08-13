Why Kelly Ripa Has Been Missing from Live with Kelly and Mark This Week

It’s a question that’s on everyone’s mind this week: Where has Kelly Ripa been?
The morning routine of loyal Live with Kelly and Mark viewers was shaken up starting Monday, August 5. Kelly Ripa has been notably absent from the show all week.
While Ripa’s fans are eager for her return, they’ve had to adjust to a series of temporary co-hosts joining Mark Consuelos. Live‘s announcer Deja Vu started the week alongside Consuelos, followed by Jane Krakowski on Tuesday, August 6, and Deja came back to co-host again on Wednesday, August 7.
Kelly Ripa Absent This Week
On Thursday, August 8, Maria Menounos joined Mark Consuelos on the set. During the episode, the two engaged in a heartwarming conversation with guest John Stamos.
Stamos and Menounos reminisced about their longtime friendship. Stamos even shared a delightful tidbit:
I have a funny story about you I don’t think you know about.
The Reason Behind Ripa’s Absence
The burning question remains: Why is Kelly Ripa absent?
A source within the production hinted that Mark Consuelos would be working with several guest hosts throughout the week, including Deja Vu, Maria Menounos, and Jenny Mollen.
On Wednesday, Ripa addressed her absence directly through her Instagram story. She shared her excitement and honor about joining the illustrious 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Ripa’s Honorable Mention
This weekend at Disneyland, Ripa and other notable personalities will be awarded as Disney Legends. This acknowledgment adds another feather to her already decorated cap.
As for Live with Kelly and Mark, it continues to bring fresh content to its audience every weekday. To catch upcoming episodes and see who might guest-host next, delve into their website for local listings.
