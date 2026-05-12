Rhea Seehorn: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rhea Seehorn
May 12, 1972
Norfolk, Virginia, US
54 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Rhea Seehorn?
Rhea Seehorn is an American actress and director, celebrated for her nuanced performances and intelligent character portrayals. Her work often brings a quiet intensity to complex roles.
She first gained widespread recognition for her role as attorney Kim Wexler in the acclaimed AMC legal crime drama Better Call Saul. Her portrayal earned critical accolades and solidified her standing as a prominent talent in television.
Early Life and Education
Deborah Rhea Seehorn experienced a childhood marked by frequent relocation, moving between Virginia, Washington, D.C., Arizona, and Japan due to her parents’ careers. Her mother served as an executive assistant for the US Navy, while her father was a counterintelligence agent.
From a young age, Seehorn pursued painting, drawing, and architecture, inspired by her artist father and grandmother. She later attended George Mason University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art and developed a growing passion for theater.
Notable Relationships
Rhea Seehorn married real estate agent and former film producer Graham Larson in 2018. Their relationship has been a steady presence in her life since.
Seehorn is a stepmother to Larson’s two sons from a previous marriage, Henry McLain Larson and Graham Franklin Larson, with whom she shares a blended family life.
Career Highlights
Rhea Seehorn achieved significant acclaim for her role as attorney Kim Wexler in the AMC series Better Call Saul. Her nuanced performance across all six seasons earned her multiple award nominations and widespread critical praise, establishing her as a formidable dramatic actress.
Expanding her creative endeavors, Seehorn directed an episode of Better Call Saul during its final season and later took on the lead role of novelist Carol Sturka in Apple TV’s sci-fi drama Pluribus. This new series has further showcased her versatility and leading-lady status.
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