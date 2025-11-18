School Principal Placed On Leave After Dancing With Mascot, One Father Says “It Was All Weird”

A high school principal has been put on administrative leave after dancing suggestively with the school’s mascot during a back-to-school rally at Buhach Colony High School in California.
In a video taken last Friday (August 16), Robert Nunes seemed to recreate a lapdance with the school’s mascot in front of a crowd of students at the gym.
First, the mascot seductively approaches Nunes and shakes its hips, to which he fires off a canon full of confetti. Then, Nunes and the mascot switch places, and he slides his hands down the unknown person’s body.
The rally reportedly had a Vegas theme. After the dance, Nunes takes the microphone and shouts, “What happens at Buhach stays in Buhach!”
Buhach Colony High School is located in Atwater, 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of San Francisco.
Ryan Attebery, the father of a 14-year-old freshman at the school, shared his son’s video on his Facebook account.
“Am I a square, or was this weird AF for a principal to do?” he captioned the post.
It’s unclear if the individual wearing the costume was a faculty member or a student.
In a statement shared with Bored Panda, the Merced Union High School District announced that it is “conducting a comprehensive review” of the incident.
“The Merced Union High School District has placed Mr. Robert Nunes, principal of Buhach Colony High School, on administrative leave effective Monday, August 19, 2024,” said Viviana Fuentes, the director of communications for the school district.
“While the investigation is ongoing, Mr. Nunes will not be participating in any school-related responsibilities or activities.
“This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment.
“In the interim, Executive Director Torrin Johnson and Associate Principal David Rogers will serve as the acting principals to ensure the continuity of leadership and support for our students and staff.”
Ryan Attebery, the father of a 14-year-old freshman at the school, shared the video on social media, writing, “Am I a square that’s getting old or was this sh*t weird?”
This is Nunes’ first year as the principal of Buhach Colony, as per People Magazine. He previously worked as an associate principal at El Capitan and Atwater High Schools.
Attebery’s video sparked varying opinions online, with hundreds sharing their thoughts on the appropriateness of the dance and the school district’s decision.
“As a principal, his job is to set an example! This is NOT appropriate, no matter if he’s a good man or not!” a Facebook user commented.
“This is disturbing. Very suggestive,” another person said.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate at all! My daughter is a freshman here and I heard all about it. Not cool,” a mom wrote.
Meanwhile, others jumped to the man’s defense, arguing that the performance was purely done for entertainment purposes and that the school’s sanction was too harsh.
“People definitely took this too far…This man shouldn’t be punished for trying to entertain and engage the students,” a separate user said.
“I know this teacher personally. He was one of the GREATEST influences on many students while I was still in school,” somebody else commented. “What people don’t understand is that these types of skits are discussed way beforehand and are the majority of the time suggested BY THE STUDENTS.”
“It’s a little weird but that’s it,” an additional user chimed in. “Not worthy of being placed on leave. You can always read more into whatever you want if you are of that mindset.”
Attebery defended himself from critics who accused him of overreacting about the situation and leading to Nunes being treated unfairly
“This really was posted for you guys to view and make your own judgment. Call me what you want, but you can never say I don’t care about these kids and their future,” he said
On his Instagram account, Attebery defended himself from critics who accused him of overreacting about the situation and leading to Nunes being treated unfairly.
“This really was posted for you guys to view and make your own judgment. Call me what you want, but you can never say I don’t care about these kids and their future,” the 33-year-old dad wrote.
“To the parents who [have] seen this and are happy it was made public, this was for you. To anyone else: your opinion is your opinion, and you may be right. Time will tell and I hope you are. For [the] students’ sake.”
The video of the dance sparked mixed reactions online
