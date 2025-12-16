I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

Store-bought cards are fine, but there is nothing quite like receiving a hand-painted keepsake. I wanted to create something special this year that looks professional but is actually quite forgiving to paint.

I used my favorite extended points brushes (the long tips are a game changer for details!) and some pearl pigments to add that holiday sparkle. Here are 4 unique styles I came up with—from a misty forest to a shiny ornament. Grab your brushes, and let’s get festive!

Here is the final collection. They look complex, but they all start with simple shapes. Let’s start with the Shiny Bauble

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

You don’t need fancy tools for perfect circles. I just traced the inside of a tape roll!

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

I wetted the circle and dropped in Pearl Pink and Ruby Red. The “Extended Point” on my brush helped control the water flow so it didn’t spill over the edges

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

Adding the bow and some pine needles. The long tip of the brush acts like a rigger, allowing for long, unbroken lines

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

This one is my favorite because it uses masking fluid. I drew the snowflakes and trees with the fluid first. It protects the white paper from the paint

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

Then comes the scary part—covering everything in dark blue and indigo! It looks messy, but trust the process

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

The most satisfying part: peeling off the masking fluid to reveal the crisp white snow underneath. The contrast is instantly striking

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

For the forest, I used a “wet-on-wet” technique. I wetted the paper first, then dropped in green pigment. The key is not to stress about details—let the water spread the paint for you

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

Once the greens dried, I added the secret ingredient: Metallic Gold pigment. I painted a “hero tree” in gold to make the forest pop

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

For the wreath, I used the “Press & Lift” technique. You simply press the belly of the brush down and lift it up quickly. It creates a perfect leaf shape instantly—no drawing required

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

Finally, I tapped the brush handle to splatter some paint dots for an organic, festive texture. Then, write your Christmas message, and it’s all done!

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

And they are ready to be mailed! Which style would you try first?

I Decided To Hand-Paint My Christmas Cards This Year, And Here Are 4 Easy Ideas Even Beginners Can Try

If you’d like to see a complete list of all the materials I used or read the full tutorial, please check out my blog post on Fuumuui!

