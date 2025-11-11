Matching Animal Plates That Need To Be Combined To See The Whole Picture

by

Some dishes and tableware give it all away. Hand painted picture of a giraffe? They let you see it all in one go. But London-based China artist Yvonne Ellen has a more modest philosophy: her hand painted, bone China pieces never reveal everything. Want to see the entire mongoose? You’ll have to get both the plate and the saucer dish!

Bone china, a soft-paste porcelain, has been defined as “ware with a translucent body containing a minimum of 30% of phosphate derived from animal bone and calculated calcium phosphate.” It is known for being particularly strong and chip resistant.

More info: Etsy | yvonneellen.com | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: fubiz)

 Check out Yvonne’s Etsy store!

