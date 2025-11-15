Hey Pandas, Tell Us Your Craziest Restaurant Story (Closed)

Explain an unusual, epic, bad or weird experience while dining out.
#1
Dennys near Kings Dominion in VA. I was a teen and accompanying my aunt, uncle, and cousins visiting from England. Waiter tries to seat us where the bottom fo the bench has been removed. We relocate and order. Time past. I kept saying it has been too long, those people who came in way later than us got their food and nobody is checking in. Uncle kept saying not to worry. Finally, the manager comes out and says he doesn’t know where the staff is, and he doesn’t have the ability to cook but will try. Uncle says yes (I questioned him.) 20 minutes, still no food. Manager said he didnt realize he said yes. Food comes out cold and the undersides (purposefully flipped) burnt. It was only then my uncle decided to leave for the Taco Bell across the street.
It was as bad as a group Red Robin dinner wheb I visited Seattle, I tagged along with. It included massive waits with water dripping onto my party, reaching over with smelly armpits to refill sprite into a water glass, hair in the food, and the party I was with was nasty, rude, white trash, but it was my friend’s boyfriends family and I was visiting her so I had to go along.
#2
My grandpa took me to a Mexican place on Cinco de Mayo (excuse my spelling skills) and the music was really loud and all the staff was singing super loudly to all the songs and I swear a had like a full on break down idk how these people could just sit there peacefully eating their food with the loud music. Like I was panic I am planning on getting some noise cancelling headphones and wearing them 24/7
