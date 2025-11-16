My 20 New Calming 3D Landscapes Designed To Inspire Tranquility, Stillness, And A Meditative State

by

Back in 2020, I started a series of serene, dreamlike 3D landscapes designed to inspire tranquility, stillness, and a meditative state through their mesmerizing visuals.

Today, I am thrilled to share these new 20 pieces that embody the essence of serenity and calmness, inviting you to immerse yourselves in a world of visual meditation and tranquility.

If you’d love to see my other posts on Bored Panda, you can do that by clicking here and here!

More info: mo.design | Instagram | twitter.com | artstation.com | behance.net

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
