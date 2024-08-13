Why Kelly Ripa Has Been Missing from Live with Kelly and Mark This Week

by

It’s a question that’s on everyone’s mind this week: Where has Kelly Ripa been?

The morning routine of loyal Live with Kelly and Mark viewers was shaken up starting Monday, August 5. Kelly Ripa has been notably absent from the show all week.

While Ripa’s fans are eager for her return, they’ve had to adjust to a series of temporary co-hosts joining Mark Consuelos. Live‘s announcer Deja Vu started the week alongside Consuelos, followed by Jane Krakowski on Tuesday, August 6, and Deja came back to co-host again on Wednesday, August 7.

Kelly Ripa Absent This Week

On Thursday, August 8, Maria Menounos joined Mark Consuelos on the set. During the episode, the two engaged in a heartwarming conversation with guest John Stamos.

Why Kelly Ripa Has Been Missing from Live with Kelly and Mark This Week

Stamos and Menounos reminisced about their longtime friendship. Stamos even shared a delightful tidbit: I have a funny story about you I don’t think you know about.

The Reason Behind Ripa’s Absence

The burning question remains: Why is Kelly Ripa absent?

A source within the production hinted that Mark Consuelos would be working with several guest hosts throughout the week, including Deja Vu, Maria Menounos, and Jenny Mollen.

On Wednesday, Ripa addressed her absence directly through her Instagram story. She shared her excitement and honor about joining the illustrious 2024 class of Disney Legends at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Why Kelly Ripa Has Been Missing from Live with Kelly and Mark This Week

Ripa’s Honorable Mention

This weekend at Disneyland, Ripa and other notable personalities will be awarded as Disney Legends. This acknowledgment adds another feather to her already decorated cap.

As for Live with Kelly and Mark, it continues to bring fresh content to its audience every weekday. To catch upcoming episodes and see who might guest-host next, delve into their website for local listings.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Castle Interview: Seamus and Juliana Dever Discuss Monday’s All-New “Under Fire”
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2014
How to Watch Legends of Tomorrow Episodes Online
3 min read
May, 3, 2018
Kendall Jenner’s Surprising Discovery on Gerry Turner’s Phone in The Kardashians Preview
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2024
A Phenomenal Collection of Digital Art Star Wars Vehicles from Adam Kop
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2017
Five Great Movies That Had Awful TV Show Adaptations
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2021
Days of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers for August 12-16: Weddings, Drama, and Intrigue
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.