50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

If you’ve been a reader for a long time, you know our love for pet photos. You also know we have a special place in our hearts for soul-healing images of furry critters finding new homes.
So much so that we’ve done monthly features for you to enjoy. Like previous pieces, this edition will feature newly adopted kitties and pups. Some are 14-week-old strays, while others are seniors. But every single one of them has the same adorable look on their faces.
Enjoy scrolling; hopefully, this list brings you good vibes today.
#1 Just Adopted A 12 Year Old Cat
Image source: Natsadventures
#2 Just Adopted This Beautiful Girl Today From The Animal Shelter
Image source: Disastrous-Machine10
#3 Adopted A Senior Pup
Image source: freerange_chicken
#4 My Female Cat Adopted My New Kittens On Day One
Image source: Seungkwans_carpet
#5 We Rescued 6 Cats/Kittens From The Euth List!
Image source: PinkyAmethyst
#6 I Adopted A Dog
Image source: Mirror429
#7 This Is Thor
Image source: myusernamex100pre
#8 I Am Adopting A 17 Year Old Kitty This Month And I’m So Excited!
Image source: getchocolatewasted
#9 Moved To Charlotte A Few Months Ago (Loving Everything But The Drivers) But Wanted To Adopt A Dog
Image source: Dudeman5566
#10 We Just Adopted This Little Girl From The Shelter. Please Help Us Name Her!
Image source: Helmingas
#11 I Just Adopted My First Kitten
Image source: DJArcanist
#12 Adopted My First Cat
Image source: gayifer
#13 Dog Adoption
Image source: Technical_Boot_5380
#14 Adopted Dog From Shelter
Image source: Frequent-Dentist-444
#15 Found This Cat Last Week She Won’t Stop Staring At Me. Decided To Adopt Her
Image source: A_moist_fart
#16 It Finally Got Me
Image source: Certain_Rip7413
#17 I Adopted My First Dog
Image source: dsirena
#18 Adopted Two New Kitties From Catcon! Meet Suki And Jiji, They Are Sisters/Littermates
Image source: antheiafae
#19 Meet Our New Rescue 🥰
Image source: arveewhere
#20 First Time Adopter – Have I Done The Right Thing By This Dog?
Image source: thedeadlysin666
#21 Adopting My First Kitten
Image source: elenaagrande12
#22 Adopted The Most Un-Husky Dog Ever
Image source: momofmonsters99
#23 My Cat’s Mugshot Before Adopting Him
Image source: FeralWife1989
#24 Adopted This Pretty Girl From A Reptile Rescue At An Exotic Animals Expo Yesterday. She’s A Sweet Girl!
Image source: Restingwitchfacex
#25 Myself & My Partner Adopted Our First Cat Yesterday!
Image source: xJam3zz07
#26 Never Like Cats Until My Wife Bullied Me Into Adopting One And Now We Have This Little Skitzo. He’s Now My Best Friend. My Good Time Boy. My Wifes Jealous
Image source: darthpyro27
#27 Took In A New Baby
Image source: paisleyviolet
#28 Adopted This Little Guy Today. Everyone Meet Dave
Image source: sova_77
#29 His Name Is Money, But I Don’t Like That, Any Suggestions? My Friend Just Adopted It 1 Week Ago And Had To Study Abroad, So Now I’m Stuck With It (Just Kidding, He’s Cute Af)
Image source: cuutebella
#30 My Mom Took Matters Into Her Own Hands And Rescued This 3 Year Old Girl From A Neglecful Home
Image source: crochetinggoth
#31 We Adopted Our Pup’s Birth Mom Today :) Now We Have 2 Goldens!
Image source: ericaferrica
#32 Just Adopted This Baby Today And We’re Obsessed
Image source: Bpartyof4
#33 I Adopted This Dog, Any Suggestions For A Name?
Image source: Miri_Petite626
#34 My New Cat Ugh I Love Her
Image source: egzovreezi
#35 Just Adopted This Handsome Man, Newt
Image source: nataliemitchxo
#36 First Day I Adopted Him
Image source: mdidko9
#37 Adopted An Orange Cat Without Knowing She Was Pregnant. Now I Have 2 Orange Cats Sharing Only One Braincell
Image source: fruitflies666
#38 Found This Weirdo Under My Shed
Image source: Wipe_face_off_head
#39 Coming Home From The Shelter Yesterday And Today
Image source: purrsnickity
#40 The Cat I Just Adopted
Image source: girlinanemptyroom
#41 We Adopted Rosa And We Believe She Is Happy Now (Former Breeding Dog)
Image source: ronca-cp
#42 Recently Adopted A Sonar Dog, Here She Is!
Image source: Agf113
#43 I Just Adopted Miss Myla From The Animal Shelter Is She A Calico ?
Image source: nachoaveragefoodie
#44 From The Pound To Us. Welcome Home
Image source: Rough_Ad7870
#45 Adopted A Year Old Belgian Malinois
Image source: Bobsilver11
#46 Update: I Adopted A Chi Mix
Image source: Inkedbycarter_
#47 Rescue/Adopt The Dog
Image source: _matchapple
#48 The Shelter Said She Was A Border Collie
Image source: Flobee76
#49 What Kind Of Dog Did I Adopt? We Have Absolutely No Idea
Image source: stuntpilot21
#50 Here’s My New Adopted Dog! I Need Your Help Picking The Perfect Name. What Do You Think He Should Be Called?
Image source: inlovewithmeee
#51 I Adopted A Free Puppy 🐶
Follow Us