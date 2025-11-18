My Halloween Hay Bale Art To Brighten Your Day (12 New Pics)

by

Hi! My name is Jean Marie Smith. Halloween is coming! Every year I make hay bale art for a local non-profit’s Halloween event so the children have some fun art to view.

The kids love seeing the bales, especially this year. We created a salute to PBS Kids shows. My kids grew up watching PBS Kids shows and I treasure watching them now with my grandchildren.

I was able to sculpt and paint all of the vertical bales, but my daughter helped me with the horizontal bales this year. Rain kept me from working and I had limited time to sculpt and paint. I feared I wouldn’t get them all done in time. She was a blessing! I hope you enjoy seeing our work. It was a labor of love.

#1 Oscar The Grouch

#2 Elmo As Frankenstein’s Monster

#3 Purple Panda

#4 Cookie Monster And Pbs Kids Bales

#5 Donkey Hodie

#6 Jack O’lantern

#7 Nature Cat

#8 Pinkalicious

#9 Nature Cat

#10 Toothy Mcsquint

#11 Peterrific

#12 Pinkalicious And Peterrific

