Hannah Simone: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Hannah Simone
August 3, 1980
London, England
46 Years Old
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Who Is Hannah Simone?
Hannah Simone is a British-Canadian actress and television personality known for her distinctive style and dynamic on-screen presence. Her multicultural background enriches her diverse acting roles and hosting work.
She gained widespread recognition for her breakout portrayal of Cece Parikh on the beloved Fox sitcom New Girl. This role captivated audiences for seven seasons, establishing her comedic talent and appeal.
Early Life and Education
Education held a high priority in Hannah Simone’s family, with her father instilling its value from a young age. Born in London, she spent her early childhood in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, later attending various international schools across three continents.
She pursued higher education at the University of British Columbia, earning a BA in International Relations and Political Science. Simone later received a BA in Radio and Television Arts from Ryerson University.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to musician Jesse Giddings, Hannah Simone tied the knot in a private ceremony in July 2016 after dating for nearly four years. Their relationship first became public knowledge in 2014.
Simone welcomed their son in early August 2017, with whom she shares a private family life with Giddings.
Career Highlights
Hannah Simone’s breakthrough piece was her role as Cece Parekh in the Fox sitcom New Girl, which ran from 2011 to 2018. Her portrayal of the sharp-witted model resonated with global audiences across 146 episodes.
Before her acting success, Simone built a prominent career as a Canadian television host and VJ for MuchMusic. She also co-hosts “The Mess Around,” a New Girl rewatch podcast with Lamorne Morris.
Signature Quote
“I’m a multi-ethnic person so I think most people are surprised by any part of the puzzle. My father is Indian, my mother is half German-Italian and half Greek-Cypriot.”
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