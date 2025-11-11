This Baby Was Born With A Full Head Of Hair, Here’s How The Internet Reacted

While most of us have a hard time deciding who we want to be, this baby’s destiny is decided. News anchor! Meet Isabelle Kaplan, a two-and-a-half-month-old baby girl who was born with a full head of hair.
The photo became a viral sensation and now people are making funny memes – obviously, because they envy her hair.
“It turned out was my cousin saw that picture on Facebook and he just thought her hair looked so funny for a baby – that it looked like a news anchor or something, and so he posted it on Reddit,” Kaplan, a 34-year-old web developer, told ABC News.
David and his wife Mackenzie don’t mind people making jokes: “We’re just kind of proud that she’s getting all this attention,” Kaplan said.
More info: Facebook
#1 Little Hairub Painting
Image source: davepollotart
#2 Hairy Potter
Image source: Yes-Sarasly
#3 Baby Burgundy – Film At 11
Image source: Andrography101
#4 Baby Doctor!
#5 Elvis Re-entered The Building…
#6 Dancin’ To The Jailhouse Rock
Image source: circusemily
#7 Anchorbaby
Image source: GlobindobinButler
#8 The New Wolverine
Image source: unclegut
#9 Head & Shoulders
Image source: bergamer
#10 In Other News…who’s Having Boob For Dinner?…this Guy!
Image source: 2Thebreezes
#11 My First Thought, Because I’m Old.
Image source: unsound_thinking
#12 Only Thing He Hates More Than Lies Is Skimmed Milk
Image source: nakoktee
#13 Like Daughter, Like Mother
#14 Rococo Baby
#15 My Crazy Head Of Hair And A Few Months Old
#16 My Little Twins…one Came Hairier Than The Other!
#17 Me At 1 Week Old Back In 1967
#18 My Son Was Also Born With A Lot Of Hair
#19 Never Gonna Give You Up
#20 Baby Stephanopoulos!
