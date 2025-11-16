Person Online Wanted To Know “What Is The Best Response To ‘Why Are You Still Single?’” And 30 People Gave Their Suggestions

There is a pressure from society that after school you need to go to college, then you need to get a good job, you need to have a car and a house and let’s not forget your social life as well. Besides having friends you need to be in a relationship because how else will you create a family and have kids?

But the younger generation are liberating themselves from these expectations and data shows that more people are choosing to stay single. There was even a study going viral which claimed that the happiest group of people are single women. 

Sadly, that doesn’t mean that the expectation isn’t there and people are annoyingly asked “Why are you still single?” That’s not a very tactical question to ask so you can allow yourself to not go into detail and give one of the answers people on Reddit give the curious cats who stick their noses into their business.

#1

In France we say, “Mieux vaut être seul que mal accompagné” which means “Better alone than in bad company”

Image source: Bobbyballs, Andrei!

#2

Best one I’ve heard lately:

“Supply-chain issues.”

Image source: ThePrimeRibDirective, runran

#3

“Because my goal isn’t to be in a relationship, it’s to be in the *right* relationship.”

Image source: AmIbiGuy_420, Tambako The Jaguar

#4

When my sister got married, my niece, 17, asked me, “How does it feel to be the only one of your siblings not married?”

I simply replied, “Well, unlike them I have standards.” Her father, my brother, was right there :)

Image source: JMCatron, Kyle James

#5

Just lucky, I guess!

Image source: malachai926, Timothy Neesam

#6

Go full on Cher from Clueless: “you see how picky I am about my shoes, and they only go on my feet!”

Image source: FifiLaFifi

#7

The voices in my head tend to get jealous very easily

Image source: generictrashlady, threephin

#8

My response last time was “How are you *not*?”

Image source: anon, Chris Fithall

#9

I am single by choice… Their choice but still.

Image source: TheNukex, Judith Jackson

#10

“Why do you care?”

Image source: Flashy_War2097, Ben+Sam

#11

To tolerate me would require a skill level not yet reached by any mortal being.

Image source: SquirtleOfHyrule

#12

I’d rather be single than pretend to be happy in a fake relationship.

Image source: mwdh20, Wyatt Fisher

#13

Your mom says she wants no strings attached

Image source: Hugh_manateerian, Personal Creations

#14

Because having another adult who has any say in the course of my adult life is obnoxious 🤣😅

Image source: HouseMDeezNuts, Ben Chun

#15

I had one of the groomsmen in the wedding I was in last year ask me that question, after I told him I wasn’t in a rush, his buddy behind him reminded him that he was thrice divorced

Edit: for context I’m 26 M and he was in his late 30’s

Image source: benzguy95, Paul Sableman

#16

Because I learn from my mistakes

Image source: Danger_Mouse_101, Michael Pollak

#17

„What do you think?“

It’s like the uno reverse card, they asked a potentially uncomfortable question now they gotta answer it themselves.

Image source: rekcuzfpok, GhostLightStickers

#18

I think the best response is “because I am prioritising my mental health right now” and it being true.

Image source: arkofjoy

#19

I value my freedom too much.

Image source: LucyVialli

#20

Because you’re taken

Image source: the_bassist_dumbass

#21

I just hate people.

Image source: UntilTmrw, Dustin Moore

#22

Who the f**k are you? Get the hell out of my house!

Image source: Buleflavoredpickle, Rapid Spin

#23

All the men where I live want kids!

I do not.

Image source: Val41795, Virginia State Parks

#24

Because there are so many people like you.

Image source: anon, Thomas Quine

#25

Because making an album is too much work.

Image source: Mynop, Corey Balazowich

#26

I have the social skills of a spoon

Image source: Its-Slammin, gfpeck

#27

“Because I’m not looking for a partner right now.”

Image source: MoguoTheMoogle, Best Picko

#28

Are you blind

Look at me

Image source: nukemgames, Mirko Tobias Schäfer

#29

So that you don’t feel left out.

Image source: Herdzikberg, liebeslakritze

#30

Because my dating pool is significantly smaller than yours, Samantha

Image source: anon, JD Hancock

