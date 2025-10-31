106 Halloween Fails That Put A Damper On The Spookiest Day Of The Year

by

A bad day that’s coming your way doesn’t care that it’s Halloween. Unfortunately, even when you’re in the spookiest of spirits, food poisoning or costume mishaps aren’t doing a rain check on you. Quite the opposite, actually — they’re going to hit you harder, making Halloween haunted in a completely new sense. 

Our Bored Panda team gathered many such instances below, in the spirit of the spookiest day of the year. It’s all just a scroll away!

But be warned — bad luck might be contagious. *Insert evil witch giggle here.*

#1 I Hit A Deer… While Dressed As A Deer. Happy Halloween

Image source: silliest_saint

#2 Threw A Halloween Party On Monday. This Is The Only Picture Of Me, Because 20 Minutes Before Everyone Showed, I Got Hit With The Worst Food Poisoning I’ve Ever Had In My Life

I spent the night huddled in bed with a plastic bowl to vomit in while 30-40 of my friends continued partying outside my door. Couldn’t even use my bathroom, because there was always a line of drunk people waiting to use it. I was looking forward to it all month.

Image source: Kgrail

#3 Bought This For Our Halloween Family Skeleton Setup Because It Looks Exactly Like My Sweet Dachshund. She Unexpectedly Passed The Next Day

Image source: ParrotParent

#4 Looking For Discounted Halloween Decorations… Nope

Image source: messynessynlenny

#5 This Pennywise Halloween Costume

Image source: Scoutingtn

#6 All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. Im The Only One To Go Through With It

Image source: Papa_Skittles

#7 Halloween Spider

Image source: jwone

#8 To Be The Mask For Halloween

Image source: mphetameme

#9 Oh That’s Funny

Image source: ThrillaRilla369

#10 Accidentally Let A Pumpkin From Halloween Rot In My Front Yard, And Now There’s A Pumpkin Vine That Won’t Stop Growing, What Should I Do?

Image source: dyslexic_pig

#11 Happy Halloween

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Halloween Is Ruined

Image source: Singular_Thought

#13 My Son Partied Too Hard At School Before Trick Or Treating

Lil guy ate too much pizza, cupcakes and candy at school, found him passed out on the sofa from a tummy ache while in costume when I got out of work at 6. time for sum Pepto…

Image source: SnowTaco4741

#14 Doing The Most With Halloween Costume

Image source: AfricaFactsZone

#15 Halloween Decoration My Mom Bought

Image source: LittleFluffer

#16 Ah Yes, My Favorite Halloween Tradition, The Christmas Tree

Image source: Glittering_Way_4132

#17 “Pyrex” Pie Dish Couldn’t Take The Heat…. Halloween Party In 2 Hours

Image source: USCplaya

#18 Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

Image source: MrNoodleIncident

#19 Bought My Brother A Gru Halloween Costume As A Joke. Who Designed This

Image source: ddzp1

#20 Happy Halloween Guys(This Is Supposed To Be Moon Knight)

Image source: susmansoulsfan

#21 I Wanted To Dress As ‘Cotton Candy’ For Halloween

Image source: Katica123

#22 Halloween Wig. I’m Going For A Kenny Rogers Vibe

Image source: rpalumbo7

#23 Carved Our Pumpkin A Bit Too Early This Year

Image source: Bearfootchickenpaw

#24 To Make A Halloween Cake

Image source: ouibuglet

#25 Finally Have My Own Place And Bought Candy For Halloween Only Had 2 Kids Come By

Image source: Kain9wolfy

#26 Tried To Make A “Stab Wound” For Halloween… And It Looks Like A Menstrual Pad

Image source: send_me_cats_

#27 I Did Not Do The Research On When To Plant Pumpkin Seeds For Halloween (21 July)

Image source: theprostitute

#28 How Many Years Bad Luck For Breaking My Bosses Hundred Year Old Mirror… In A Haunted Pub… On Halloween?

Image source: AnimatedPepe

#29 Another Year, Another Pumpkin That Won’t Make It To Halloween Night

Image source: You_Found_Goldbug

#30 I Wanted To Make A Cool Pumpkin For Halloween

Image source: yo301463

#31 When Your Halloween Costume Falls Right Into Your Lap

Image source: surroundedbyboysmell

#32 Spent 5 Hours Baking And Decorating Cupcakes For Halloween And Dropped Some On The Floor

Image source: typicaldragons

#33 Ordered A Power Ranger Costume Online For Halloween And Here’s What I Got

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#34 Two Women Let Their Dogs Pee And Jump On My Halloween Decorations. Then Let One Up On My Porch

Image source: GypsyNicks

#35 2 Adults Taking All The Halloween Candy

Image source: FreyjaTheMutt

#36 My Team Said We Were Dressing As Dominoes

Image source: reddit.com

#37 My Contribution To Tomorrow’s Halloween Treats At Work

Image source: Gacct

#38 My Halloween Costume Came Today

Image source: heyyitsbecs

#39 I Ordered Some Tights For Halloween Online. I Didn’t Check The Size And It Turns Out They Were A Bit Too Small

Image source: LambLegs

#40 October Thunderstorm, Before And After

Image source: KatintheCove

#41 Someone Ruined My Neighbour’s Kids’ Halloween Pumpkin They’ve Been Growing For Months And Months

Image source: vexillifer

#42 Buying 12 Cartons Of Eggs The Night Before Halloween

Image source: JSchade

#43 Bought 100 Dollars Worth Of Candy. Our Neighborhood We Recently Moved Into Does Not Do Trick Or Treating. Im Also In Costume And Decided To Walk Around, 2 Kids Looked At Me Like A Freak

Image source: Todokawa_Kaardo

#44 I Hate People Like This, Ruining Trick Or Treating For Everyone

Image source: Chasebowbowhuddy

#45 I Spent $200 On Full Size Candy To Be “That House” For Halloween. Only Had One Group Of Trick Or Treaters Come By So Far And It’s Almost 9pm

Image source: MissingEngineering

#46 I Spent 3 Weeks Making A Mask For My Office Halloween Contest And I Couldn’t Participate Because I Got Stuck In A Customer Meeting

Image source: Canibal-local

#47 Thought It Was My Lucky Day

4:30 am this morning heading out to work. Winds were blowing hard and last night was Halloween. It was dark and it was running to work late. Saw what appeared to be a dollar bill in the leaves. I grabbed it and picked it up. Didn’t feel right when I picked it up, but I took a quick glance and it looked like $100 bill. I put it in my pocket till I got to work.

Image source: Heads_or_tails4610

#48 Got Appendicitis On Halloween. Luckily We Caught It Early Before It Perforated So I’m Here To Live Another Day

Image source: Theatrekidluc

#49 My Stove Decided To Go As An Insurance Claim For Halloween

I had a grease fire when I was making potato chips and the oil overflowed. The fire was under the burner top and most of it was unreachable. The top would not come off, the firefighters that came couldn’t even get it to budge. Luckily the fire never spread and the damage is contained to the stove itself.

Image source: loki2002

#50 I Just Look Down At Self Checkout. I Thought People Were Looking At Me Weird Because Of My Halloween Shirt. That Wasn’t Why

Image source: SharingMyStorys

#51 Someone In My Neighborhood Got A Nice Surprise On November 1st

Image source: MisterIntrepid

#52 Great Start To My Halloween (Yes Those Are Worms)

Image source: Tylathenerd

#53 I Bought This Pallet Specifically For The “Blue” Middle Shade. Wasted My Money Because I Need It For My Halloween Costume

Image source: Admirable-Employee-7

#54 My Housemate Still Hasn’t Got Rid Of His Pumpkin From Halloween

Image source: dwarvencactus

#55 Manager Ignoring My Time Off Request That Was Approved

Over two months ago I requested time off for Halloween and it was approved the next day. Then earlier today next week’s schedule came out and I’m scheduled on Halloween. I wouldn’t be as mad if I didn’t make plan’s for Halloween but I did. Should I be as frustrated as I am and how should I approach this?

Image source: Broad_Friendship_858

#56 Hosted A Halloween Party And No One Showed Up

Sent a lot of invites and got everything decorated for absolutely no one to show up or bother giving me a heads up they weren’t coming or assured me they would come and bailed.

Image source: Chanclaphobia

#57 I Ironed On An Image Upside Down Because I’m Dumb. This Is For A Work Halloween Party In 7 Hours

Image source: thereaintshitcaptain

#58 I Didn’t Order Halloween Candy, So Why Is There A Razor Blade In My Chip

Image source: TheFapwizard

#59 The Only Picture My Drunk Boyfriend Got Of My Halloween Costume

Image source: harold_the_cat

#60 I Needed Some Edible Eyeballs For A Halloween Party Snack. These Were Inside A Larger Bag

Image source: Kalsifur

#61 Today I Learned That 99% Of The People At My Work Don’t Know Who Prison Mike Is, So I’m Just A Huge Loser In A Suit & Bandana For Halloween

Image source: schube93

#62 Ordered A Halloween Mask And This Is What I Received

Image source: stokedlad2020

#63 $60 “Professional” Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

Image source: enukez

#64 I Was So Excited To Try Coldstone’s Halloween Special

Image source: justaprimer

#65 Halloween… Not Quite

Image source: Absoluke2001

#66 My Partner And I Tried To Make A Gingerbread Cat For Halloween I Think Ours Is Spookier

Image source: youcantstopmilk

#67 Amazon Reviews For Realistic Masks Never Disappoint

Image source: Diligent-Many-2776

#68 My Girlfriend And I Made A Chocolate Haunted House. Happy Halloween

Image source: VanFlander

#69 Happy Halloween From Dunkin Donuts

Image source: FlexaPlexica

#70 What The Halloween Section Looks Like At The Walmart Near My House. Complete With P**p On The Floor And Wigs With Lollipops Stuck In Them

Image source: throwayay12220

#71 My 6 Year Old Came Home With This In His Trick Or Treat Bucket

Image source: El_Mec

#72 Took A 20 Dollar Uber Ride Each Way To Pick Up A Shirt For My Halloween Costume From Spencers. Guess What They Forgot To Do

Image source: reddit.com

#73 Bent My Last Sewing Machine Needle While Trying To Finish My Child’s Halloween Costume Last Minute

Image source: AngelFish2015

#74 Halloween Posts Have Started

Image source: dunwerking

#75 This Is The Third Time My Crown Has Fallen Off In A Year. This Time By Eating Halloween Candy

This is my first crown and the darn thing won’t stay on, this is the third time it’s fallen off in a year.

Image source: Asti_WhiteWhiskers

#76 Happy Halloween

Image source: ecentrichappiness

#77 Neighbor Wants Halloween Decorations Down Nov 1st

Image source: dudermcamerika

#78 Bought A Little Light Up Trinket For Halloween Today, Went To Put The Batteries In. The Springs Are Tack Welded On Too. So Can’t Be Fixed Easily

Image source: MrDOHC

#79 My Brother In Law Unironically Sharing This In The Family Chat After Everyone Shared Their Kids Halloween Photos

Image source: Hipster_Bumpus

#80 Working In Retail During Halloween Season Is The Worst

Image source: SpaceTruckin_InTime

#81 My Neighbors Have Put Up Their Christmas Lights, Just In Time For Halloween

I literally took this picture right before I posted this. This couple lives right across the street from me.
This isn’t all of the lights, BTW. Last Halloween they were sitting on a bench, with all the Christmas lights passing out candy to trick or treaters…and had them on every night until the end of the year.
If I had the money, I’d get a inflatable Santa and a Turkey. Put the turkey sitting on Santa holding a sign that says “Wait your turn, Old man”.

Image source: disturbednadir

#82 Woke Up This Morning To 6 Cops, A Fire Truck, And An Ambulance At My Door Because A Passing Car Was Concerned About The One Halloween Decoration I Neglected To Take Down

Image source: MahatmaBlondhi

#83 I Was Asked “Why Didn’t You Dress Up For Halloween?”

Image source: kelleehasclass

#84 Outstanding Window Display, Spirit Halloween

Image source: bleachedgrasshole

#85 My Friend’s Halloween Socks Came With Two Right Feet

Image source: weareallindanger

#86 Buying A Wig For Halloween

Image source: TheSoulOfTheRose

#87 Wife Made A Spooky Halloween Dinner. Result Was Slightly More Terrifying

Image source: wiseyoda

#88 Today Is Halloween. Woke Up To This

Image source: Tard_Slayer101

#89 I Stole A Hershey Bar From My Kid’s Halloween Candy

Image source: tlaquepaque0

#90 How To Remove A Stain On Pvc Fence Left By Cheap Halloween Decorations?

Image source: BarryDingel69

#91 I Was So Excited To Finally Be “That House.” I Got Zero Trick Or Treaters

Image source: krafty_katt

#92 There Is No Way Through This Maze My Kid Got Trick Or Treating Tonight

Image source: Benlikesfood2

#93 Got This While Trick Or Treating What Is It? It Smells Like A Dog Treat

Image source: SillylittleGh0st

#94 What The Hell Has Halloween Become For Kids These Days? What The Hell Is Wrong With People?

Image source: Nundercover

#95 We Were Supposed To Go As Bikers But He Didn’t Get The Memo

Image source: thugnyssa

#96 These Booklets That People Put In My Little Sister’s Halloween Bucket

Image source: SenecaRoll

#97 A Store In My Hometown Is Selling Used (And Emptied) Caskets As Halloween Decoration

Image source: NotAmericasSweethrt

#98 Aren’t They Supposed To Be The Halloween Experts?

Image source: meh-imnotgoodatthis

#99 Gave Out Full-Sized Candy Bars And Sodas And Only 5 People Trick-Or-Treated

Image source: bstrickland15

#100 Been Growing Pumpkins For Halloween Since March, This Is What I See Today When I Go To Finally Harvest. I’m Literally Crying Right Now

Image source: Demoncat999

#101 This Sticker My 4 Year Old Got At A Halloween Event For Children

Image source: Spencerisurdad

#102 Please Do Us All A Favor And Keep Your Little Snowflake At Home

Image source: mrimdman

#103 Somebody Stole My Pumpkin From My Front Porch

I didn’t have money to decorate for Halloween, so I bought a pumpkin to at least have something cute on the porch for when my family comes to see my new apartment. Fast forward, now they’re arriving today and I see someone stole it. (They at least left the little pumpkin)

Image source: greenpicklewater

#104 Was Taking Down Halloween Decorations When This Happened

Image source: A_Gaming_Nerdist

#105 We Also Received Propaganda While Trick Or Treating. This Was Like 20 Pages Long. Highlights Include Classic Hits Like Calling The Pope The Antichrist

Image source: froglipsmulligan

#106 Went From Partying On Halloween To Stuck On My Bathroom Floor Gasping For Air, Running A Low Grade Fever And Trying Not To Throw Up

I’ve actually been down with a cold for almost two weeks (weakened immune system), but started feeling a bit better on Halloween, and felt a lot better after drinking some red wine. I drank it because I heard it had antioxidants.

Image source: Sadblackcat666

Patrick Penrose
