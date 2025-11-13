I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

by

Hi, I’m Yulia. I’m an embroidery artist based in Cleveland, Ohio. I started embroidering a year and a half ago and fell in love with it right away. I’m inspired by nature and animals. 

In addition to original pieces, jewelry, and pet portraits, I also make custom ultrasound embroidery. You can find more of my work on Instagram and my Etsy shop. 

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#2

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#3

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#4

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#5

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#6

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#7

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#8

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#9

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#10

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#11

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#12

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#13

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#14

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#15

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#16

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#17

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#18

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#19

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#20

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#21

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#22

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#23

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#24

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#25

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#26

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#27

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#28

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#29

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#30

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#31

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#32

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#33

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#34

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#35

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#36

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#37

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#38

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#39

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#40

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

#41

I Started Embroidery A Year And A Half Ago And Fell In Love With It. Here Are My 41 Best Designs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Challenged Myself To Create A New Toy Story Photo Every Day For A Month
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Franklin & Bash 4.03 Review: “Love is the Drug”
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2014
Symmetrical Tattoos By Valentin Hirsch Find Perfect Balance Between Nature And Geometry
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Created A Vector Drawing Of My Favorit Character
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Females Bikers In Middle East
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Wheel Of Time Mat Cauthon recast
Why Mat Cauthon Will Be Recast In The Wheel Of Time Season 2
3 min read
May, 3, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.