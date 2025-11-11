This Baby Was Born With A Full Head Of Hair, Here’s How The Internet Reacted

While most of us have a hard time deciding who we want to be, this baby’s destiny is decided. News anchor! Meet Isabelle Kaplan, a two-and-a-half-month-old baby girl who was born with a full head of hair.

The photo became a viral sensation and now people are making funny memes – obviously, because they envy her hair.

“It turned out was my cousin saw that picture on Facebook and he just thought her hair looked so funny for a baby – that it looked like a news anchor or something, and so he posted it on Reddit,” Kaplan, a 34-year-old web developer, told ABC News.

David and his wife Mackenzie don’t mind people making jokes: “We’re just kind of proud that she’s getting all this attention,” Kaplan said.

More info: Facebook (h/t: ABC News)

#1 Little Hairub Painting

Image source: davepollotart

#2 Hairy Potter

Image source: Yes-Sarasly

#3 Baby Burgundy – Film At 11

Image source: Andrography101

#4 Baby Doctor!

#5 Elvis Re-entered The Building…

#6 Dancin’ To The Jailhouse Rock

Image source: circusemily

#7 Anchorbaby

Image source: GlobindobinButler

#8 The New Wolverine

Image source: unclegut

#9 Head & Shoulders

Image source: bergamer

#10 In Other News…who’s Having Boob For Dinner?…this Guy!

Image source: 2Thebreezes

#11 My First Thought, Because I’m Old.

Image source: unsound_thinking

#12 Only Thing He Hates More Than Lies Is Skimmed Milk

Image source: nakoktee

#13 Like Daughter, Like Mother

#14 Rococo Baby

#15 My Crazy Head Of Hair And A Few Months Old

#16 My Little Twins…one Came Hairier Than The Other!

#17 Me At 1 Week Old Back In 1967

#18 My Son Was Also Born With A Lot Of Hair

#19 Never Gonna Give You Up

#20 Baby Stephanopoulos!

