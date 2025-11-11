Little Hamster Bartenders Serving Tiny Food and Drinks

by

Bars are already great places to be, but I’m sure they’d be a whole lot better if the bartenders were cute hamsters. And that’s exactly the world that Twitter user Kawanabesatou imagines when he comes home from his job as a graveyard caretaker – he takes cool photos of his pet hamsters as they tend the tiny bars in the miniature world he’s built for them.

We have no idea why these hamsters spend so much time in bars, but they are surprisingly well-done given their size. There are also bookstores and even a gravestone storefront in the cute photos as well.

There’s an entire industry dedicated to miniscule food and drinks that can be placed in tiny models or dollhouses and used for creative photo ideas. So if you’ve ever wanted to see a hamster eating sushi or having a beer, I guess you can cross that off your bucket list after checking this photo series.

More info: Twitter (h/t: kotaku)

Little Hamster Bartenders Serving Tiny Food and Drinks
