Man Finds Out GF Has Money And Starts Expecting Her To Pay For His Kid, Gets Dumped

If you’ve ever had a dog, I’m sure you know why they’re considered man’s best friend. They’re cuddly, cute, loyal, loving and more than happy to be treated like your child. Sure, they might not grow up and be able to communicate in the same way that a human can, but there’s nothing wrong with considering your pup your fur baby.
Well, there shouldn’t be anything wrong with that. But one father was offended when his girlfriend made it clear that she would always prioritize her beloved dog over his son. Below, you’ll find the full story that the woman posted on Reddit seeking advice, as well as conversations with Jessica Shipman, COO and CMO of BlogPaws, and Chloe DiVita, CEO of BlogPaws!
Many people consider their pets to be family
But one dad was shocked to learn that his girlfriend would choose her dog over his son
Later, the author shared an update on the status of her relationship
The majority of pet owners consider their animals to be members of the family just as much as their human loved ones
Not everyone is an animal person, and not everyone has a desire to have children. So it can sometimes be difficult to convey to someone what it feels like to love a tiny creature with your entire heart, whether they’re a human baby or a puppy. But there’s no question that the bond you share with your little one can be incredibly strong, regardless of whether they’ll grow up to get an education and have a career or spend their days chasing a frisbee around the backyard.
In fact, a 2023 survey from the Pew Research Center found that 51% of pet owners consider their fur babies to be just as much a part of the family as a human member. Women are even more likely to consider their dogs and cats to be family members, as 57% reported that they do. And when it comes to lower income individuals and those living in urban areas, over 60% count their pets as family members.
62% of adults in the United States own pets, including 77% of those who live with a partner. It’s also no surprise that dogs are the most popular pets in America. Nearly half of all pet owners only have dogs. But not everyone is satisfied with how pets are treated, compared to humans. In fact, nearly a third of American pet owners believe that there is not enough emphasis on the wellbeing of our furry friends.
To learn more about why dog owners often consider their furry friends to be members of the family, we got in touch with Jessica Shipman, COO and CMO of BlogPaws. Jessica was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain the bond that so many of us share with our pets.
“The human-animal bond between people and their pets, including both dogs and cats, is not new, but we are finally starting to understand it. Organizations like HABRI are providing research and evidence to support the feeling behind the mentality that pets are family,” the expert says.
“It’s become more and more socially acceptable to define family by those who you choose to spend your life with”
Jessica also noted that the concept of family in general is changing. “We’re no longer physically bound to one geographical area with just our blood relatives. The world is opening up physically and digitally, and it’s become more and more socially acceptable to define family by those who you choose to spend your life with,” she explained. “Does that mean biological relatives are out completely? Of course not, but it’s opening up the door for family to include close friends and pets.”
“Our vocabulary is also changing. Pet lovers everywhere are calling themselves pet ‘parents’ rather than pet owners. In the eyes of the law in many places, pets are still property, but the word owner doesn’t effectively describe the relationship anymore,” Jessica added. “Similarly, terms like fur babies or fur kids are popping up indicating again the word pet isn’t doing the relationship justice.”
We were also curious about the differences between having a child and a pet. “Though there are similarities between the relationship someone has with their dog and their kid, they are definitely not the same,” the expert pointed out. “Both relationships begin with the other being dependent on you physically and financially. You help teach them how the world works. Then kids grow up. They become hopefully self sufficient adults who outlive you. Dogs stick around for their entire life. They give you everything they have for 10-13 years.”
“These relationships don’t cancel each other out or replace each other, but different people want different things,” Jessica added. “Some want one or the other. Some want both. And that’s okay!”
The expert also says that pet parents should consider having a saving funds for the care of their pets or investing in a pet insurance plan. “When we bring a pet into our lives, we become responsible for their well-being and that includes financial responsibility,” she noted. “Life can definitely happen and disrupt the best plans, so that’s why I’m thankful for organizations like the Colorado Pet Pantry provide resources to help alleviate financial strain and allow pet parents to put their funds towards what matters most.”
“I’m confident that the belief that pets are family will only continue to increase”
“Over the past ten years, the mentality that pets are family has dramatically increased. When I first came into the pet industry in 2013, I felt like I was fighting an uphill battle describing myself as a dog mom. I even got into a fight with a close friend about using the word ‘mom.’ Today, I’m surrounded by a community of people who feel the same way,” Jessica says.
She also noted that the industry itself is changing. “New products are being invented, designed, and marketed because people believe that pets are family. We’re seeing new product categories created around enrichment to help improve the human-animal bond and others like calming and anti-anxiety because we have more insight and connection to our pets than ever before,” Jessica added. “Based on my 11+ years in the pet space, I’m confident that the belief that pets are family will only continue to increase.”
Chloe DiVita, CEO of BlogPaws, also chimed in to the conversation to share her thoughts. “For anyone who considers their dog a family member, they’ll find more similarities between raising a dog and raising a child than differences,” she told Bored Panda.
“That’s not to say that some of the differences aren’t significant. The biggest difference is that raising a child is about taking care of them and teaching them what they need to know, so they can grow and be on their own,” Chloe shared. “Raising a dog is about guiding them and treating them like any other family member who needs support and attention to thrive, but they never grow out of that. Dogs need love, attention, training, and care their whole lives. And their whole life is spent looking to their people for all their needs. Dog lovers of the world only wish their lives could be longer.”
“On the surgery piece, it all depends on the type of surgery. Onyx’s surgeries ranged from $5k-$12k plus additional meds and follow ups. Putting money aside for emergency purposes plus having pet insurance can help with the burden of emergency situations that can run into the thousands of dollars,” the CEO explained.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right choice?
Many readers assured the woman that she had a right to prioritize her pet, and she joined in on the conversation
However, some readers disagreed with how the woman handled the situation
