50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

by

If you’ve been a reader for a long time, you know our love for pet photos. You also know we have a special place in our hearts for soul-healing images of furry critters finding new homes. 

So much so that we’ve done monthly features for you to enjoy. Like previous pieces, this edition will feature newly adopted kitties and pups. Some are 14-week-old strays, while others are seniors. But every single one of them has the same adorable look on their faces. 

Enjoy scrolling; hopefully, this list brings you good vibes today. 

#1 Just Adopted A 12 Year Old Cat

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Natsadventures

#2 Just Adopted This Beautiful Girl Today From The Animal Shelter

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Disastrous-Machine10

#3 Adopted A Senior Pup

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: freerange_chicken

#4 My Female Cat Adopted My New Kittens On Day One

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Seungkwans_carpet

#5 We Rescued 6 Cats/Kittens From The Euth List!

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: PinkyAmethyst

#6 I Adopted A Dog

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Mirror429

#7 This Is Thor

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: myusernamex100pre

#8 I Am Adopting A 17 Year Old Kitty This Month And I’m So Excited!

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: getchocolatewasted

#9 Moved To Charlotte A Few Months Ago (Loving Everything But The Drivers) But Wanted To Adopt A Dog

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Dudeman5566

#10 We Just Adopted This Little Girl From The Shelter. Please Help Us Name Her!

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Helmingas

#11 I Just Adopted My First Kitten

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: DJArcanist

#12 Adopted My First Cat

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: gayifer

#13 Dog Adoption

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Technical_Boot_5380

#14 Adopted Dog From Shelter

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Frequent-Dentist-444

#15 Found This Cat Last Week She Won’t Stop Staring At Me. Decided To Adopt Her

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: A_moist_fart

#16 It Finally Got Me

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Certain_Rip7413

#17 I Adopted My First Dog

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: dsirena

#18 Adopted Two New Kitties From Catcon! Meet Suki And Jiji, They Are Sisters/Littermates

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: antheiafae

#19 Meet Our New Rescue 🥰

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: arveewhere

#20 First Time Adopter – Have I Done The Right Thing By This Dog?

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: thedeadlysin666

#21 Adopting My First Kitten

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: elenaagrande12

#22 Adopted The Most Un-Husky Dog Ever

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: momofmonsters99

#23 My Cat’s Mugshot Before Adopting Him

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: FeralWife1989

#24 Adopted This Pretty Girl From A Reptile Rescue At An Exotic Animals Expo Yesterday. She’s A Sweet Girl!

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Restingwitchfacex

#25 Myself & My Partner Adopted Our First Cat Yesterday!

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: xJam3zz07

#26 Never Like Cats Until My Wife Bullied Me Into Adopting One And Now We Have This Little Skitzo. He’s Now My Best Friend. My Good Time Boy. My Wifes Jealous

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: darthpyro27

#27 Took In A New Baby

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: paisleyviolet

#28 Adopted This Little Guy Today. Everyone Meet Dave

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: sova_77

#29 His Name Is Money, But I Don’t Like That, Any Suggestions? My Friend Just Adopted It 1 Week Ago And Had To Study Abroad, So Now I’m Stuck With It (Just Kidding, He’s Cute Af)

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: cuutebella

#30 My Mom Took Matters Into Her Own Hands And Rescued This 3 Year Old Girl From A Neglecful Home

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: crochetinggoth

#31 We Adopted Our Pup’s Birth Mom Today :) Now We Have 2 Goldens!

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: ericaferrica

#32 Just Adopted This Baby Today And We’re Obsessed

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Bpartyof4

#33 I Adopted This Dog, Any Suggestions For A Name?

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Miri_Petite626

#34 My New Cat Ugh I Love Her

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: egzovreezi

#35 Just Adopted This Handsome Man, Newt

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: nataliemitchxo

#36 First Day I Adopted Him

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: mdidko9

#37 Adopted An Orange Cat Without Knowing She Was Pregnant. Now I Have 2 Orange Cats Sharing Only One Braincell

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: fruitflies666

#38 Found This Weirdo Under My Shed

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Wipe_face_off_head

#39 Coming Home From The Shelter Yesterday And Today

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: purrsnickity

#40 The Cat I Just Adopted

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: girlinanemptyroom

#41 We Adopted Rosa And We Believe She Is Happy Now (Former Breeding Dog)

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: ronca-cp

#42 Recently Adopted A Sonar Dog, Here She Is!

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Agf113

#43 I Just Adopted Miss Myla From The Animal Shelter Is She A Calico ?

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: nachoaveragefoodie

#44 From The Pound To Us. Welcome Home

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Rough_Ad7870

#45 Adopted A Year Old Belgian Malinois

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Bobsilver11

#46 Update: I Adopted A Chi Mix

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Inkedbycarter_

#47 Rescue/Adopt The Dog

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: _matchapple

#48 The Shelter Said She Was A Border Collie

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: Flobee76

#49 What Kind Of Dog Did I Adopt? We Have Absolutely No Idea

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: stuntpilot21

#50 Here’s My New Adopted Dog! I Need Your Help Picking The Perfect Name. What Do You Think He Should Be Called?

50 Heartwarming Photos Of Lovable Pets Finding A New Home (August Edition)

Image source: inlovewithmeee

#51 I Adopted A Free Puppy 🐶

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Steampunk-Style Masks That I Made
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Woman Notices A Fancy Moth In Her Backyard, Turns Out It’s The Cosmoth
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Night two of The Voice season 12 battles
Night Two of The Voice Season 12 Battles, Plus a Night 3 Sneak Peek!
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2017
Hey Pandas, Show A Picture Of Your Rescue Animal (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Photographer Photographs Frogs Like You’ve Never Seen Before (37 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Broken The Law And What Was It? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.