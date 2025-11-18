GQ’s 1995 List Of “Overrated” Pop Culture Is Hilariously Roasted 30 Years Later

A GQ magazine article from the 1990s titled The 1995 Overrated List has amused people after being posted on Reddit on Saturday (June 1), as many users agreed that the list failed to predict which things would remain popular many years later.
The list contains “81 people, places, and things utterly unworthy of the praise and respect they’d received.”
“Twelve months have gone by, and suffice to say, there’s still a lot of mediocrity and outright crap out there that’s getting a free ride. But not here,” the magazine warned.
Mentioned in the list were gender ambiguity, mangoes, wood-burning pizza ovens, “telling it like it is,” digitized family albums, and every Broadway musical since Evita.
However, there were a few other items that specifically caught Redditors’ attention.
Many people roasted the magazine’s selection of “overrated” things, including the prefix “cyber”
One of them was the prefix “cyber.” While it’s true that its close cousin, virtual, has surpassed that word in popularity, we’re still speaking about “cyberspace” to refer to everything that the Internet has to offer, including photos of retro magazines.
Björk, also mentioned on the list, received a Grammy nomination last year for her tenth studio album, Fossora
Then, there was the mention of singer Björk. Two decades after the GQ issue was published, the Icelandic singer was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time.
In 2022, Björk released Fossora, her tenth album, which earned her a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys.
The White Power Ranger was among the “overrated” things from 1995, a choice that many nostalgic individuals disagreed with
We also had the Power Ranger controversy. “They lost me at ‘White Power Ranger,'” lamented a Redditor.
“The White Ranger. Well, that didn’t age well,” wrote another.
If you watched the popular franchise during the 1990s, you’ll recall that Tommy Oliver, the longest-serving Power Ranger, was behind the Green and later White Ranger masks during the six seasons of the series.
“Bill Gates’ electrofitted bunker home,” which contained many elements from today’s smart homes, was also on the controversial list
Another item that didn’t age well was “Bill Gates’ electrofitted bunker home.” GQ may have found it freaky, but it could be argued that the Microsoft founder‘s futuristic 1990s mansion set the stage for modern high-tech homes.
Peter Bohlin, one of the architects who designed the 66,000-square-foot property, said in 1995 that Gates “wished the technology to be as invisible as possible.”
Each room in the mansion has a touchpad to control lighting, temperature, and music.
“First thing, as you come in, you’ll be presented with an electronic pin to clip to your clothes,” the tech billionaire explained thirty years ago in his book, The Road Ahead.
“The electronic pin you wear will tell the house who and where you are, and the house will use this information to try to meet and even anticipate your needs.”
Gates also speculated that cameras might eventually replace the pins, creating a customized atmosphere using facial recognition.
“A decade from now,” he wrote, “access to the millions of images and all the other entertainment opportunities I’ve described will be available in many homes and will certainly be more impressive than those I’ll have when I move into my house in late 1996.”
Surprisingly, lattes were also criticized thirty years ago
Additionally, there were “lattes”—the skilled barista at your local coffee shop would have a field day with that one—anyone dubbed “the Sexiest Man Alive”—many still expect to see which handsome Hollywood face People will celebrate each year—and, more surprisingly, “virtual reality.”
“Virtual reality” appeared on the GQ selection along with “digitized family albums”
Read GQ’s The 1995 Overrated List below:
People agreed that the list of “overrated” things aged quite poorly
