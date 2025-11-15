35 Examples Of Amazing Infrastructure Every Engineer Appreciates, As Shared In This Group

by

Some photos draw you in and don’t want to let you go, so you spend entire minutes (that feel like small eternities) sitting transfixed, with your eyes on the screen. That’s exactly the feeling we get when we look at the pics featured on this subreddit that’s entirely dedicated to showing off the beauty of infrastructure. After all, (and let’s be cheesy here for a moment) infrastructure doesn’t just connect us together physically—it also connects our hearts through the mutual adoration of aesthetics.

And while the internet watchdogs might censor the full name of this particular online community, what they can’t hide is the love that we feel for beautiful and artistic photos. We’ve collected some of the best photos from the ‘Infrastructure’ subreddit, the home to nearly 225k members, for you to enjoy. So scroll down, upvote your fave photos, and let us know if these images have seduced you away from your (and my) true love—cute cat pics.

According to anthropologist Margaret Mead, however, the first sign of civilization in a culture isn’t something that we make (like fishhooks or clay pots); it’s how we act towards others. Specifically, our compassion.

I had a chat about infrastructure challenges and problems with an expert from Sweden with a background in urban planning who preferred to remain anonymous because of the sensitive nature of her work. She told Bored Panda that these challenges depend on whether or not we’re looking to build an entirely new settlement or expand the infrastructure of an existing city. What’s more, the expert touched upon the fact that we should keep in mind the balance between service reach and health risk factors such as pollution, and how the focus on car-centric infrastructure in the United States and Canada can be seen as a failure. Read on for the full interview.

#1 A1 Highway Ecoduct, The Veluwe, Netherlands

Image source: earthmoonsun

#2 Aqueduct Veluwemeer, Netherlands

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#3 Holland, Michigan’s Downtown Has Heated Streets And Sidewalks That Melt Snow And Ice. The System Utilizes Wastewater From A Nearby Power Plant Which Circulates Through 120 Miles Of Plastic Piping Underneath The Pavement. It Can Melt An Inch Of Snow An Hour Even At 20 Degrees Fahrenheit

Image source: kernals12

#4 Skytrain Inside Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore

Image source: BayViewPro

#5 Sart Canal Bridge, Belgium

Image source: Jezawan

#6 A Cell Phone Tower Disguised As Cactus

Image source: earthmoonsun

#7 An Archipelago In Norway

Image source: Gavin_av

#8 Ecoducts, Railway, Highway, Roads, Walkways… In Breda, The Netherlands

Image source: earthmoonsun

#9 Shalu Leisure Landscape Trail, Taichung, Taiwan

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#10 Viaduc De Millau – France

Image source: sylsau

#11 A Partial View Of The 30km Long Houtribdijk Dam In The Netherlands. Again, Leave It To The Dutch!

Image source: motemha

#12 A Village Settlement In Denmark

Image source: jaapgrolleman

#13 Northern Lights From The Top Of The Mackinac Bridge

Image source: Driftershoots

#14 The Storseisundet Bridge In Norway

Image source: thescarface5567

#15 Subsea Undergroundabout, Faroe Islands

Image source: Hitno

#16 Dudhasagar Falls (Sea Of Milk), Goa, India

Image source: wickedGamer65

#17 The Delta Works In The Netherlands, Consisting Of 13 Parts, Together Form The Largest Storm Surge Barrier In The World And Was Declared One Of The Seven Wonders Of The Modern World By The American Society Of Civil Engineers

Image source: KantKay11

#18 Saint Petersburg Metro, Russia

Image source: MIIAIIRIIK

#19 Another Scale Of Infrastructure, These Salmon Stairs In Sweden

Image source: HoSchimon

#20 Electric Elevated Railway (Suspension Railway) , Wuppertal, Germany

Image source: tanmayp63

#21 Cykelslangen (The Bicycle Snake), Copenhagen, Denmark

Image source: tanmayp63

#22 Highway Interchange Near Tokyo

Image source: DoritosDewItRight

#23 Project Engineers Demonstrating The Cantilever Principles Of The Forth Bridge In Scotland, 1887

Image source: ScipioA

#24 Three Undergound Metro Lines Crossing Eachother At The Place De L’opéra In Paris

Image source: AlarmedYoshi

#25 Brutalist Flats In Camden, London

Image source: TheBetterFzeroX

#26 Gordon Dam In Tasmania, Australia

Image source: 13frodo

#27 Botanical Garden In Madrid Atocha Train Statino

Image source: KantKay11

#28 Roundabout And Bicycle Bridge In The Netherlands

Image source: LuckyLuuk14

#29 Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol

Image source: sylsau

#30 Bhumibol Bridge, Bangkok, Thailand

Image source: tanmaypendse63

#31 Solar Power Plants In The United States Photographed By Bernhard Lang

Image source: nikrdc

#32 The Beipanjiang Bridge, Spanning The Nizhu River In China At A Height Of 565 Metres

Image source: FoxFoxington

#33 Pont De Normandie, France

Image source: AlarmedYoshi

#34 My Developing Country Of Georgia Has Been Renewing Its 20th Century Rust Oven Fleet, With An Armada Of Brand New Electric Buses. Pedestrian Life Just Got Easier

Image source: -mammalman-

#35 The Tuned Mass Damper Of Taipei 101 Skyscraper. A Tuned Mass Damper Is A Device Mounted In Structures To Reduce The Amplitude Of Mechanical Vibrations. Their Application Can Prevent Discomfort, Damage, Or Outright Structural Failure

Image source: _SP3CT3R

